Dave & Buster's: The Selloff Is Overdone. Upside In Unit Growth, Buybacks, And Potential Sale

Over the next 12 months, Dave & Buster's is worth $59.50 a share due to its unit growth, store improvement initiatives, and the potential of a buyout.

Summary

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) is a growth story on a great sale. The company is trading at a discount to both the peer group averages and to its historical valuation levels. The company is ~40% off of its 52-week high (of ~$73 on June 7th of 2017) partially due to the fact that the company offered a very weak guidance update for FY 2017 ahead of its appearance at the ICR Consumer Conference. While the guidance tainted the company's history of annual comp store sales growth and unit growth, the future for this company remains bright as it continues to grow units by 10% a year and as it prepares to roll out new gaming content and restaurant technology that will help improve same store sales moving forward.

For the next 12 months, I have a ~$59.50 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's which represents around a ~35% upside to where shares currently trade.

Source: Author Model

Recent History and Trade Down

Since the beginning of the year, Dave & Buster's has experienced a 19% trade down driven largely by the company's announcement lowering FY 2017 guidance. The company announced that comp store sales would be in a range between a 1% decrease to a 0.7% decrease, and stated QTD SSS (as of 1.6.2018) were down 5.1%. Dave & Buster's is one of the few companies in the casual dining industry that consistently reports solid comp store sales while also growing units. Needless to say, this announcement shocked the market and sent shares tumbling.

Source: Yahoo Data

During the same announcement, the company guided for total revenues between $1.138 bn and $1.142 bn, 14 new store openings, net income between $108 and $110 million, an effective tax rate of 29.5%, and EBITDA of $265-268 million.

While the change to guidance was substantial and the short-term trade down was somewhat justified, when making these changes to the model, the company still offers ~35% upside to where shares currently trade.

Differentiated Business Model

Within the dining space, PLAY is without a true competitor as the company is half dining, half gaming.

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

The company's "Eat. Drink. Play. Watch." model allows customers to eat fan favorite food options (burgers, fries, chicken, steak, quesadillas, etc), drink and watch sports through the Dave & Buster's sports bar, and offers experiential gaming entertainment with the D&B arcade all under one roof. This model, with over half of revenue coming from gaming, elevates the company's gross margin due to the high operating leverage of the arcade side of the business.

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

The gross margin of the overall business is industry leading - driven by the games mix. While already the industry leader, PLAY has the opportunity to improve its margins further by improving the margin profile of the dining side of the business. One of the company's key initiatives is to work with the dining side of the business to simplify the menu - which should help to increase margins moving forward.

All that being said, the company's EBIT margin is also well above the peer set.

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

Target audience: One of the keys to the company's success is its focus on a strong target market. The company attempts to target 21-39 year old who go out often (in groups) and are looking for constantly changing experiences and "social media worthy moments." Specifically speaking, the company targets households with a $75,000 income or more. While it is focused on this market, its secondary market is families who are looking to take their children somewhere during school breaks and weekends.

Comp Growth Strategy

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

Amid a disappointing fourth quarter, management highlighted its plan to return to the strong comp store sales growth that it has enjoyed in recent years (as seen above). Moving forward, management claims SSS growth will be its "number one priority." At ICR, it stated that it has a three-fold approach to this improvement which centers around improving its connection with its target audience.

PLAY will be rolling out new "proprietary game content" with a VR platform being rolled out later this year. This new system offers game content that couldn't be played at home and therefore offers desirable experiential entertainment that its core market wants. The first experience has been described as "an attraction-oriented piece" that is interactive.

The company is also focused on improving value and speed of service for consumers through improved happy hour offerings, combined food and game packages, and it is experimenting with a fast-casual option within the large store concept. The last of which is being tested and could be rolled out on a wider scale if successful. This last concept is particularly interesting to me as it hits the zeitgeist of the target market 21-39 year-old adults and would result in less time spent at the table and therefore more time and money spent in the arcade.

Improving advertisement spending is another key focus. The company has historically focused on network advertisement for its media dollars, but it will be shifting its strategy to focus more on social media and online platforms such a Hulu and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that see heavy traffic from their target market. This improved ad efficiency has the chance to bolster traffic among the target market.

