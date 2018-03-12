G4S's (GFSZF) CEO Ashley Almanza on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

G4S PLC (OTCPK:GFSZF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Ashley Almanza

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to G4S' full year results presentation. I'm Ashley Almanza, I'm the Chief Executive. And I'm joined by Tim Weller, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have with us today Helen Parris, our Director of Investor Relations who I think most, if not all, of you know already. And we are joined also by participants on our webcast, and they will have an opportunity to ask questions later on as well.

So before we get started, can I please draw your attention to the customary legal notice? It's on our website. It's in your books, and please do read it at your leisure. We have a pretty simple agenda for today. We're going to start with highlights of the 2017 results, and then Tim will take us through the financials in some detail. I'll come back to give an update on our businesses, principally security and cash. And there'll be plenty of time for Q&A afterwards.

So results highlights. Hopefully, you've seen the audited results that we put out at 7:00 this morning. This slide shows the key figures from our core businesses, revenues of £7.4 billion, up 3.2%. We saw our profit margin increase slightly, coming in at 6.7% versus 6.6% last year; earnings per share 17.9p per share, up 5.9%. Healthy cash conversion again, not quite at the impressive level that we saw last year. I think Tim flagged at the half year that 2016 was quite an exceptional year in terms of operating cash conversion, but nevertheless a healthy cash conversion at 106%. A strong generation -- cash generation generally across the group meant that we were not only able to continue to invest in our growth and productivity programs but also bring net debt down in absolute terms and strengthen our credit metrics. So net debt-to-EBITDA coming in at 2.4x.

We think we enter 2018 with much stronger foundations. And the company is well set to continue a strong performance and not just during 2018 but, we believe, over the next planned period, three years. And taking that into account, the directors are recommending an increase, 5% increase, in our final dividend, meaning we're recommending a final dividend of 6.11p per share.

So those are the highlights. Now 2017 for us was an important year. It's the fourth full year since we set out our strategic plan to transform the company in 2013. And we will take a moment just to share with you some of the highlights of the changes that have taken place and what effect that those have had on the financial performance of the company.

So over the last five years, including 2013, we've generated operating cash flow of £2.5 billion. Over the four years, using 2013 as the base year, we've increased underlying earnings per share by 48%. Those of you who prefer the statutory measure, the growth rate was even stronger than 48% on earnings per share. And these have been driven by an extensive program of change across the company. We've had a very substantial portfolio program, which is largely now complete, giving the group not only sharper strategic focus but also improving our profitability and of course releasing capital of around £0.5 billion. We've been investing very heavily in bringing new products, new services to our customers. And I'm delighted to say these are now starting to play a significant role in the financial performance of the company, and we'll talk more about that later. Financial strength, I've mentioned already not only improving our credit metrics, bringing the absolute level of debt down.

And finally, very importantly, we are now seeing the results of an intensive, relentless health and safety campaign, thanks to the efforts of literally thousands of employees across the group. I believe our safety culture is changing, changing significantly. We work in an inherently hazardous industry. It's protection services, security services. Unfortunately, that means virtually, every day, one of our employees will be attacked somewhere around the world. And we have to equip ourselves and train ourselves to deal with that risk. I'm really pleased to say that, over this period, we have more than halved the number of or the level of fatalities across our company. We employ 570,000 people across the group. We have more than halved the fatalities. Now that's terrific progress. We're not satisfied with that, obviously. We still suffered 25 fatalities in 2017, so we know that we have got a long way to go to achieve our goal of 0 harm. Nevertheless, I think it's entirely appropriate for me publicly to acknowledge the efforts of the many thousands of employees. This is being driven from bottom up and at a supervisory level in our company, the terrific progress. And to thank them for that. You've heard me say before this is not just ethically important to our company. It's commercially important. Companies that are well run typically have better health and safety records. I regard this as an important leading indicator of broader cultural change that's taking place in our company. So extremely important. And there's more data on our website about this. We're making advances not just in relation to attacks but also road traffic accidents, lost time incidents, high-potential incidents. And so terrific progress, and my thanks to all of the employees who've participated in that program.

I mentioned that the portfolio program is largely complete. That is the program that we set out in 2013. Portfolio management will always be a healthy discipline in any well-run company, I believe, but the program that we set out is substantially complete. And we now have a much more focused business. This slide gives you a snapshot of our core businesses and revenue composition. 77% of our revenues come from our security business, 16% from cash. And Care & Justice services now make up 7% of our business. We think that, as we roll forward over the next 3 years, the growth in Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions will probably outstrip growth in our Care & Justice services. So our focus there is on operational efficiency and cash generation. We think that our Care & Justice services are going to become more cash generative in the next 3 years and not least because, some of our legacy contracts, which are pretty onerous, the end is in sight for the most difficult of these contracts. Some of these will begin to roll off in the next 18 to 24 months, and that will improve the cash generation of our Care & Justice services. And the rest of our presentation, we're going to focus on Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions.

Not only are we now more focused, but the investments that we are making to take advantage of our market positions, I believe, have been instrumental in driving 17% revenue growth in our core businesses since 2013. That's an average of just over 4%, 4.25%. You will have seen from this morning's numbers that, that growth rate was 3.2% in 2017. Growth won't be linear, but we remain confident that we have the potential to keep growing our revenues and more importantly our bottom line.

So before I hand over to Tim, just a few words on the outlook. A combination of our investment in sales and operations but also in technology-enabled services, combined with our productivity program, these things, we believe, will continue to drive our margin, will continue to drive top line growth. And together, of course, what we're trying to do with combination of growth, revenue mix and productivity is strengthen our earnings and continue to deliver strong cash flow, all within the financial framework of keeping our net debt-to-EBITDA at 2.5x or less. So we enter 2018, I think, well positioned to deliver a sustained strong performance over the next plan period. That is 2018 to 2020.

So with that outlook, I'm going to hand over to Tim, who will take us through the financials in a bit more detail. Tim?

Tim Weller

Thanks, Ashley. Good morning, everyone. As Ashley has outlined, we've delivered another year of profitable growth and good cash generation, right, significant progress delivering our portfolio strategy; and achieved our leverage reduction target. Let me now turn to the results, starting as usual with the statutory numbers.

Statutory revenues for the year were £7.8 billion, up 3.1% at actual rates. This reflects growth from our core businesses of 3.2%, with favorable impact of exchange rate movements of 4.5% offset by the impact of reduction in revenues from portfolio businesses of £300 million as the portfolio program draws to a close. PBITA grew by 6.5%, reflecting the performance in our core businesses, coupled with the small impact from favorable exchange rate movements. Specific and other separately disclosed items, including investment in restructuring, profit on disposal of businesses and amortization in respect of historical acquisitions, resulted in a net gain of £10 million after last year's charge of £59 million, with the main reason for the year-on-year swing being the £74 million profit on disposal of businesses which we recorded in the year.

