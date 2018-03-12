Simon Property Group: Solid Track Record And 4.69% Div Yield

It provides a dividend yield of 4.69% and has an appealing valuation, being, thus, an intriguing income play for the long haul.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is the most appealing player for income investors within the US REIT due to its substantial dividend yield, solid track record, and discounted valuation. The company has robust growth prospects upheld by a solid trend in US retail and grocery market and its strategy of diversifying its portfolio. In spite of these solid fundamentals, it trades at an attractive valuation and provides a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Company Overview

Simon possesses, expand and administer premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, which comprise fundamentally of Simon malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. As of December 31, 2017, it claimed or held an interest in 207 income-producing properties in the United States, which comprised of 107 malls, 68 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, four lifestyle centres, and 14 other retail properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

Simon creates the majority of its revenues from leases with retail, dining, entertainment, and other tenants, including:

- Base minimum rents

- Overage and percentage rents in light of tenants' sales volumes

- Recoverable expenses such as property operating, land charges, repair and upkeep, and publicizing and promotional expenditures.

Simon puts resources into real estate properties to expand total financial return which incorporates both operating cash flows and capital appreciation. It looks for growth in earnings, funds from operations, and cash flows by upgrading the profitability and operation of its properties and ventures. It aims to achieve accomplish this growth through:

- Pulling in and retaining high-quality tenants and using economies of scale to diminish operating expenses

- Growing and re-tenanting existing exceptionally productive areas at competitive rental rates

- Specifically, acquiring or expanding its interests in high-quality real estate assets or portfolios of assets

Its closest competitors are GGP Inc. (GGP) and Realty Income Corp. (O). Although GGP and Realty Income Corp are concentrated mainly in investments in shopping centres, these companies have a much different business profile and portfolio.

Industry Landscape

- Retailers And Shopping Centres

Regardless of much "clamour" around the destruction of brick-and-mortar, retail had one of its better years in 2017 and is coming off the best holiday shopping season since the Great Recession. The 5.5% expansion in deals over the holiday or $691.9 billion as per the NRF, surpassed numerous expectations.

Many experts are calling for retail sales to confirm or surpass the solid 4.2% gain they made a year ago in general. If we do match last year, which I believe is unquestionably conceivable, the genuine quality of that gain is probably going to be disregarded. It's amazingly hard to recreate solid gains on top of solid gains - so even staying flat year-over-year in 2018 ought to be perceived as a decent sign for retail.

The tax reductions are probably going to be an aid for most retailers yet the condition of the consumer is significantly more encouraging. After a slight blip in December, consumer optimism bounced back in January, ascending higher than anticipated to 125.4 as per the Conference Board. Consumers aren't just trying to express their mood of cosiness and comfortable, they are supporting it up - with spending hitting a six-year high and the fund's rate dropping to a 12-year low. You can say it's just February now, yet if these trends remain on track, retail will be a noteworthy benefactor.

- Grocery Market

The graph above indicates Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) keep on rapidly expanding their systems of grocery collection points.

A growing portion of Americans now purchases groceries online, as per new research from the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) and Nielsen. The associations recently directed a survey that shows that 49% of US consumers had obtained consumer packaged goods (CPG) online in the previous three months. The rate was much higher for millennials, at 61%, and among Gen-X, it was 55%.

Online grocery shopper numbers also have dramatically increased in barely a year: when the FMI and Nielsen ran the similar review in 2016, just merely 23% of consumers said that they had purchased CPGs online as of late. These numbers of the online customer have been developing so rapidly that the FMI and Nielsen anticipate that 70% of US customers could be purchasing groceries online by as right on time as 2022. Nonetheless, in light of the fact that customers tend to make online basic supply purchases less, much of the time than they do in-store basic supply purchases, these significant numbers do not yet convert into a noteworthy share of the grocery market for e-commerce.

Financial Overview

5-year cash flow forecast

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO, USD, Millions) $3,887.57 $4,066.92 $4,286.83 $4,435.40 $4,644.00 Present Value Discounted (@8.49%) $3,583.21 $3,455.05 $3,356.75 $3,201.18 $3,089.33

Present value of next 5 years cash flows ≈ $16,686 Present value of terminal value: $52,550 Equity Value = Present value of next 5 years cash flows + terminal value

$69,236 = $16,686 + $52,550 Value per share = Total value / Shares Outstanding $193.37 = $69,236 / 358 Current discount (share price of $156.57): 19%

Return on Equity Return on Assets Return on Capital Employed Simon 50.47% 10.52% 6.23% REITs average 7.10% 5.00% -

With respect to its financial performance, Simon has conveyed great revenue results over a previous couple of years, profiting from the positive real estate cycle in the US following the global financial crisis. Since its IPO in 1993, it has conveyed solid development upheld by acquisitions, higher rental values, and rising property prices.