Another point that was not touched upon heavily at ICR is the company's technology investments that are meant to reduce friction and frustration at consumer payment and ordering points. The company has been working on "pay at the table" and "pay by smartphones" tech which speeds up the time spent at the table and lowers wait times. They are additionally working on technology to eliminate the need to load play cards at the front desk. The main focus is on the pay at the table technology while the company works on developing as strategy to get app real estate on consumers phones (Hospitality Tech). Pay at the table kiosks have shown the ability to improve service times and improve margins by lowering wage expenses across the casual peer set.

Unit Growth Strategy

Within the dining industry, PLAY's distinguishing financial feature is that it persistently and successfully grows its store count in a difficult environment for sit down dining. The company currently has 105 stores in the US and Canada, which are all company owned. By the end of 2017, the company will have added 14 new stores and plans to add 14-15 new stores in 2018. After 2018, the company plans to grow its store count by 10% each year.

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

The company believes that it has the capability to grow its store count to up to 251 stores in North America in both new and existing markets and through its new 17,000 store concept. The 17K store concept is made for smaller new markets with populations between 300,000 and 500,000 people. As you can see below, the company is focusing on building out in new markets, which means there is limited chance of cannibalizing the revenue of existing stores.

Source: ICR Investor Presentation

The benefit of the company's store growth is magnified when considering the company's industry leading AUV of $12 million (in FY 2016). Looking forward through 2018-2020, I model out store openings of 15, 12, 13 stores in each of the respective years.

Source: Author Model

The company will be opening stores in the large (>300K sq ft), small (<300K sq ft), and 17K sq ft store formats.

The AUV for these stores varies by size and by year. During the first year open, large, small, and 17K stores are expected to achieve 11.5, 8.7, and 5 million dollars in revenue, respectively, and each concept expects a 10-20% volume dropoff in year two (after some of the excitement has died down). The company also explains that after the second year, stores behave more like the rest of the system, and therefore, for the revenue estimates, we apply the AUV estimate for year 3 of operation and beyond.

Source: Author Model

Earnings and EBITDA Build

You can see the income statement build up below which is built around the store economics discussed above.

Source: Author Model (all units in thousands)

Source: Author Model

This EBITDA build-up is built upon the income statement and the adjustments that the company makes in its internal model to get to adjusted EBITDA. Through the next three years, the company will experience 19% EBITDA growth from 2018 to 2020.

Buybacks

On top of the company's investment in growth, the company has been actively repurchasing shares. YTD, the company repurchased 2.1 million shares of common stock for $123.4 million, which brings the total buybacks to 2.6 million shares for $152.2 million, which leaves the company with $147 million left on the share buyback program (3Q Earnings Call).

I anticipate that the company will complete its buyback by the end of 2018 as the company will be experiencing strong cash flows in 2018. It is particularly attractive for the company to be buying back shares now considering that the company's share price is still around ~40% off of the 52-week high of ~$73 (6.7.2017).

Source: Yahoo Finance Data

Source: Author Model, Company Filings

With this reduction in effect, PLAY could see a 6% reduction in share count through 4Q 2017 and 2018. Overall, this share repurchase program can have a meaningful impact on the share count moving forward and increase EPS for the company and investors.

Valuation

The crux of my investment thesis behind PLAY is its discounted valuation relative to historic levels and relative to the peer group. First, looking at the peer set, Dave & Buster's trades at a +20% discount to next twelve months (NTM) P/E and EV/EBITDA when looking at the casual industry peer set. This is particularly surprising considering the businesses' competitive margin advantage with the gaming side of the business.

Source: Bloomberg Market Data (3.6.2018)

Please note that I decided to exclude Darden Restaurants (DRI) due to its size.

Historical Valuation

Source: Bloomberg Graph Fundamentals

Next, you can see that the company trades at a discount relative to its historical valuation over the last 2 years. Over the last twelve months (LTM), the company has traded at an average 22.83x P/E multiple and a 10.10x EV/EBITDA multiple. It now currently trades at ~8.13x EV/EBITDA LTM multiple and a 17.05x P/E LTM multiple despite strong unit growth potential moving forward.

Source: Author Model, Company Filings

When looking to value the company on a multiples basis, I valued PLAY based on the industry average P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple as well as the 1-year historic average multiple for PLAY which you can see above. Historically, PLAY has traded at a premium to peers due to its margin and unit growth story which is why the historic valuations show more upside; however, after seeing the weak comp store sales growth that scared the market I feel that it is reasonable to incorporate the low growth industry multiples into the valuation for the sake of being conservative.