As a result, statutory earnings improved from £198 million in 2016 to £236 million in 2017, with the EPS increasing by 19% to 15.2p, whilst cash generated from operations decreased in line with our expectations to £488 million.

Net debt is reduced by £183 million over the last year, resulting in a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x at the end of December 2017 compared with 2.8x in 2016.

Turning now to the bridge from core businesses to our statutory results as set out on Page 4 of today's release. The presentation here is consistent with the component analysis we adopted in 2016. I'll take you through the core business results in a minute but, first, looking at the other components. During the year, we recognized onerous contract costs, net of tax, of £15 million, primarily reflecting an anticipated increase in expected losses on a small number of U.K. contracts. Our overall onerous contract provision now stands at £62 million. And given that one of the largest contracts concludes in the next 18 months, we expect that around 60% of this provision will be utilized by 2020, with the balance being spread over a longer period out to the mid-2030s. Our portfolio businesses generated revenues of £282 million and a post-tax loss of £15 million in the year, with revenue down significantly as a result of the disposals completed in 2016 and 2017. Since 30th of June, there have been no transfers into or out of our portfolio operations. And given that the program is coming to its natural conclusion, we do not expect any transfers in 2018 or beyond.

Restructuring costs of £16 million after tax relate mainly to the strategic efficiency programs in the U.K. and Ireland and Europe regions. And finally, acquisition-related amortization, another £5 million after tax, reflects the £74 million pretax profit on disposal of business, as I mentioned earlier, offset mainly by provisions of £9 million, mostly for labor-related claims in the Americas; £6 million for subcontractor claims; a £10 million noncash charge for amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; losses from discontinued operations of £6 million; and tax charges related to these items of £18 million. In addition, we recognized a £19 million tax charge arising from the remeasurement and impairment of deferred tax assets arising from the reduction in U.S. federal tax rates substantially enacted in December 2017. I recognize that's quite a long list. And the detail on these items is provided on Pages 10 and 11 of today's release.

So turning now to the performance of our core businesses. Overall, group revenues grew by 3.2%, in line with the guidance we provided in November 2017; reflecting good growth across all regions, except Middle East & India. PBITA was £496 million, up 4.2%. And our resulting PBITA margin was 6.7%, up 10 basis points on last year. Interest charge was £113 million, £12 million higher than 2016. The increase was mainly a result of a temporary step-up in gross borrowings following the EUR 500 million bond issued in November to prefinance the March and May 2017 debt maturities, as well as minor increases in interest charges relating to overseas tax settlements, unwinding of pension liability discounts and exchange differences.

The effective tax rate for the year was 24%. And earnings were up 5.7% to £277 million, with earnings per share of 17.9p.

Operating cash flow after pension deficit payments of £40 million was £527 million, down around 17%, in line with our expectations. Operating cash flow in 2016 was particularly strong, reflecting the beneficial impact of better terms and conditions negotiated with a large number of suppliers and the recovery of weak cash flow performance in the last few months of 2015. Operating cash generation in 2017 has reverted to a more normal pattern, with cash conversion over the year of 106%, in line with our medium-term guidance of over 100%.

This slide looks in more detail at the year-on-year trends in revenue and PBITA for each of the geographical regions. Today's announcement includes details on the regional growth drivers. And the main point to be drawn out from this slide is that, whilst the group as a whole delivered growth of 3.2% and PBITA growth of 4.2%, these growth rates were constrained by the sharp downturn we saw in our Middle East & India region. Revenue and PBITA growth rates for the group excluding Middle East & India were 4.4% and 10.9%, respectively. And our businesses in the Middle East & India region have been adjusting to the challenging trading environment, and we expect trading to begin to stabilize during 2018.

This slide looks in more detail at the cash flow trends over the year, where we saw a £53 million working capital outflow compared with an unusually strong inflow of £87 million in 2016 which I talked about earlier. Receivables movements resulted in a working capital outflow of £95 million, primarily reflecting the year-on-year growth in revenues, coupled with the reversal of the beneficial impact of early customer settlements that we saw in the latter part of 2016 primarily in our North America region. An increase in payables over the year resulted in working capital inflow of £41 million. Whilst this continued to reflect our focus on supply chain management, the impact was not as large as that seen in 2016. Our resulting OCF conversion was 106%, in line with our medium-term expectations.

Now our portfolio program continues to benefit the group in terms of strategic focus and balance sheet strength. To date, we've sold 41 businesses; and have raised proceeds of over £0.5 billion, of which £166 million arose during 2017, including the completion of sale of G4S Israel, U.S. Youth Services and U.K. children's homes. As you can see from the last bullet point, the businesses that remain classified as portfolio now account for around 2% of the group's revenues and are currently delivering modest loss. We made no business transfers into or out of the portfolio in the second half of the year and don't expect to do so in 2018 as the program draws to its natural conclusion.

Let me now turn to cash flow and net debt. The full movement on net debt is shown on this slide, starting with the year-end 2016 net debt of £1.67 billion. Operating cash flow was £527 million. In terms of investing activities, we invested £107 million in CapEx and finance leases, in line with the guidance we gave at the half year. The £19 million restructuring outflow is mainly in respect of strategic restructuring investment in our Europe and U.K. and Ireland regions. We received net cash consideration of £156 million from disposals and made no significant acquisitions. Looking at the use of funds of £362 million, we paid net interest of £78 million. Cash tax paid was £86 million, in line with previous guidance. Our dividends paid to equity and minorities were £179 million. And we finished the year with net debt £183 million lower at £1.49 billion.

On the financing front, we have very strong liquidity with access to unutilized committed funds of £1 billion from our revolving credit facility, which was extended to 2022 during the year. The 7-year EUR 500 million bond that we launched in June was heavily oversubscribed and matched the November 2016 bond with a coupon of 1.5%. We've achieved our leverage reduction target, with net debt-to-EBITDA finishing the year at 2.4x compared with 2.8x of the last year-end. And since 2013, the disciplined approach we've taken to cash flow, portfolio and working capital management has enabled to invest in growth, equity and minority dividends of more than £700 million; and at the same time strengthen the group's financial position with a reduction in net debt-to-EBITDA from 3.2x in 2013 to 2.4x over the period.

So having achieved our leverage reduction target, this is an appropriate moment to reiterate some principles we apply in relation to financing and capital allocation. We intend to remain soundly financed with net debt-to-EBITDA of less than 2.5x. Our priorities for excess cash generation will be investment, where we'll continue with our disciplined approach to ensure any investments are aligned with our strategic aims and clear our financial hurdle rates. Dividends, we are following the 5% increase in 2017's final dividend. Moving forwards, we expect to grow the dividend in line with the long-term growth in earnings and, in the near term, further leverage reduction as we build on what we've achieved to date.

And with that, I'll now hand back to Ashley.

