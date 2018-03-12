March To Freedom Fund Update: Income Grew 37% In February

February was a rough month for stocks. While the S&P 500 is up 1.5% through the end of the month, the market index actually lost 3.9% during February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had an even worse month, falling 4.28% thanks in large part to a 1,175 point drop on February 5 and a 1,033 point drop on February 8. The NASDAQ managed to lose just 1.87% during the month. What was behind these drops? Interest rates continue to climb. After rising 10% last month, the rate on the 10-year treasury note went as high as 2.94% before settling at 2.87% at the end of February. This was a 4% rise from the start of the month until the end. With treasury yields climbing higher, stocks, dividend paying ones in particular, finally have some competition for investor dollars. The March to Freedom Fund struggled right along with the major indexes in February, dropping 3.8% during the month. Overall, we are up 0.73% in 2018. Not fantastic results, but we managed to lose less during the month than the S&P 500 did.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) once again ended the month our best performing stock. Shares were up almost 23% through the end of February. AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) climbs one spot higher to our second best performer for the first two months of 2018, with shares seeing a 19.77% return. AbbVie, which I recently discussed as a candidate for trimming, has increased its dividend two quarters in a row. The company has now raised its dividend a total of more than 46% for the year. Humira continues to be the best selling drug in the world, allowing the company to reward its shareholders with very generous dividends. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) jumps into our top 5 performers based on the strength of the company’s second quarter earnings which saw top and bottom lines come in above expectations. The company also increased its dividend 14% during the month and the stock’s share price hit a 17 year high after the earnings release. MasterCard (NYSE:MA) has been a mainstay in our top performers going back to the beginning of 2017. Shares are up more than 16% to start 2018. Target (NYSE:TGT) saw its stock climb 15.57% through the end of the month. The company spent much of the last two years in our worst performers, but has since seen its share price improve. Of these names, I would like to add more Cisco and MasterCard if the share price were to drop, as they are not yet full positions.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR), which we purchased in January, continues to see its share price tank after the company reported earnings. Ventas has now lost almost 20% through the end of February. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has declined almost 15%. The market hasn’t thought too much of the company’s $8 billion purchase of Blue Buffalo. Packaged foods companies have a hard time growing sales, so getting into the pet foods business might be one way to help drive growth for General Mills. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has seen its share price decline 14.54%. Realty Income (NYSE:O) continues to see its stock price fall. Shares have lost 13.75% of their value since the start of the year. Altria’s (NYSE:MO) share price has dropped almost 12% in 2018. The one common theme to all of these names is that pay a generous dividend of at least 3.5%. As discussed earlier, rates are ticking higher and stocks suddenly have some competition from bonds. Since 2014, Altria has been the largest holding in our portfolio. Thanks to this recent decline, the position is now our third largest. Altria is one of the names I hope to add to during 2017, as is Realty Income. We buy a small amount every month of General Mills and Procter & Gamble through EQ, formerly shareowneronline.com.

February Purchase

We added to our Pepsi (PEP) position this month. On 2/26/2018, we bought Pepsi at $110.70. You can read why we choose to purchase Pepsi here, but it was the prospect of greater shareholder returns that caused us to buy the soda and snack maker. Shares of Pepsi are essentially flat over the past year. I consider the company a core holding in our portfolio because it actually sells food and snacks in addition carbonated beverage. This diversified business model allows Pepsi some breathing room if one part of the company is struggling.

Pepsi released fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings on 2/13/2018. For the quarter, the company saw $1.31 in earnings per share and sales of $19.53 billion. Both results topped estimates. Pepsi has beaten on both top and bottom lines for five consecutive quarters. While North American Beverages and Frito-Lay North America declined year over year, the company did post growth in every other division. Frito-Lay did see 5% in organic growth and Europe/Sub Saharan Africa had double digit sales growth. For the year, EPS grew 8% to $5.23 and revenue climbed 1% higher to almost $64 billion. The company had organic growth of 2.3% during 2017.

