Hilton Grand Vacations: Revenue Model Looks Appealing At First Glance

When it comes to investing, I tend to look for opportunities or strategies that produce solid returns in an efficient manner - that is, with relatively little risk or volatility. Within this context, I have been impressed to see the performance of Hilton Grand Vacations' (HGV) stock since it went public, in early 2017.

Image credit

The graph below helps to illustrate what I'm referring to. Since January 2017, HGV produced an astonishing 67% annualized return that, by itself, is enough to catch the attention of most investors. But even more impressively, relatively low levels of volatility helped the stock beat the broad market even on a risk-adjusted basis: 2.8 Sharpe Ratio (annual returns minus risk-free rate divided by annual volatility) vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) already robust 2.0. Between January 26th and February 8th of this year, when stocks lost on average -9.5% of their market value in a short period of time, Hilton Grand Vacation escaped the mini-bear without ever dipping more than -4% from peak to trough.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

Having spun off from Hilton Worldwide (HLT) very recently, the time-share company has not yet endured a period of economic contraction as a public company. Not unlike other travel and leisure names, I expect Hilton Grand Vacations to fare better in periods of strong consumer spending, which might be the first logical explanation for such a strong stock. Yet, at least in part helping to fuel momentum is what appears to be a very consistent and smooth trend in financial performance, including revenues and free cash flow. See graphs below.

The company is able to keep its financials stable because of the nature of its business model. According to Hilton, about 60% of its customer’s lifetime value is generated not by shares sold to first-time buyers, but through up-selling to the existing and growing membership base, offering services like food and beverage at the resorts, and generating financing income through real estate loans. Although not at first intuitive to investors unfamiliar with the time-share space, Hilton Grand Vacation's revenue model can be considered recurring to some extent, and financial results are unlikely to fluctuate too much over time as a result.

Such a revenue model might call for rich valuations. But as the graph and table below illustrate and despite the recent stock price run, HGV trades at a modest trailing P/E of 14.3x (about the same on a next-year basis) that's lower than a few of its key peers. The company is not too heavily levered, and the recent cash flow generation has been solid, to say the least.

Company/Ticker Trailing PE Debt/Equity TTM FCF Yield Hilton Grand Vac. - HGV 14.3x 0.26x 6.6% Marriott Vacations (VAC) 18.0x 0.31x 2.8% Hilton Holdings (HLT) 21.1x 0.26x 3.0%

A few parting thoughts

This is the first time that I look at travel and leisure companies in the time share sub-segment. For this reason and before I can issue any definitive statements about whether HGV looks like a buy at current levels, I would need to do quite a bit more homework on the name. For example and looking a bit more broadly at the industry, the time-share business carries a stigma of aggressive sales and marketing tactics that were explored in more depth by Seeking Alpha contributor Opaque Investors last year. Understanding in detail some of the risks associated with the customer experience would be crucial for me to become more comfortable investing in the space.

However, at a first glance, HGV seems to fit my basic investment criteria for efficient capital appreciation (i.e. solid expected returns with low perceived risk or volatility). I would love to hear other thoughts and considerations on this stock from readers in the comments section below.