Ashley Almanza

Thank you, Tim. We're going to turn to a brief business review. And before we look at our two principal segments, Secure Solutions and Cash Solutions, just a snapshot of the group's overall shape now that the portfolio program is nearing completion. And this is a picture of our revenue mix, analysis of our revenue for 2017. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to enjoy a global footprint. We have leading market positions across that global footprint and substantial revenues, very focused in terms of business segment, but we continue to have a very well-diversified business in terms of customer segment and market segment. And that diversification, we believe, continues to provide us, on the one hand, with significant access to growth opportunities and at the same time resilience. As Tim mentioned, when one part of our geographical markets slowed down, the rest of the group performs strongly enough so that the whole group continues to deliver profit growth and strong cash generation.

So to our first segment, which is Secure Solutions, starting as usual with a picture of the market. This is Freedonia data. You've seen it before. It's 2017 data. Their '18 data is not out yet. It shows a familiar picture, which is that the world's security markets, the global security market, is projected not only by Freedonia but by most analysts to continue to have structural demand growth in all of the regions in which we operate. And perhaps more importantly is the picture on the right-hand side of this graph, which is the supply side of our industry is highly fragmented. That's well known. There are a small number of large players, and the largest of those players is G4S. And we think that is critically important given the changes that are taking place in the industry. We think that those changes play to the strengths of large players. And in particular, we aim to take advantage of the changes that are taking place.

What are we talking about? Well, going from a macro down to a customer level, we conduct regular customer surveys. We purchase third-party research asking the most important question for a service company, What matters to your customers? What are their priorities? Again, I think this is a picture we showed at the half year or last year. And what you can see is that for a typical chief security officer in a mid-market or large enterprise organization your security priorities have become more complex. There's been huge change in the industry over the last 10 years. And today, our customers face a complex set of security threats, and consequently they need more sophisticated solutions to address those complex needs. Of course, we have been investing in developing the resource and capability to meet those more complex needs and to provide our customers with solutions that go beyond today's needs but anticipate future needs.

When we look back five years ago, the company possessed in some measure most of the ingredients and the capabilities that we needed to serve our customers, but a very, very important feature of our company 5 years ago was that these capabilities typically resided in autonomous or semi-autonomous business units. To use the vernacular, there were strong vertical silos in our company. There was very little lateral communication, coordination. And there certainly were very few examples of a coordinated go-to-market strategy bringing all of our capabilities in a coordinated way to our customers. We changed that. Certainly, over the last 4 years, not only have we invested in building our capability in our company; bringing in new talent, many coming from a technology or logistics background. We've also developed new products and services. And we've changed the way in which we organize the resource in our company so that we are more readily able to bring together our people and technology and to offer our customers a combination of our services according to their needs. And this has been a very important factor in driving the growth in our technology-related revenues. And it'll continue to be an important factor, we think, going forward.

We've not rested there. We've taken the organization of our resources and the development of our marketing to the next level, recognizing that for our larger customers at the top end of the mid-market segment and the large enterprise segment, they typically have the most complex security needs. And they need something more than simply a multiservice combination or a bundled offering. And we developed the capability and the go-to-market approach to offer that market segment what we describe as integrated solutions. And typically this engagement starts with our specialist risk consultants, whether it's an existing customer or a new customer. We start, of course, by assessing or updating our assessment or analysis of the threats and risks faced by that customer. We work hand in glove with the customer to agree those threat levels and risks. And then we bring in subject matter experts, a multi-disciplined team to work with the customer to develop a solution. Today, G4S possesses the capability to not only conduct that assessment but to design and build an integrated solution; ideally then to go on to operate and maintain the security solution, a combination of people and technology; and ultimately to optimize that solution.

Now we know that this approach is finding favor in the marketplace. It's helping us to not only win new business but to retain key accounts and to grow those accounts. And why is that? Well, quite obviously, customers value these integrated solutions where they have complex needs. There on the left-hand side of this chart we've set out some of the important drivers of demand for integrated security solutions. We know that in many of our markets labor costs have been rising. We can see full employment or near full employment in some of the markets in which we operate. That will bring wage inflation. At the same time, technology costs have been coming down, so the arbitrage between technology and labor is clear to see in these markets. Not only has the cost of technology been coming down, but the power and the functionality that technology offers us and our customers has increased dramatically. Real-time data is taken almost as a given. The pervasiveness and the capacity of data networks that support our security systems has improved to such an extent that we can provide real-time data. Those networks have greater resilience.

We also are able to collect a lot more data. So there's a proliferation of data collection points. These can be remote sensors, CCTV, mobile sensors, handheld devices, external data feeds, proprietary data feeds. And we today at G4S have proprietary software tools that pool that data into a single repository. We have security analysts who can then work with the customer to analyze that data. We can apply algorithms to the data. And the whole goal is to develop a proactive security program which helps our customers to identify risks and threats and deal with them before they materialize. All of these features are highly valued by our customers, so it's clear to see why it's attractive to them.

On the right-hand side of the chart. What's in it for G4S? Well, it's valuable to us as well because the development of these solutions offers us the opportunity to earn a higher margin. These solutions are built in close partnership with our customers, and we think that also creates the opportunity to develop a longer-lasting commercial relationship, so increasing the average longevity of our contract portfolio.

Having developed that capability principally in North America and Europe, of course, we are now looking to deploy that right across the group. This picture is a familiar picture. It shows our global infrastructure and our capability in both traditional or conventional security services as well as our technology footprint. Our next slide gives you a closer look at where we have grown our technology-related revenues. And unsurprisingly, most of the growth and most of our revenue base which is technology enabled, technology related today is in the Americas and in Europe, Middle East, Africa, principally North America and Europe. Because of the way that we have reorganized our resource to encourage collaboration across the company, not just the way in which we've organized our resource but also around incentive plans, our goal is to promote that technology more broadly across our global footprint. And we can see the first signs of that in Asia and Africa. We firmly believe that, in time, this will become as important as our developed markets. In the meantime, our developed markets themselves, we believe, will continue to see strong growth in our technology-enabled, technology-related revenues going forward. We saw an 11% increase in our technology-related revenues in 2017.

So to round up on Secure Solutions, a recap on our priorities. We've just been talking about customers, technology, innovation, all of that supporting our growth program. The goal, of course, is not only to generate top line growth but to change our revenue mix and give ourselves the opportunity to earn higher margins. Alongside that, we have a well-defined productivity program that's underway and on track. We continue to -- continuously drive efficiencies into our operations, our overhead and our procurement program. And all of this within a framework of commercial discipline. And there's more to do, but it's very clear that commercial and capital discipline is starting to become part of G4S' cultural DNA. And that means that we're focused not just on top line growth but the bottom line. Everything we're doing is designed to improve our margins, grow our earnings and sustain strong operating cash flow.