While the earnings numbers showed some growth in areas and weakness in others, it is really the company’s plans to return capital to shareholders that motivated us to add to the position. The company is going to buy back $15 billion worth of shares over the next three years. This is almost 10% of Pepsi’s current market cap. In addition, Pepsi raised the dividend payment for June by 15%. This will be the 46th consecutive year that Pepsi has increased its dividend. The average raise over the past five years is 8.5% so the most recent increase is almost double this average growth rate. Why can the company be so aggressive with its dividend increases? Because Pepsi generates a lot of cash, more so than its competitors. Compare Pepsi’s free cash flow with its main rival Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Source: YCharts

While the trend line for free cash flow is down for both companies since 2016, Pepsi’s decline in cash flow is not nearly as steep as Coke’s. Cash flow is the life blood for dividend growth. In addition, Pepsi sports a very low dividend payout ratio.

Source: YCharts

Coke’s payout ratio is almost double Pepsi’s. According to David Fish’s U.S. Dividend Champions list, Pepsi has a higher average dividend increase over the past 3, 5 and 10-year time periods than Coke does. Higher cash flow and lower dividend payout ratio allows the company to continue to raise its dividend at a large rate. Even better, we were able to acquire more shares of Pepsi at what I consider to be an attractive valuation.

Pepsi shares were trading at a current P/E multiple of 20.7 according to F.A.S.T. Graphs at the time we bought the stock. This is right in line with the normal P/E of 20.7. Most companies I follow have a P/E well above their 5-year average P/E. I am very happy to acquire more shares of a core holding at valuation that is equal to or below its normal multiple.

I consider Pepsi to be a core holding in our portfolio because the company has a diversified business model that produces a lot of cash. The company then returns a lot of this capital to shareholders. Pepsi returned $6.5 billion to shareholders in 2017 and plan to return $7 billion in 2018. This shareholder friendly company is now the 8th largest position in our portfolio. If prices were to fall from here, I would be willing to buy more.

Current Positions

After this month’s activity, our portfolio now consists of the following 39 companies:

3M (NYSE:MMM), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), AbbVie, Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Altria, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Boeing, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Cisco, Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Dominion Energy (D), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), General Mills, Gilead Sciences (GIS), Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), MasterCard, McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nike (NYSE:NKE), PepsiCo, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Realty Income, Southern Company(SO), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Target, Ventas, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), V. F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) and Visa (V).

February Dividends

It is amazing to see what can happen when you invest in companies that raise their dividend every year. The results are even better when all dividends are then reinvested. The following table shows increases in both February and year to date income compared to past years.

Previous Feb Year Over Year Increase Year to Date Year Over Year Increase Feb 2014 227.32% 2014 180.04% Feb 2015 137.58% 2015 124.42% Feb 2016 83.74% 2016 77.36% Feb 2017 36.97% 2017 36.08%

Our monthly income is really starting to grow compared to what we received way back in 2014. For February, we are now receiving more than three times the income we received in 2014. Even compared to last February, our income is up almost 37%. Year to date, we are getting closer to tripling our income based off of 2014’s numbers. We’ve already more than doubled 2015’s income at this point. We’ve achieved these income levels by buying shares of companies that raise their dividends at least once per year and then reinvesting them right back into more shares. If we’ve had this success in just a few short years, imagine what our income will look like when we retire in twenty years or so.

11 companies paid us dividends this month: AT&T, Verizon, General Mills, CVS Health, MasterCard, Apple, Realty Income, AbbVie, Procter & Gamble, Abbott Laboratories and Starbucks. I should note that Costco usually pays a dividend in February, but the company moved this payment to March.

Looking ahead to March, more than half of the companies we own will pay dividends during the month. It should be our best month ever for income.

Conclusion

February was a rocky month for the markets and the March to Freedom Fund saw its ups and downs as well. While our portfolio trails the S&P 500 return for the year , our dividend growth remains strong. We’ve seen impressive growth in our income. We were also able to add to our Pepsi position, which is now a very sizeable holding for us. I still would welcome an opportunity to buy more at a lower price. How’s your portfolio performing so far in 2018? What stocks are you looking to purchase?

On a side note, the guys at Sure Dividend have asked me to write a few articles for them. A few have already been published here on Seeking Alpha, so feel free to take a look at them here, here and here. Let me know what you think. As always, thank you for reading.