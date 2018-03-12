Lockheed Martin: The Sky Is The Limit

Introduction

I grew up as a kid who was obsessed with aerospace, taking classes in Aeronautical Engineering, infatuated with model and R/C planes, helicopters and rockets, playing with the earliest computer flight simulators, all with the long term goal of one day becoming a Naval Pilot. Years later my eyesight would deter this goal, but nevertheless, my first love was always flight.

My second love - as possibly the nerdiest kid in the entire world at the time - was the stock market, and I very much loved to grab the often immediately discarded business section of the Star Tribune off the ground and scan through the markets data pages, looking for the previous day's closing price for the handful of stocks I knew by ticket symbol, reading the news of markets and companies, keeping up to date with the latest trends.

Imagine the nerdiness that would ensue the winter of my 8th grade year when our Social Studies Teacher started our class in a state-wide stock market challenge! He had promised this to us at the onset of the school year, but being no more particularly patient then than I am now, I felt like the time would never come. January of 1994 would eventually come and the challenge was upon us! Our class was subdivided into teams of four and we were supposed to work together to come up with stocks to invest in (or short), provide our transactions at the end of the session and wait!

I was quite puzzled that my three teammates did not share my lust for the game and mostly spent the time talking about things not stock market related! With annoyance I would fill out our proposed transactions after each team session and this went on for a couple months without much happening - until April 5, 1994 - when it was announced that Grumman had accepted Northrop's merger offer over a lesser offer made by Martin Marietta.

Unfortunately 24 years is a long time and I do not remember the exact composition of our portfolio at the time, but I had a combination of short and long positions on Grumman and Northrop at the time, and our team launched into the top 10 of the state overnight. I had basically been playing the entire defense/aerospace sector in various ways under the noses of my teammates, who now, all of a sudden with the focus of attention, each decided to become a great deal more interested in the transactions our team had been making and gone was my unilateral ability to do whatever I wanted with our fake money. Instead of buying and selling and shorting my fake F-14 Tomcats and fake F-16 Fighting Falcons and fake F-15 Strike Eagles we were buying a lot more fake Nike's and fake Coca-Colas and fake Big Macs. We still finished in the Top 20 by the end of the year though, so the Grumman/Northrop deal still sits atop my mantle as the best trade I ever (didn't actually) made - or, more accurately, found myself accidentally on the correct side of somehow.

In the winter of 2009-2010, when I began composing my new investment portfolio strategy, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was one of the very first holdings I picked up and has remained one of my favorite core holdings since, being the absolute very last one to be sold when I had to liquidate during Q1 2015, and now appearing as the highest weighted initial holding in my Pretty 30 strategy. Looking at the general Defense Contractor/Aerospace sector as a whole LMT has consistently stayed a step ahead each time I have sat down to compare the metrics, which I will do again now.

Sector and Competitor Analysis

Comparing Apples to Apples (and Oranges, and Bananas and Pickles) is not an exact science in the sector[s] that LMT and its competitors work within. Nominally each are listed as "Aerospace/Defense Products & Services" (except NOC, which is one of 6 in the Aerospace/Defense Major - Diversified subsector), but each are similar to each other in only a limited amount of ways with each having their own specialties and capacities and core product suites. There are 37 companies currently listed in this subsector but I will limit my comparison to those that are most often put side-by-side of LMT:

Name/Ticker Dividend Yield Analyst Rec Score PEG Ratio

Lockheed Martin (LMT) 2.35% 2.40 0.56

Northrop Grumman (NOC) 1.26% 2.00 2.13

Boeing (BA) 1.93% 2.10 1.90

Rockwell Collins (COL) 0.96% 3.10 2.45

General Dynamics (GD) 1.08% 2.00 1.86

Huntington Ingalls (HII) 1.09% 2.60 2.03

Raytheon (RTN) 1.49% 1.80 1.28

United Technology (UTX) 2.09% 2.30 2.80

Out of the above surface metrics I use universally 3 of the 7 (ex-LMT) pass, with those close to the cutoff being on my "Shuttle Squad" (stocks that could move into the Pretty 30 depending on future metric shifts).

Organizing the list by each of the metrics would put LMT in the top spot for both Dividend Yield and PEG Ratio, and 6 of 8 for ARS (analyst recommendation score). The tradeoff here, by placing LMT ahead of its direct competitors and sector mates, is getting both the advanced dividend yield and benefit of future growth. One of the things that comes up a lot is the $100 Billion backlog for LMT and this is most obviously apparent in the PEG.

Backtest

I originally purchased LMT in the first two weeks of December 2009, and the below chart shows the period covering December 1, 2009 to present compared to the S&P 500. The below charts do not take into account reinvested dividends.