And with that, we're going to turn now to our Cash Solutions segment. Here too we're going to start with a snapshot of the market, a familiar picture. In very simple terms, the global cash market is bifurcated, with emerging markets continuing to show growth in cash utilization; and developed markets clearly now mature, some growing at low single digits; and indeed some markets contracting in terms of growth rates. And -- but overall still, we believe, an attractive market. Very interesting, our cash businesses are growing faster in developed markets. And this, I think, demonstrates a well-known principle that you can have a strong growth business in a mature market if what you're doing is changing how that market functions.

Two very important trends for us in the cash market. The first is a trend that's already visible and one that we are pushing very hard and we think we'll continue to see in the market, which is reducing the unit costs of existing networks, so conventional cash services, CIT cash processing, ATM services. This is important to us because it's important to our customers, and it's important because it extends the competitiveness of cash as a form of payment. The second trend where we see ourselves very well positioned, particularly at the larger end of the market, is cash technology. And that's transforming the way in which cash is handled. It enables us to handle cash more efficiently and to convey greater value to our customers.

So moving from the macro picture to customers. What do they regard as important? Well, unsurprisingly, some of the trends that we see in the market are actually responses to customer priorities, unit cost, very important to customers. Control over cash management, this is still very important to customers. And there is still opportunity to improve control and, as a result, drive economic benefits for our customers. Working capital efficiency, clearly very, very important for customers like large retailers; and convenience, ease of use. So in response to these customer priorities, we have very clear strategic priorities which I believe align very well with our customers' needs.

Volume aggregation, that not only generates top line growth, but it of course helps you to drive unit costs down. There are 2 obvious sources of volume aggregation. Typically one would think of taking market share from your competitors in the industry. We always look forward to that opportunity, but actually the biggest opportunity in the industry is to get our customers to outsource more of their cash handling. You think of the 2 obvious groups, commercial customers, typically retailers, leisure and so on; and banks. We know that their core business is not handling cash. That's not why they set up shop. It's a cost. It's a necessary activity and a cost. Some of our customers have already started to outsource wholesale their cash handling to G4S. And that's a trend that we think is going to gather momentum in our business but across the industry as a whole. As I mentioned earlier, we continue to drive very hard our productivity programs. And the combination of productivity enhancements and volume aggregation will drive our unit costs down.

And then finally, technology. This is an area where we think we have today an advantage in some critical market segments. And it's an advantage that we're looking to extend, and we're looking to extend it by investing in further technology developments. Perhaps the best known is our Retail Cash Solutions service in North America. We are now using that in Europe, and we're taking a version of that to Africa and Asia. G4S Pay is a new service that we've launched in the Netherlands. This enables retailers with our solution to process not only cash payments but electronic payments with the same software platform. And then on the banking side of the market, bank branch automation. We now have a fully commercialized bank branch automation program in Africa, in over 200 branches, automating teller operations. It delivers very significant benefits to our customer. And we believe that there is significant potential to take that to other markets, not only in developed markets, but in principle this should be a more valuable service in markets with higher wage structures such as North America and Europe. And then bank branch outsourcing.

We have now commenced in Europe our first multibank branch pilot, where we're getting together with three banks and looking to provide services that support a branch serving multiple banks. So this trend of outsourcing, we believe, will gather pace. And at the same time, our technology is going to able -- enable us, we believe, to stimulate that and capture more market share.

So if those are our priorities, what have we been doing to develop our capabilities? And how do those capabilities compare to our competitors? This chart shows the classic resources and capabilities that you would see in a typical cash management or cash-handling company, along the bottom. On the right-hand side, we've segmented the industry from all players up to large players. And we've also segmented this into bank and commercial markets.

So to explain. Along the bottom, pretty much all of the players in the industry would have to a greater or a lesser degree some capability in those services, CIT cash processing and so on. Once you go up to the next level, more sophisticated service, fewer players, typically mid- and large-size players. Go up to the third level; and now you're starting to talk about very significant operations, cash utilities, complete bank branch outsourcing and smart recyclers, some with same-day value, some without same-day value. And typically, not exclusively, typically, this part of the market is where the big 4 operate, the big 4 being of course G4S, Loomis, Brink's and Prosegur. Where G4S, we believe, has unique capability in the market is in the large enterprise space, where we have end-to-end cash management solutions, CASH360; Retail Cash Solutions; some of our depositor offerings now in bank branch automation; and more recently G4S Pay, which gives our customers the ability to process not only cash but electronic payments. We intend to not only maintain but to extend our leadership in that area of the market.

So here too what we're endeavoring to do is to take new products and services, extend them across our existing market footprint of 42 countries. Of course, the question we've been asking ourselves is what is the size of the prize. So we have commissioned a piece of research, and we think we have our first estimates of the ultimate size of the prize. It's a pretty heady number. In our existing markets we believe that the size of the market, the potential size of the market, for our new products and services is around £10 billion. Now we're not suggesting for a second that we're going to capture the entire market. We don't need to. A modest proportion of this market would clearly have a very, very significant beneficial impact on our revenues, profits and cash flow. And that's what we aim to do. We aim to claim at least our fair share and ideally more than our fair share of this market.

I think in the appendices of the presentation we've also got some data. We've looked beyond our existing markets. We are starting to think about adjacent markets. The reason for this is quite obvious. Our fastest-growing business and our biggest business in terms of new cash technology is the United States. We didn't have a cash business in the United States 5 years ago. We didn't have a dollar of revenue in cash services in the U.S. Without a truck and vault business, we've built a very successful business. And there's no reason in principle why we can't do that in some other new markets, so we've started to assess the potential there. That generates even more exciting numbers. We think that the adjacent markets -- this is not the total global market. So we've included some -- excluded some very large markets where we don't think there's a near-term opportunity to take our products, but there's another £15 billion out there, we believe. So combined, £25 billion. Our focus, though, is very much on the markets in which we operate in the near term, but we are starting to think about adjacent geographies where we can take our new products and services.

Now it's become something of a tradition at these annual presentations to show you a short film about something interesting, exciting or important that's happening in the company. And it's our pleasure today to introduce you by film a colleague by the name of Brian McCabe. Brian McCabe is our President of Retail Cash Solutions for the Americas. And he's going to talk to us, share with us something about the Retail Cash Solutions business in the Americas and how that might have a wider application across G4S. Could we please start the film?

Ashley Almanza

Brian, if you're on the webcast, thank you very much. I hope you share our enthusiasm for the potential of our new products and services in cash management. And so to wrap up before Q&A. The group is now much more focused. Our Cash Solutions and Secure Solutions businesses are addressing structural demand growth. Even in Cash Solutions in our mature markets, we're growing and growing profitably and quickly. And we have a global footprint, and in our -- across our global footprint we have leading market positions. That gives us the opportunity to leverage our integrated security solutions and our new cash solutions as well. We are increasingly combining our people and our technology to bring solutions to our customers that add value to their organizations.

