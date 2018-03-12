By The Numbers: Best Stocks In Consumer Discretionary

Companies in the consumer discretionary sector are significantly exposed to fluctuating consumer demand, and the sector is particularly sensitive to economic conditions. Besides, emerging trends such as online commerce and omnichannel retail are both a huge opportunity and a considerable challenge for companies in the consumer discretionary sector.

On the other hand, the consumer discretionary sector also is home to many of the most profitable brands in the world, and the industry is fertile ground for smart companies making big money for investors by delivering the right products to consumers at the right time.

In a nutshell, investing in consumer discretionary stocks can be a double-edged sword, offering both above average risks and superior potential for gains in comparison to other sectors. The key, as always, is finding the right stocks in such a particular sector.

No quantitative formula for picking stocks is perfect or infallible. However, statistical research has proven that companies exhibiting certain quantitative attributes tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

With that in mind, the following paragraphs will introduce a quantitative system aimed at selecting stocks with superior potential returns in the consumer discretionary sector.

3 Powerful Return Drivers

The PowerFactors System is a quantitative system exclusively available to members in my research service: The Data Driven Investor. The system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of three main return drivers: Financial quality, valuation, and momentum.

Some brief explanations about these factors:

Financial quality: This factor includes variables such as long-term growth expectations, profit margins on sales, and return on equity, among several others. All else the same, a more profitable business with superior growth rates should generate higher returns for investors over time.

Valuation: A high-quality business deserves an above-average valuation. However, overpaying for high-quality stocks is a very common mistake, and even the best companies can turn out to be mediocre investments when the price is excessively high. For this reason, the PowerFactors system includes valuation ratios such as price to earnings, price to earnings growth, and price to free cash flow.

Momentum: Winners tend to keep on winning in the market, and the PowerFactors system looks for companies with a proven ability to outperform. This means that the system invests in companies delivering earnings numbers above expectations, and also stocks doing better than average.

In a nutshell, the PowerFactors system basically considers multiple financial ratios and indicators across these three dimensions, quality, value, and momentum, and then it incorporates those numbers into a final PowerFactors ranking for each stock in the investable universe.

Leaving the numerical considerations aside, the main rationale behind the system is actually quite simple. The algorithm is basically looking to buy solid companies (quality) at a reasonable price (value) and at the right time (momentum).

Backtested Performance And Portfolio Recommendations

The following backest starts by eliminating over the counter stocks and companies with a market capitalization below $250 million from the investable universe.

This has a considerable negative impact on returns since smaller companies tend to offer both higher risks and superior returns. However, eliminating smaller and illiquid stocks from the universe also makes the system more realistic and easy to implement by investors with different risk profiles.

The system then picks the 25 companies with the highest PowerFactors ranking in the consumer discretionary sector, and it builds an equal weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names. The theoretical portfolio has an annual expense ratio of 1.5% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations and the benchmark is the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).

Backtest data and chart source: Portfolio123.

Performance numbers are quite strong. Since January of 1999 the system gained 17.12% per year vs. 8.89% for the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF. In cumulative terms, the portfolio gained 1,974.57% over the backtest period versus a smaller gain of 412.45% for the benchmark ETF.

In plain English, a $100.000 investment in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF in January 1999 would currently be worth $512,400 and the same amount of capital allocated to the theoretical portfolio would have a much larger value of nearly $2.07 million.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and backtested performance data should always be interpreted with caution and skepticism. Besides, it doesn't make much sense to build a complete portfolio of stocks based solely on one sector.

The main point is that investors should not blindly replicate these kinds of systems, but rather use them as powerful tools to identify interesting candidates for further research.

Investment decisions based on objective data and time-proven return drivers are certainly superior to those based entirely on opinions and speculation. However, we still need to understand the business behind the numbers in order to build a complete investment thesis about a particular stock.

That being acknowledged, the table below shows the 25 stocks currently selected by the system, including market capitalization, forward price to earnings, and return on assets ratio to provide a quick reference on size, valuation, and profitability.