LMT data by YCharts

Unfortunately for me my investment in LMT really had just started to run by the time I was forced to sell near the beginning of Q1 2015. Compare this to the rest of those compared above.

LMT data by YCharts

Secondly, this chart originating from HII's spin-off from NOC in 2011:

LMT data by YCharts

The above charts are instructive in that almost every single member of the above class beat the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same term, with BA, NOC, and HII doing better than LMT as well.

UTX, on the other hand, lagged the SPY in both time periods by a not-insignificant amount. ROC ended both virtually tied with the SPY. Both have been eliminated via the Metric Screen above, and now backtesting has confirmed that at this time they deserve no further consideration in this analysis.

Conclusion of Comparison Analysis

As previously explained, I have historically been very overweight Defense/Aerospace, and based on the above backtest may have been wrong in focusing 100% of my sector exposure from Q4 2009 - Q1 2015 into LMT. A wider sector exposure including at least NOC, BA, and eventually HII would have been much more profitable over the same time period.

All 3, with the addition of GD and RTN, remain within my Coverage Universe and on my "Shuttle Squad", meaning each will eventually be given fuller consideration of joining my Top 30 picks for accumulation.

Looking Ahead for LMT

LMT is no spring chicken nor is it a wallflower with no attention going its way. On the other hand, LMT is one of the more widely followed stocks on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, so no lack of coverage or opinions exist. It is not lost on me that most recent coverage going back to Q4 2017 has been to varying degrees cautiously bullish to extremely so, and I feel myself much more toward the extremely bullish side.

Forgive my George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic reference, but it is no secret to anyone what War is really good for. General Smedley Butler (two time Medal of Honor recipient) was possibly further ahead of his time than even he could have imagined more than 80 years ago when he declared "War is a Racket".

It is interesting to me in backtesting I have found not that I was wrong in my thoughts on the Defense Industry in general, but instead I was merely wrong in focusing so intently on my favorite name in it all. A more spread bet would have paid out much better, as it turns out in retrospect. Past performance does not betray the future, however, and in this instance I am still satisfied with my choice to focus on accumulating shares in LMT now while I wait for a chance to probably do the same with NOC, HII, BA (which I do not really consider a "defense industry stock" in the pure sense), GD and RTN. Alongside BA I will eventually be looking at Embraer (ERJ) and AAR (AIR), as I think those are truly similar comps.

How different the world (and many of our portfolios) may have ended up looking if the merger between NOC and LMT had gone through in 1998? For me, at least, one less difficult decision to make every so often.

As William Stamm recently said, LMT is "a great total return defense company but quality does not come cheap". And this is a characteristic shared throughout the comparison class above - no cheap lunches, with LMT (on a PEG scale) possibly the "best value" over time.

I certainly agree with this assessment that "Lockheed Martin stock will continue to rise" as I believe the cliche here: The Sky Is the Limit! Defense Contractors have a whole host of unique challenges in their particular business, and any could present a troublesome bump in the road at any time, but LMT's flagship project - the F-35 - is the connecting glue that will prevent any sort of political unraveling in the near to long term.

More to this point as illustrated wonderfully in the above linked article - LMT has almost 100% political cover due to the 50 state saturation of its 100,000 headcount workforce. Cynically (and what could be more cynical than disagreeing with George Clinton?) paraphrasing Milo Minderbinder in Catch-22, "What's good for the syndicate is good for everyone". In this case replace "the syndicate" with LMT and "everyone" with "politicians" and you are squarely on target.

Damon Verial actually makes the case that not only is LMT a "Defense Sector" stock but that the stock itself is quite defensive to downward swings in the market and exhibits under-reaction to negative market news. LMT has shown incredible resilience during broad-market drawdowns.

Based on the PEG Ratio I find myself in disagreement with Yanni Lodato's assessment "...LMT does not offer an enticing value proposition; however, the company's stock price may be depressed further in lieu of recent market fluctuations and provide an enticing buying opportunity". I do not think the chances for a more advantageous price range to begin accumulating LMT are likely in the short to medium term. Exacerbating that is the just mentioned defensive nature of LMT's share price during market gyrations.

Conclusion

LMT remains not only the highest weighted stock in my Pretty 30 portfolio, but a member of a sector that I will be focusing and following far into the foreseeable future. The metric case for LMT remains head and shoulders above its most immediate peers, but whether that will turn into more appreciable gains forward going (as compared to the demonstrated backtest) in comparison to NOC, BA and HII is uncertain.

My current 12-month target price for LMT is 401.34, a 15% increase from the most recent closing price of 340.49. Even reaching that price in that time period, with the growth rate estimate staying stable or increasing, should still provide a favorable PEG environment to continue accumulation for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.