The execution of our strategy has clearly conveyed financial benefits to the group. We've grown. Since 2013, we've grown our revenues from our core businesses by 17%, earnings per share by 48%, strong cash generation. We've strengthened our balance sheet. And we've paid dividends of over £700 million. We're going into 2018, we've come into 2018, standing on much stronger foundations and, we believe, very well positioned to sustain a strong performance over the next 3 years, all within the framework of a strongly financed business.

Thank you very much. We'd be delighted now to take your questions. As I mentioned earlier, if you're joining by webcast, you can ask your questions. I think Helen will ask the question in the room on your behalf. And can we ask, please, if you do have a question, when you ask it, could you give your name and your affiliation? Thank you.

We have roving microphones, so if you raise your hand, we will come to you, and you can ask your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bilal Aziz

Bilal Aziz from UBS. Just 3 quick questions from me, please; just 2 on North America, firstly. Clearly, a lot of focus still on Cash Solutions. You previously flagged about 8 pilots that you're running in the U.S. Can you perhaps give us an update where you are in that process? Have any customers chosen not to go ahead or equally the opposite? Separately, just on wage inflation, which you flagged in the release today as well, can you perhaps give us an indication of your staff turnover in the U.S. as well and how you expect to manage that without any sort of negative spillover in the margin as well? And lastly, on working capital, I appreciate in 2016 there were a few exceptionals. What perhaps should we expect for like a normalized run rate? i.e. has the low-hanging fruit largely been addressed in overdue receivables?

Ashley Almanza

Thanks, Bilal. Quite a few questions there. See if we can remember those and answer them. I'll ask Tim, if you don't mind, to address the working capital question. Pilots, we have more than 8 running now. We have a dozen pilots running in North America. And since we last spoke, 1 of those has converted into a full commercial program. And we've added more to the, if you like, funnel of pilots. Without a doubt, some of those, we'll make a decision in 2018. I think it's important to repeat that what we're providing is a software platform and a service. So you -- actually you saw a picture of our service center in Florida in that short film. And that requires our customers to make fundamental changes to the way that they operate. And so typically, in the pilot we will be working with store operations and with the treasury team and with IT, and so there are a number of stakeholders that have to get comfortable not only with the -- I mean, frankly, you don't get to a pilot unless the business case works on a desktop basis, but they need to be comfortable that it works operationally.

So these pilots can run for a while. It's obviously critically important to our customers that the mobilization and the operation is flawless, and -- but I expect, a good number of those pilots, we will come to a decision one way or another in 2018. We hope the right decision, obviously. Wage inflation, I think -- was it North America particularly? Yes. So obviously U.S. is one country, but there are many markets in the U.S. And we see quite different characteristics in different markets, some markets showing full employment and clear wage inflation, other markets we have no trouble. We have very low turnover, no trouble getting staffed. So it's really is location by location across the U.S. We did see wage inflation in 2017. I mentioned a couple of times in the presentation commercial discipline. This is something that I think we now have embedded in our management thought processes and bidding across the company. I think in the release we indicate that our growth rate, we grew about 6% in North America, was constrained. That was, if you like, self-restraint.

Now what do we mean by that? Well, one way of dealing with is -- with wage inflation is sometimes declining to write business. So we saw a number of contracts in 2017 come to market where the procurement was looking for a 3-year fixed-price deal in locations where we could either see today wage inflation or, as we look down the road, we could anticipate wage inflation. And in some cases, we declined to write the business. So that's the most obvious way of dealing with wage inflation. And of course, you don't expect to do that everywhere. And I'm pleased to say that most of our customers, particularly in the large enterprise segment, understand the need to change prices so that we can attract the labor necessary to deliver a good service. So that's the other way of managing it. And we have an active account management program. We engage with customers. We explain what's coming. And we see price adjustments to offset wage inflation. That's -- I think that's a well-run program in North America, has worked well and we think will continue to work well.

Turnover was around 30%, which is quite high. It's not high actually as an industry benchmark. And I think what that tells us is that we continue to offer overall good compensation to our security offices. We do like to position, particularly again, in the top end of the mid market and the large enterprise space; position our offering as a premium offering. Typically we have a greater training period, in some cases more than twice the training period than our major competitors. That's a cost, but it's a benefit to our customers and enables us to position ourselves slightly differently in the market and, we hope, therefore deal with wage inflation pass-through. And final comment is that I think this is also going to stimulate more demand for our technology-enabled solutions. We're absolutely seeing that. We're proactively including it in our bids on larger contracts; showing our customers how, if instead of just buying one service or two services that they buy an integrated solution, we can not only reduce their total cost of ownership but improve their security and management across their estates. So quite a lot to say there. It's obviously an important topic. It's an important thing for us to manage. And -- but I think in North America we've got a group program to manage that. Working capital...

Tim Weller

On working capital, I'd say that the lower-hanging fruits have been grabbed, but there's still fruit on the tree. When we started the journey of real drive on working capital, overdue receivables were north of 4% of group revenues. They're still over 3%. That's just over £250 million. There is still work to be done. I would say it's a harder grind. It's a relentless focus. It is a subject of discussion not every single day but most days in this organization. We are very focused on the receivables side of the balance sheet. Clearly we've done a lot on supply chain as well, and so much work has been done there. We had a big benefit in 2016 from renegotiated terms with the supplier base, and we saw a continued benefit in cash flow terms during 2017. There is still more to be done, but you're right. The lower-hanging fruit have been taken, which is what sits behind the guidance of over 100% of PBITA in terms of operating cash generation. And the 106% we delivered in the current year, that's probably on around the normalized rate. I would say a stretch target will push you up to almost 120% of cash conversion. And that will be a really good year in terms of working capital delivery, but somewhere between 100% and 120% will be a reasonable outturn in terms of operating cash flow divided by PBITA.

Ashley Almanza

I think our average for the last four years is about 110%, 112%, something like that.

Tim Weller

Yes, yes.

Ashley Almanza

Thank you. Next question, could we come to the lady in the front, Sylvia?

Sylvia Barker

It's Sylvia Barker from Deutsche Bank. 3 questions, please. Firstly, just maybe if you can talk about the run rates in Europe and the U.K. Obviously the U.K. still seems quite strong. How much of that is maybe pricing versus specific contracts? And then in Europe it slowed down a little bit. Maybe if you can give us some color by region or if, again, any contracts have driven that. Secondly, just as you subcontract the CIT services in North America and we are seeing a lot of driver, wage inflation, how do the pass-throughs work? What are the clauses with your subcontractors, please?