Private Equity History and Take-Out Potential

In 2005, Dave & Buster's was taken private by Wellspring Capital Management LLC for $257 million representing a transaction value of $375 million including debt. Five years later in 2010, Oak Hill purchased D&B from Wellspring for $570 million (Business Wire). Oak Hill then took PLAY public again after 9 years of being delisted. In October of 2014, PLAY began trading and had an equity value of $700 million (PE Hub).

The former PE owners currently do not have a meaningful stake in the business. Below are the top 10 owners of the stock.

Source: Thomson One

Without the overhang of an old PE investor, the company continues to be an attractive take-out target in an industry that has been in focus for the private equity sector. D&B is particularly attractive due to the company's leading management team, strong cash flows, and low leverage levels.

Source: Bloomberg M&A Comps and Qdoba Investor Relation Filings

To find a potential take-out valuation, I looked at the precedent transactions in the space. When looking at the precedent transactions, I choose to use the three most recent relevant comps to value a potential take out for PLAY. In the peer set, Qdoba serves as a good comp considering that the buyer was a private equity firm (Apollo); however, it is not a perfect comp due to the fact that the Qdoba business is distressed and has suffered quarter after quarter of falling comps store sales. Buffalo and Panera both represent recent take-outs of businesses that were fairly healthy but would operate better out of the public markets - I believe the same to be true of Dave & Buster's. Removing the pressure of quarter after quarter SSS growth expectations could allow the company to continue to make smart long-term investments while growing store count.

Source: Author Model, Thomson One Data

Also, the company's leverage level and free cash flow make it attractive for a financial buyer as they would be able to apply further leverage on the business easily. The company currently has a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.15x. Assuming that the company could take on 1.5x leverage, it easily has an additional $90 million of debt capacity it could assume. If a sponsor was to acquire the company, it is my opinion that they could put even higher levels of debt on the business due to the company's strong cash flows.

Source: Author Model

When looking at potential take-out multiples, the selected precedent transactions imply a 11.82x EV/EBITDA multiple. This implies a $74 purchase price which at given levels is not really reasonable. In my opinion, a multiple in the neighborhood of 10.50x is a more reasonable assumption to make as it sits at a slight premium to the one-year average multiple of 10.10x that we saw in the comps analysis above.

Valuation Summary

Source: Author Model

With all this in mind, for the next twelve months, I have a ~$59.50 price target on shares of Dave & Buster's, which represents around a 35% upside to where shares currently trade.

Bear Case

Source: Author Model

While my twelve-month price target is $59.50, the market may continue to be cautious on the name leading up to (and potentially after) the company's 4Q earnings report later this month. With that in mind, I modeled out a more bearish scenario to evaluate the upside or downside that might exist if store fundamentals further continued to be weak. While I slightly lowered my new store and year 2 store AUVs, the main adjustment that I made to the model is for the stores that have been opened for 3+ years. The current AUV for this set of stores is $12 million, I'm currently modeling $11 million, $10.5 million, and $11 million AUV for 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. In this bear case scenario, I am projecting $9 million AUV. This would imply a significant fall in SSS; however, the model still implies an 12% upside to where shares currently trade.

Source: Author Model

That being said, Dave & Buster's offers an asymmetric risk profile with upside even if fundamentals deteriorate for the company.

Risk

The low traffic in Q4 that led management to lower guidance ahead of ICR may have continued through the remaining of the quarter, and some traffic concerns may continue to exist in Q1 as noted by traffic tracking firm M Science.

Buying ahead of earnings (on March 27th) poses a risk as the company has not yet commented on its 2018 guidance aside from store growth. Management will offer those details on the call. In light of the weaker 4Q, it is possible that the company will issue conservative guidance for 2018 which could send shares lower.

There is limited news released about PLAY on a weekly basis and, therefore, the stock is prone to momentum trading with the markets.

Trading Strategy

While the company removed much of the risk around earnings by lowering its guidance expectations for full year numbers, risk still exists around earnings as the company could offer conservative guidance for FY 2018 keeping in mind the weakness that was seen in the fourth quarter. Ahead of these earnings, I intend to build my position purchasing shares now on weakness. I will then look to buy more after earnings if there is weakness in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLAY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.