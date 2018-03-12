Sanchez Energy: Avoid The Bonds

After taking into account company guidance and earnings estimates, we can determine if Sanchez will generate the cash necessary to reduce debt.

As the energy sector recovers from an extended period of price declines, bond investors can get in on the recovery by taking advantage of investing in the high yield bonds of improving companies. Recently, I examined Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) and whether the company's 2021 maturity yielding 9.4% to maturity was safe enough for my portfolio.

Source: FINRA

Sanchez Energy's operating income swung into the black in 2017. The company made $92 million in operating income compared to a loss of $770 million in 2015. Revenues were also much higher at $740 million versus $431 million the year before, but this was due to the company acquiring over $1 billion in additional assets.

Source: 10-K

From a cash flow perspective, Sanchez managed to generate nearly $300 million in operating cash flow, a slight increase from the previous two years. Unfortunately, Sanchez did not generate enough cash flow to cover its capital expenditures of $500 million. To make matters more complicated, Sanchez spent $1.04 billion acquiring oil and gas properties. When it was all said and done in 2017, Sanchez had to issue common stock, preferred units, decrease its cash balance by nearly $320 million, and increase its debt balance by around $220 million to cover its obligations.

Source: 10-K

Sanchez's debt structure changed because of its needs in 2017. The company increased its total long-term debt from $1.71 to $1.93 billion. Almost all the $220 million increase came in the form of credit agreements that are likely senior to the $1.75 billion in notes. Following the end of the 4th quarter, Sanchez issued $500 million in senior secured first lien notes in part to pay off its revolving credit facility.

Source: 10-K

This brings us to the problem at hand. Sanchez Energy is not creating enough operating cash flow to cover capital expenditures and reduce debt. However, a recovery in energy markets creates the possibility of a reversal. To get the best estimates for the company's cash flow outlook, I've combined analysts' earnings expectations with the company's 2018 guidance of $445 million in capital expenditures.

Source: NASDAQ

Based on what we know, operating cash flow in 2018 will likely be $250 million higher than net income. This is mainly due to adjustments made for deprecation. At $1.10 earnings per share in 2018, Sanchez will earn a net income of $93 million, if it meets analyst expectations. By adding our adjustment, we can project operating cash flow of $343 million, which is still $100 million short of guided capital expenditures. In fact, if we project this model out through 2020, we see that Sanchez energy will need to burn additional cash.

The projected need of $304 million over the next three years explains why the company would borrow $500 million to pay down a $95 million credit line. The good news is that Sanchez has the cash in hand to get through the next three years. The unwelcome news is that the model is unsustainable and presents a risk to 2021 bondholders at maturity. While I may be passing on this investment, I will continue to monitor Sanchez Energy's operations and financials for signs of improvement and possibly become a future investor.

CUSIP: 79970YAB1

Price: $95.40

Coupon: 7.75%

Yield to Maturity: 9.415%

Date of Maturity: 06/15/2021

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): Caa1/B-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.