Ashley Almanza

Okay, thank you, Sylvia. And so to deal with CIT in North America. Typically the way this works is that our customer is -- has the contract with the CIT operator, and we manage that on their behalf. In some cases, we will contract directly with the CIT operator, and it's a commercial negotiation. We -- just like any other supplier, we expect value for money, of course. So that will be a commercial negotiation, but in most cases we have a very large customer standing behind us to help us with that negotiation. And we have choice in the marketplace. Run rates U.K. and Europe, we did have a good year, particularly in our security business in the U.K., a very good year for sales. Some of that was evident in our revenues in 2017. Some of it will come through in '18. On the flip side, if you're thinking about the U.K. holistically, I think we have quite a cautious view on Care & Justice. And we don't see a strong pipeline in -- for the industry as a whole in Care & Justice services, so on balance I think steady as she goes in the U.K. In Europe, I think growth will continue to be lumpy. It -- we're pleased that it grew very well in 2017 as a whole, not just top line but obviously bottom line, very good growth in our bottom line in Europe.

And we've got, I think, a strong sales team in Europe. Our service levels are good. So I think there's lots of reasons for us to feel good about our position in Europe and our ability to keep it growing. We are definitely pursuing some large contracts in Europe. Typically those have longer gestation periods, so we don't know quite when the customer decides; and when, once the customer has decided, what the mobilization period will be. But I think in broad terms we remain positive on the outlook for our business in Europe, indeed more positive than U.K., I mean, yes. So thank you.

Sylvia Barker

Is that compensated by the large contracts, airport contracts or...

Ashley Almanza

We did have a large airport contract [indiscernible] and which was a keeper actually, but to keep it, we're -- again, we're bringing more technology to bear. But we have a strong aviation business in Europe. Can we go to the gentleman in the front, please?

Andrew Grobler

It's Andy Grobler from Crédit Suisse. Three as well, if I may. Just on cash technology, you talked about the market sizes of £10 billion in your existing and £15 billion in the adjacent. How much of that do you think is currently outsourced? And what are your expectations really for that changing over the next 2, 3 or 5 years? And secondly, on India and the Middle East, still pretty tricky markets. You've talked about them stabilizing through this year. Can you just talk through in terms of the margin decline how much of that is just natural operational leverage versus price? And when you talk about stabilization, is that both revenue and margin or just one or the other? And then thirdly, just on interest, what's the guidance in terms of interest charges, cash and P&L charges, for this year, please?

Ashley Almanza

Did you catch the last question?

Tim Weller

I did, yes.

Ashley Almanza

You did. You can answer that then [indiscernible]. Thank you, Andy. How much is outsourced? Very little. Actually it's very low penetration in this market. So I mean the point I made earlier is that most of our large customers still do great. And most retailers use a conventional cash management process. Large retailers will typically have a back office in each store. Count up at the till. Take her to the cash office. Count up and balance at the cash office. Truck and vault company -- or armored truck company comes along, takes the cash, takes it back to the cash process center, counts it again, counts it again and so on and so forth. And the cycle repeats itself. It could be 2 or 3 days. It's longer in some markets before the retailer sees value in their bank accounts.

So that is pretty much the picture that we see in most markets. It's very low penetration of this. Where we do see greater penetration still very low is in what you might call smart safes in developed markets. So -- and if you look at our own situation, we have just under 20,000 solutions deployed across our market today, 20,000 locations, if you like. Around 6,000 of those are what we would call big box end-to-end solutions. We've got some mid-market solutions, and then we've got a large portfolio of smart safes out there. And that's growing rapidly, but that is not really what we mean when we talk about outsourcing. That is typically applicable to small box formats. They might be a big retailer, but they've just got lots of small stores, so they have low volume, low cash volumes. And for us, outsourcing is when a customer really gives you all or a substantial part of managing their cash cycle end to end. And what Brian was saying on the film was, well, what we uniquely in the cash industry are able to offer customers is a software platform that connects the store to the corporate treasury department, to the bank account; and provide with that a service that manages that process, optimizes CIT, optimizes change orders, reduces working capital, reduces leakage, reduces the cost of a service. That's what we mean by outsourcing, very low penetration in the global market.

So most of that £10 billion, we would regard as addressable. Middle East, India, a big chunk of it in the Middle East is -- or when you step back. When we look ahead, I think we see India normalizing ahead of the Middle East. That's the current view. And we think trading conditions in the Middle East remain very difficult. We know this not just from our own business but by talking to other participants in the marketplace, talking to other industry players, our customers. I mean oil prices might be slightly up. They're still half of what they were at the peak. And severe fiscal pressures, a lot of money being spent on conflicts in the region and so on. And this has affected government departments and commercial customers. There is a good deal of operating leverage in those businesses, so the difference between the revenue change and the profit changes is a good deal of operating leverage. An additional factor in the case of Middle East has been effectively, and in the gulf, wage increases, so statutory or regulatory wage increases. And in some markets, the domestication policy, i.e. policies designed to increase local content when it comes to employment, has also benefit in not just our business but across the piece in the oil services sector, in all industries that bring expats in. The cost structure has gone up.

Historically, that has been fine. You would go to your customer, have a sensible discussion and pass that on. Obviously, if your customer base is facing the same sort of economic picture as you, that becomes a more difficult process. And we saw some of that in the Middle East during 2017. And as Tim said, we think that, that will begin to stabilize in 2018, India first, Middle East second half of the year. And the third question, with Tim.

Tim Weller

Interest. The 2017 interest income statement charge was about £115 million, and the cash interest, it was about £10 million lower. And the difference between the two is essentially the unwind of the discount on pensions. So you typically would see a £10 million or so differential between income statement charge and net cash interest going out the door. For 2018, I would say that the income statement charge will be somewhere between £95 million and £100 million, and therefore you would aim off by another £10 million or so around the cash charge.

Andrew Grobler

Can I just ask one final one on that, on Cash Solutions?

Tim Weller

Sure.

Andrew Grobler

You won your second big retail contract in the U.S. and doubled that. Can you just tell us, I mean, what stage that contract is at? Is it out and being employed, the revenue is coming in? And how much further until it's fully implemented?

Ashley Almanza

We did mobilize. I think, as you all know, everything stops between -- is it called Black Friday?

Helen Parris

Yes.

Ashley Almanza

Yes. The start of the shopping season and through January, when the retailers went through any kind of mobilization or program change. And now we've resumed. I'd -- off the top of my head, not 100% sure of the latest position, but we're at least halfway through that program. And we are expecting to complete that program by midyear, so we'll start to see the full year effect in the second half. I mean it's a good question. I think, also related to that, you all know that we had very strong comps in our North American business in Q4 -- or second half '16 and first half '17. Those comps will start to roll off as that new program starts to come through our revenues. So we would expect to see that business start to show better growth in the second half of the year. Can we go down to Kean in the front row, please? Thank you -- well, it's not Kean. Sorry, Kean, because you look very similar, and you sat next to each other.

Charles Stanley

Edward Stanley from Redburn. Two, please. Can you give us the size and breakdown of the pipeline by segment, if you have that available? And secondly, now that you're under 2.5x levered and the cash seems to be pretty strong, working capital aside, are you starting to look forward to bolt-on M&A? And if so, in which areas?

