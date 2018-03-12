Deutsche Bank: A Buying Opportunity Arises

With that being said, we believe there is a short-term speculative opportunity in the name.

We still think that the company is fundamentally unattractive, especially for long-term investors.

Since then, Deutsche Bank has been one of the worst performing banking stocks.

Despite its low valuation multiples, we have been saying that it is best to avoid the stock.

Since we became an SA contributor, we have written a lot on Deutsche Bank.

Since we became an SA contributor, we have written a lot on Deutsche Bank (DB). Our recommendation has been the same for quite a while now - despite its low valuation multiples, it is best to avoid Deutsche due to multiple structural and cyclical headwinds. The stock was not a safe short either. As a result, little than two years ago, we recommended a pairs trade with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) on the long side and Deutsche Bank on the short side. Since then, Commerzbank has outperformed Deutsche Bank by 92%.

Despite the outperformance, we still think that Commerzbank is a better buy, while Deutsche Bank is fundamentally unattractive, especially for long-term investors.

With that being said, we believe there is a speculative buying opportunity in Deutsche Bank as we see several short-term catalysts.

Corporate events

First off, it is worth mentioning that DB's 4Q17 results were weak across the board. Even though the bank pre-announced a slump in trading revenues, higher-than-expected operating costs did surprise the market negatively. What is important now is the fact that those negatives have been already priced in as DB has significantly underperformed its peers since the results announcement.

However, there are several corporate events that could improve investor sentiment towards the stock. First, according to media reports, Deutsche Bank plans to cut up to 500 investment banking jobs. We believe that would be very welcomed by the market, especially given that DB has one of the weakest cost/income ratios among global banks. Second, Deutsche Bank confirmed its IPO plans for DWS, its asset management business. That would have a positive impact on the bank's CET1 leverage ratio, which currently looks weak compared to the bank's peer group.

HNA stopped cutting its stake in DB

Last month, HNA Group, a Chinese financial conglomerate, decreased its holding in Deutsche Bank to 8.8% from 9.9%. In our view, the sale did contribute to the disappointing performance of the stock. However, HNA officially announced that it will not cut its stake in Deutsche Bank further. We believe the announcement should somewhat stabilize DB's share price.

German bond yields

The chart below plots DB's share price and the yield on the 10-year Germany's sovereign note. As you can see, before the beginning of the year, there had been a strong positive correlation. However, the bank's share price and the yield have significantly diverged since January 2018.

We believe there is a high chance that Deutsche Bank will catch up to higher bond yields in the near future as the bank's net interest income is highly sensitive to the 10-year Germany's sovereign note.

Volatility is a tailwind

Volatility has spiked in almost all asset classes since the beginning of the year.

VIX Index

VXHYG Index (Volatility of high-yield bonds)

Implied volatility of US 10-year Treasury bonds

Higher volatility is a tailwind for DB's trading revenues, particularly for its FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities) division. Notably, as the table below shows, there is also a seasonal factor as FICC revenues are traditionally very strong in January-March. For instance, the bank's FICC corresponded to more than 22% of its total revenues in 1Q17.

We expect Deutsche Bank to deliver a solid 1Q18 mainly due to its FICC revenues, which, according to our estimates, are likely to make a 30-35% contribution to the group's top-line.

Technician indicators: MACD, RSI, and short positions

We are not big fans of technician indicators, but popular metrics, such as MACD and RSI, suggest that DB is a buy.

Additionally, short positions have increased recently, and as such, we would not rule out a short-squeeze.

Valuation gives a support

DB's current valuation of just 0.5x tangible book is justified by its low RoTE. In fact, based on a 2019 P/TB-RoTE regression chart, Deutsche looks slightly overvalued.

With that being said, we believe the current 0.5x P/TB multiple does provide a support for the share price. First, in contrast to 2015-2016, there is no risk of a capital raise as the bank's CET1 printed at 14% in Q417. Management did guide for a number of negative hits to the bank's CET1, but still, there is no capital shortfall. Second, as shown below, DB's cost of risk remains low as asset quality is still the only bright spot among the bank's fundamentals.

Source: Company data

Bottom line

We know we keep repeating ourselves, but Deutsche Bank is fundamentally unattractive for long-term investors. What we have outlined above is a speculative short-term bet for professional traders who can manage risks and have strict stop-limits. If you are one of them, then we recommend taking a look at this speculative opportunity.

