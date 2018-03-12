The $3.8 Billion Crowded Short Natural Gas E&P Trade

As a value investor, I often find myself in the cross hairs of the Masters of the Universe and their big bazookas (think Hank Paulson's famous phrase while he was trying to resolve the financial crisis). Perhaps, this is because I run to where the action is and where there are live bullets whizzing about. The places I go (think the late great Dr. Seuss) there are no stunt doubles. This rough and tumble terrain isn't for the faint of heart and the hedgies plays for keeps.

Although it would be easier to closet index or simply ride the FAANG trade, intellectually, and as a SA Marketplace author, that just isn't much fun. After all, how can you grow as an investor, if you always take the path of least resistance?

Speaking of the hedge funds, I freely admit that, collectively, they have teams of analysts who attended some of the world's most prestigious school and whom acquire access to the world's best short-term information. Yet, I would argue, it is still possible to beat them. Moreover, despite the David vs. Goliath odds, I'm happy to selectively bet against the hedgies, as I have the advantage of being able to play the long game and avoid groupthink.

That said, believe it or not, there's a method to my madness and my process is more complicated than simply finding the latest WSJ most-heavily shorts (as a percentage of their floats) and then throwing darts for my securities selection.

So outside of my well-documented long campaign investment in GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), where there were some lucrative trading bounces, had I been a trader (but I missed them, as I'm an investor), I find myself (and my intrepid group of Market Adventures readers) waging another proxy war against the hedgies short the gassy E&P names. For context, using the February 28th short interest data and today's stock prices, these shorts are short $3.8 billion worth of the gassy natural gas E&P names.

Incidentally, my two E&P favorite names, Range Resources (RRC) and Antero Resources (AR), top the list of the most shorted, gassy E&P names, measured in dollar value shorted. Chesapeake Energy (CHK), EQT Corp (EQT) and Cabot Oil and Gas (COG) round out the top five. I have never owned CHK or EQT. We briefly owned COG and made some money on it. Number six on the list, Southwestern (SWN), was recently highlighted as a trading buy on Market Adventures at $3.85 a few weeks back.

Although, I have gotten waist deep into the research weeds when it comes to both Antero and Range Resources, I just want to be sure SA free site readers are aware of how crowded the short the gassy E&P trade has become.

For context, I have more closely monitored Range Resources and Antero Resources, and as of 1/12/18, Range's short interest was 30.8 million shares.





Source: WSJ

On January 31, 2018, RRC's short interest jumped by 11.7 million shares to 42.5 million shares. And as the shorts love to press their bets to trigger retail capitulation, from February 1st to February 15th, Range Resources short interest leapt by another 15.3 million shares to 57.8 million shares. That's a 27 million share increase in a short time span.

As of February 28, 2018, RRC's short interest still remains extremely elevated at 57.4 million shares.

For perspective, RRC's stock price started January 1, 2018, at $17. Not surprisingly, while the shorts where shorting 27 million shares, from January 12, 2018 - February 15, 2018, RRC's stock price traded as low as $11.93. We took advantage of the panic and added more shares at $12.80 (not enough in retrospect). However, my broader point is that in the short term, the shorts can control the price action. However, the upside and positive byproduct of these bear raids is that great buying opportunities can be presented. However, this requires having some dry powder and courage and conviction to add more shares.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, I would argue that shorting natural gas E&P names is super crowded and considered yesterday's trade, although I have discussed it in much great depth on Market Adventures.

On a five-year basis, this group is down 20% to 88%. Is now really the optimal time for the shorts to have gone from being short 30.8 million shares of RRC (1/12/18) to 57.4 million shares (2/28/18)?

I'm taking the other side of the extreme pessimism. Moreover, I find it hard to believe dry natural gas supply will grow at the rates the sell side is extrapolating/projecting. As few producers are really making any money at $2.75 MMBtu gas, on an all in basis, the supply growth seems unrealistic. Let's face it, if you don't have the cash flow, if you can't grow your capex budgets. And yes, there is a lag, but sell side supply growth fears (and I get the associated gas argument) look self serving and half baked.