Ashley Almanza

So pipeline. I don't have that off the top of my head to give you a breakdown by segment. Pipeline is broadly the same. When we look at what we're looking and we -- if you look at our peers in the industry, they don't typically present pipelines. I think historically we had done that, but frankly, our Care & Justice business, our so-called government outsourcing business, is of a size now where it doesn't merit the space, if you like. But nevertheless, it's an important part of our business, sustaining a pipeline. There is a tradeoff between size and quality. Ideally what you want is a compact pipeline with very high win rates because then that's pretty efficient. We can't have what we want all the time, so we think we're going to have to need for -- to maintain a pipeline of £6 billion to £7 billion, £6.5 billion to £7.5 billion going forward. But the shape of the pipeline is unchanged from what we showed you six months ago in terms of funnel stage, if you like; suspects, prospects being, and negotiation, broadly the same. And the geographic split would look very similar.

What we might expect to see changing going forward in our sales book and in our order book is more technology-enabled revenues in particular. And we hope that the money that we are spending standing up new sales and business development capability in Africa, in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines -- these teams didn't exist 18 months ago. We are spending money. We're clearly -- we've giving -- we've given that proper time to get traction in the marketplace. We're starting to see real interest, real dialogue around pilots and probably now about cash. And similarly we've invested in emerging markets. We've obviously historically invested very heavily in developed markets, yes, in North America, U.K., Europe, in technology capability to bring that together with our conventional services. We've started to do that in some measure in our emerging markets, so the change I would expect to see is more technology-enabled revenues and, over time, more of that sort of service being delivered in our emerging markets as well. Usage of cash, I think Tim outlined our priority use of excess cash. We've always looked at bolt-on acquisition opportunities around us. I mean I think the history is quite interesting, if you look at where some of our competitors have been making acquisitions in the last two years.

You have to go back quite a way actually, before my time certainly, when some smart people in our company decided to buy security technology businesses, secured integration businesses, software technology businesses. And that was the point we were trying to make early. We bought these businesses, but then we sort of left them to carry on as they had before. And there was the semi-autonomous, in some cases very autonomous, business units. And I think for us the better thing to do with our money has been to spend money on bringing talent and to pull those businesses together and make them work in a coherent way with the core of our business which is security and cash. So that's been the emphasis. I think, frankly, that's going to be the emphasis. The asset market is pretty hot in some of these countries. Our goal is to grow earnings, grow cash flow and grow the dividend only. That -- there are lots of things that we do, but that's the end goal. And we will always look at what's going on in the industry. If there's an opportunity to get something that's value accretive, we look at it.

And then clearly, the more financial flexibility we've got, the more we can do that, but this will sound a bit like textbook answer, but we mean this, that we have always felt even when our credit metrics were to 3x or above 3x that -- if there was a very good acquisition to make, value accretive, that we could go to our shareholders and say, This makes sense. This is why it makes sense. We need the capital. Well, obviously, as our balance sheet has strengthened, that we have other options to address those opportunities. So it -- M&A, I think, is an important part of any strategy, but we've got quite a lot of other things to attend to at the moment. So we'll keep looking in the places we've looked but same sort of commercial discipline that applies to bidding for contracts or as it applies to bidding for businesses. And we've not seen anything that would make a significant difference to our business on value-accretive terms, I should say, yet. Is that all right?

Charles Stanley

Yes.

Ashley Almanza

Good. Can we go this time definitely to Kean here in the front row, yes?

Kean Marden

It's Kean Marden from Jefferies. Can I just sort of touch on India? So is there anything potentially G4S-specific that would explain your trading during 2017? Because there was a quoted PRO, that it does seem to be delivering reasonable growth at the moment in that market. Secondly, has G4S decided yet whether it intends to bid the success at COMPASS later on this year? And then thirdly, just wondering whether, Tim, you could give us some insight into what future restructuring costs we should plug into the model. I can see obviously that you've got a program to take efficiencies out, and I just need to plug something in the spreadsheet.

Ashley Almanza

Sorry. Could you repeat the second part of your question, please?

Kean Marden

The COMPASS successor.

Ashley Almanza

Yes. Thank you. Okay. So India, yes and no. I think, the whole market, there's been a change in the way that regulation is running there. The first factor was so-called demonetization; and that affected our customers, would have affected other participants. The changes to the way that the market -- and when we say the market, really what we mean is foreign investors. And it's the regulation of foreign companies that has changed, moving from FIPB, which was disbanded, to a department called MHA; and all of the different people; different processes. That affects -- should affect all foreign players equally. It doesn't. It affects us more because we are the biggest and because we operate in the premium segments in the market. And so I suppose the nicest way to say this is that there are some market segments where these factors matter less, as how I'll put it. And you can, we can differently go there and grow. We've decided not to go into those market segments, and that won't change. We are not going to participate in those market segments where we could grow. We think the better thing to do is to continue to pursue the same business model. We are -- actually see resolution in many of our states. I don't have the number to hand. Søren, was it 15? How many states have we resolved our regulation now?

Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen

Yes, 15, yes...

Ashley Almanza

Around 15. So we're getting there slowly, which is why we think we will see a return to normal over time in India. COMPASS, don't know. Clearly the customer is very keen to have us in the process. There are two large suppliers. There's a third, clearly. I think it's Clearsprings runs the London market. That's a special market which I don't think we will be the natural supplier for. There are only two other suppliers in the market who've got the expertise to manage a very, very, very complex contract. If the contract was offered on the same terms, clearly we would not participate. I'm going to guess that the other supplier would also not participate. We've both seen enough to know that that's not a viable model. I think there's every sign that the customer understands that, knows that.

The discussions are constructive and positive. It's clearly in the interest of the customer to put something into the market which the market regards as a viable contract. And we don't know what the final contract terms and conditions are going to look like. We're clearly sitting on valuable capability. I would -- I'm sure this statement will be contested, but we would somewhat immodestly say we're the most efficient operator in the market, all right? And we hear that from reliable sources. So I think with that capability we know that we've got something of value to offer. And if what is put to the market is sensible, then maybe but certainly not on the terms and conditions that we've seen before. Restructuring, Tim?

Tim Weller

Yes, the pretax restructuring charge in 2017 was £20 million. That was up from £12 million in the prior year. And that really reflected the coming to an end of the strategic restructuring that we launched in 2013. Of course, in the middle of last year, we announced a further wave of efficiency drive in the organization. And therefore, if you like, we've restarted a strategic restructuring program. In terms of what to build into the model for the current year, I would say similar to that level that we saw in 2017. The cash cost may be a little bit lower than that, but the income statement charge, I would expect to be a similar level to that, that we saw in 2017.

Ashley Almanza

I think we've got two years of heavy lifting to do to get our productivity gains that some of which is, of course, related to financing, but you take out the financing to capture those productivity gains. About two years of heavy lifting to do, and then we should be set. I should say, by the way, that these -- what we have in front of us is all double-digit internal rate of return after tax, so this is good investment. Can we go to -- I'm afraid I can't see who it is, but can we go to the back of the room, please?