In addition, Simon's diluted earnings per share and diluted earnings per unit expanded $0.37 amid 2017 to $6.24 as contrasted to $5.87 in 2016. The expansion in diluted earnings per share and diluted earnings per unit was essentially inferable to:

- Enhanced operating performance and strong core business fundamentals in 2017 and the effect of its acquisition and development activity

- 2017 gains of $21.5 million or $0.06 per diluted share/unit from the sales of marketable securities

- Expanded consolidated lease settlement activity in 2017 of $23.0 million or $0.06 per diluted share/unit

The company has made outstanding use of shareholders' funds and is capable of generating cash internally last year, reflected in return on equity is 50.47% vs. REITs' average 7.10%. Firms that do a great job of milking profit from their operations regularly have a competitive advantage - a component that normally converts into unrivalled returns for investors.

Amid 2017, Simon has kept up a return on assets of 10.52% vs. REITs' average 5.00%. It indicates the strong efficiency Simon uses assets to generate profit. Additionally, it has affirmed its guidance towards the upper end of its range by significantly improving its use of capital last year (6.23%) versus 3 years ago (6.00%), demonstrating that its business will continue to perform firmly.

Going ahead, Simon is expected to maintain a strong growth path, unless the US economy enters into recession or the real estate market reaches a bubble territory. Naturally, it also has good growth prospects from its earnings per share, which I expect it to be from $6.24 in 2017 to $6.84 in 2018 and $6.92 in 2019.

Its general and administrative expenses also have been fundamentally decreasing through key cost-control activities and staying in accordance with internal spending plans. The endeavours included decreasing third-party services and additionally creating internal efficiencies. This should prompt enhancing Simon's business fundamentals.

Dividends

During the year ended December 31, 2017, vs. year ended December 31, 2016, Simon has increased a $3.0 million in dividend and net other revenue. Its net cash flow from operating activities and distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities totalled $4.0 billion amid 2017. Also, Simon had net proceeds from its debt financing and repayment activities, including the $128.6 million debt extinguishment charge, of $1.1 billion during 2017.

During 2017, Simon paid stockholder dividends and unitholder distributions totalling around $2.6 billion and preferred unit distributions totalling $5.3 million. By and large, it expects that cash produced from operations will be adequate to meet operating expenses, monthly debt service, repeating capital expenditures, and dividends to stockholders and distributions to partners necessary to keep up Simon's REIT capability on a long-term premise.

Moreover, I anticipate that Simon will have the capacity to create or generate capital for nonrecurring capital expenditures, for example, acquisitions, major building redevelopments and expansions, and also for scheduled principal maturities on outstanding indebtedness, from: (1) excess cash produced from operating performance and working capital reserves, (2) borrowings on the Credit Facilities and Commercial Paper program, (3) additional secured or unsecured debt financing. The cash flow from operations is also foreseen to be positive in 2018, and Simon indicates that these projected cash flows are considered in its sources and uses of cash.

Conclusion

Simon has robust business outlooks and the real estate sector in the US is encountering a decent cycle, holding up the company's development prospects. It provides an elevated dividend yield inside the sector, making it one of the best player in this division for income investors.

Despite the solid profile, Simon's valuation is appealing given that it is trading at 19% discount below the future cash flow value. Additionally, its ROE, ROA, and ROCE are showing that Simon is a good value based on assets compared to the US REITs industry average, besides the fact that Simon is also undervalued based on its cash flows. Simon has substantial upside potential (target price $193.37 per share) to move up to the average of its companions or trades at a slight premium.

This discount doesn't appear to be supported and should be attainable in the next few years if the above anticipation is fruitful, making Simon a fascinating player for both income and value. In the event that Simon has been on your watchlist for some time, now might be an ideal opportunity to go into the stock. If you like its growth prospects, you will be paying a reasonable price for the company, given that it is trading relatively in-line with its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.