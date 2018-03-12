Dear Amazon Investors: Enjoy Your 3% Future Annual Returns

It’s getting late (cycle)...



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is up 37% since our report in mid December. The company’s fourth quarter earnings report was essentially in line with our forecast from a top-line perspective, but profit margins were better than expected. The biggest fundamental change is the new U.S. tax law, which has slashed corporate tax rates and potentially could boost earnings for U.S. based businesses by more than 20%, all else being equal. Of course, tax law changes will have effects that are difficult to predict, and we expect much of the corporate windfall to be competed away in one form or another. But because AMZN is so wonderful and gets the benefit of all doubt, we have gone ahead and assumed that AMZN will reap the full benefit of lower U.S. corporate tax rates. This lifts our valuation estimate to $888 from $770, an increase of 15%. All other changes in our assumptions from December had little impact on valuation.

Why has the stock outpaced our valuation by more than 20 percentage points? Fundamentally, investors will point to AMZN’s 4Q17 operating margins and unexpectedly strong operating profit guidance for 1Q18. But given the immaturity of AMZN’s businesses, no reasonable investor would be able to digest the most recent earnings report and conclude that AMZN’s value had increased by 35%-40%. Instead, we believe we are witnessing a typical late bull market narrowing of leadership, with an increasing flow of money into fewer and fewer names.

There's growing concern with the valuation of U.S. equities, but paradoxically this seems to have resulted in capital flowing into those stocks with the highest valuations in the first place. The thinking seems to be that one should simply buy stocks where the valuation might be justified given high potential earnings growth, however unlikely, even if that means the expected future return implied by soaring share prices is relatively low.

The base case assumptions outlined below generate a share value of ~$888 for AMZN when plugged into our detailed discounted cash flow model. Greater information on the structure of our model is found here. We invite readers to test out their own assumptions. The assumptions tab of our AMZN model is now available to subscribers of our marketplace service, Better Retirement Investing.

AMZN valuation model - base case assumptions

Source: ArcPoint Advisor.

Buy AMZN only if you enjoy 3% real annual expected returns with a large helping of risk

Anybody that already has bought AMZN at nearly any price is fat and happy and unlikely to sell no matter the argument, so we won’t waste any effort trying to convince them otherwise. But be advised, we estimate that those purchasing shares today can expect an annual return after inflation of only ~3%, nearly two full percentage points below the return offered by the typical U.S. large-cap stock. That is simply not a compelling proposition.

We were recently contacted by a private oil and gas operator looking to sell partnership interests in a “unique” opportunity that suggested we could expect a 4 to 1 return on investment. Obviously, that's bonkers. Any project with that sort of return profile wouldn’t require salesman to drudge up retail investors all over the country. However, if we were required under threat of imprisonment to invest either in this oil and gas project or AMZN stock, we can’t say with any confidence which investment we’d make. In all likelihood, we’d begin making plans for our incarceration.