Allen Wells

It's Allen Wells from Exane. Two quick follow-ups. Firstly, just on CapEx, noticed absolute CapEx number was down this year. If I compare that to some of your competitors, I mean, Securitas CapEx has been creeping up, same with some of the cash guys. It's been going -- maybe you can explain what the slight change in strategy is in there, bearing in mind you're all sort of targeting bigger players, the sort of technology angle. And obviously noticing that the CapEx is actually below D&A for you guys as well, so maybe how that's achieved. That's the first question. And then secondly, just on the additional provisions that are going on to the U.K., I think, £19 million. I'm not sure if I missed that, but what contract, Tim, is that exactly on? If there's one specific, any granularity or details there, much appreciated.

Ashley Almanza

Okay, thank you. So on CapEx, I think a number of important factors here. First, we have absolutely tightened up our capital rationing processes. So we don't delegate capital allocation to regions per se. We set the capital budget centrally. We do that because we want all of the opportunities to invest to go into one pool; and for one idea to compete against another idea, and we fund the best ideas. That's the first thing that's changed. I can't comment on whether our competitors take that approach or not. Certainly that was a change in our company. I think our productivity programs are not focused only on OpEx. We absolutely -- if you think about something as simple as route optimization, well, one of the biggest benefits -- the two big benefits are wages and capital. You need fewer vehicles if you can optimize your route. We've optimized our branch networks in our cash businesses in U.K. and Europe. That brings substantial capital benefits. You've got lower replacement costs and lower maintenance costs.

So it gets a lot of attention, and I think that has delivered some benefits. I think the other thing that is very important that has changed, and this may be and in some cases is reason for a difference between us and our competitors, if you think about -- let's take the world's biggest security market, the United States. We made a conscious decision to first go after the -- let's call it, the Fortune 500 market, so top end of the middle market and the large enterprise space. And when we talked earlier about integrated solutions, that's where we've had most of our traction. That's where we've seen the benefits of keeping and growing current business and winning new business. I can't think off the top of my head of a single customer that has wanted us to own the infrastructure in those accounts.

So our competitors, I believe, in fact, we know that, whilst we focus very much on that end of the market, believing that we get that right, the mid-market ought to be something that we can move to and are starting to move to now. Our competitors are focused more on the mid-market, not exclusively, but I think that their customers, and some of them say this, want them to own the infrastructure. And I think some of our competitors are -- and obviously I can't speak for them, but from what I see and what they say, are maybe rethinking that model, yes. At some point, your balance sheet is going to tell you that you need more capacity. And one of our competitors recently was quoted as saying, we're not a bank.

Well, I don't know if that -- so we don't know yet, I mean, but they've got a bigger presence in the mid-market. If that is the model that customers want to adopt, then we will step up to the plate. And we -- our CapEx would go up if it's good business and it makes sense to do it. But anyway, I think that's a very important difference in our Secure Solutions business. In our Cash Solutions business, apart from rationalizing our network, optimizing our routes and therefore reducing our fleet requirements, which has come through CapEx, I think there is a point here about capital intensity in the industry as a whole. If we are right and the two critical trends that we've -- we think we have started to see -- as those trends continue, that is to say outsourcing of conventional cash handling and secondly a shift towards new forms of cash handling using technology.

Those two trends take hold firmly, then in principle capital -- unit capital intensity should go down. So we ought to get much higher rates of capital utilization in the traditional cash infrastructure. And we know that in our Retail Cash Solutions, again in the upper end of the mid-market and the large enterprise space, which is an enormous market untapped still, the customers have so far preferred to own the infrastructure. Again, if that was to change, we would have a range of financing options available to us or to the customer. Very often, our customer rightly has got a stronger balance sheet than us and has access to cheaper funds than us, so it doesn't take very long for both of us to work out who should own the infrastructure. But even with that, regardless of who owns it, our view is that capital intensity in the industry will change and will become more efficient, as new technology gradually over time has an impact on the existing infrastructure. So those are all important factors. As we push these programs out of the United States; as we push out of the large enterprise segments into the mid-market and into emerging markets, that might change. Obviously, we would want proper compensation if we were using our balance sheet. So that's kind of a very rounded answer, lots of moving parts. Tim, can you comment on...

Tim Weller

On the onerous contracts, yes. The charge in the year was £19 million. And the phrase we've used in here is, primarily related to the anticipated total losses in respect of certain U.K. contracts. As a matter of fact, in the onerous contract bucket we have technically a handful of contracts. And we talked a little bit earlier about one of the big ones coming to an end in 2019. And therefore, factually, the £62 million provision we have for onerous contracts, the bulk of that gets utilized over the next couple of years because that one big contract ends up rolling off. There is a long tail out to, I think, the mid 2030s, but 60% of the £62 million will get utilized over the next 2.5 years. So it'll become a much smaller feature of this organization going forwards. And in many ways, the most important thing about onerous contracts is those contracts were contracts we had in 2013 and earlier. We have had no new onerous contracts emerging. We do keep calling them legacy onerous contracts, and that is a technically correct description.

Ashley Almanza

So I think U.K. public services handful of contracts. It's been paying for us and, of course, paying for our shareholders, but the end is in sight, we think. Helen, do we have a question from the webcast? Yes.

Helen Parris

Yes. So I've got some question from Toby Hunston at Insight's. Can you give some detail on why -- for Tim, why there's nearly £300 million in overdrafts when you have £900 million of gross cash on the balance sheet, please?

Tim Weller

Yes, we do have a quite large gross-up in this business. So net debt, £1.4 billion, gross debt north of £2 billion. So it is quite a big gross-up. That is something we are constantly working on. It reflects to an extent the geographical spread of the business; the fact that, a number of our businesses, there are capital controls that exist in particular countries, which means you can't actually go through traditional cash pooling. Also to an extent, we are cognizant of bond maturities coming up during the course of the current year and therefore make sure that we are sufficiently funded to enable those bond maturities to be redeemed. We don't want to scrabble around and be forced to fund quickly, so we typically will seek to prefund forthcoming bond maturities. So to a degree there is an opportunity for greater efficiency in terms of reducing that gross-up but also just reflects sensible, prudent treasury policy as we prefund in advance of forthcoming bond maturities.

Ashley Almanza

And I'd say, I mean, just to add to that. I think that the favorable pricing that we were able to secure in the market made a lot of sense for us to prefund. Tim is being modest. I think he and his treasury team did a good job of getting capital in at a very good rates.

Helen Parris

So [indiscernible] I think.

Ashley Almanza

Okay, okay. Thank you very much for joining us today. We look forward to talking to you at the half year. And we are planning to have a Capital Markets Day in the fourth quarter, where we -- you'll get an opportunity to hear more about the business and meet some of our colleagues from the executive team. So I look forward to seeing you at the half year. Thank you very much.

