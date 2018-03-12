Bancolombia: Time To Take Some Profits

The stock has had a good run lately, and we think it is time to take some profits.

While it is a strong profitability level, improvements in the NIM and the bank's cost/income ratio are not sustainable in the near term.

Q4 Recap

Bancolombia (CIB) has recently disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter. Although there were a number of positive non-core items, including a one-time tax refund of COP86B, the bottom line was broadly in line with expectations.

The bank's net interest margin did surprise positively. The NIM was up by 14bps q/q. Despite a falling interest rate environment, CIB's loan yields were stable on a quarterly basis, while its funding costs decreased by 10bps q/q.

Source: Company data

CIB's cost-income ratio decreased to 41.9% due a significant decline in personnel expenses.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

We believe such a notable improvement in the bank's cost/income ratio should be very welcomed by the market. However, it is highly unlikely that these efficiency metrics are sustainable in the near future. Notably, management expects CIB's cost/income to reach 48% in 2018. As a result, the bank's efficiency ratio will deteriorate from its 4Q level.

Even though the macroeconomic environment in Colombia is gradually improving, CIB's loan growth remains weak. The bank's credit portfolio grew by only 4.9% y/y in 4Q17. We believe loan growth is most likely to accelerate in the second half of 2018. The bank's guidance is for loan growth of 9% to 10% in 2018.

We also note that despite solid organic capital generation, the bank's Tier-1 capital fell by 10bps q/q and that was another disappointment from the numbers.

Source: Company data

To summarize, CIB delivered a return on equity of 16% in 4Q. While it is a strong profitability level, we note that the bank's bottom line was affected by a number of positive non-core items. In addition, the improvements in the NIM and the bank's cost/income ratio are not sustainable in the near term.

Time to take some profits

We expect Bancolombia to post weak results in the first half of the year. First off, the bank's NIM is most likely to decrease significantly due to a falling interest rate environment in Colombia. In December 2016, the Colombian central bank started a cycle of monetary easing. Since then, the regulator has cut its benchmark rate by 275bps.

Source: Bloomberg

There is a time lag between when the regulator starts cutting its rate and when there is any impact on the bank's asset yields. Indeed, as shown earlier, while CIB's funding costs have decreased, its asset yields have been largely stable since the regulator started its monetary easing. Importantly, management expects a 20bps margin compression in 2018.

Second, CIB's cost of risk remains at elevated levels due to credit quality issues in the Corporates segment. Similar to margin trends, there is also a time lag. The below chart plots Bancolombia's loan loss provisions (the white line) and Brent oil price (the orange line). The oil price is inverted in order to show the correlation more clearly.

Source: Bloomberg

The bank expects cost of risk of around 2% in 2018 "with the same amount of provisions in nominal terms". This guidance suggests to us that, despite higher oil prices, CIB's cost of risk is likely to spike even higher in the first half of the year and will stabilize at the below-2% level only in the second half of 2018.

As a result, a lower NIM and higher loan loss provisions are most likely to result in a weak 1H18. We would not rule out that CIB's RoE could even dip below 10% in 1Q18.

The stock has increased by 15% since we shared our bullish thesis. As such, we believe it is time to take some profits.

If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.