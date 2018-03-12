Wall Street's 89 Star Dividend Stocks For March, 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March Wall St. Star dividend equities showed 6.41% more gains than from $5k invested in all ten. Low-price small dogs led Wall St. Starring top ten in March.

Wall Street lives by picking probable prices for every equity. Most of my articles include Broker 1yr. targets. This Wall St. Star series was suggested by a reader, Minnesota72.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate 28.82% To 53.48% Net Gains For Ten Wall St. Favored Stocks By Yield To March 2019

Four of ten top Wall St. Favorites by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart listing below). So, the yield-based forecast for Wall St. Target Favorites, as graded by Wall St., was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

Sanchez Midstream (SNMP) was projected to net $534.84, based on a single target estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% opposite the market as a whole.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) netted $500.68 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% below the market as a whole.

CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) was projected to net $445.52, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CCR.

Fidus Investment (FDUS) was projected to net $415.46, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

Global Medical REIT (GEO) was projected to net $406.55, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1540% opposite the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $365.92, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $359.31 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) was projected to net $320.61 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from one broker, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $312.46, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) was projected to net $288.15, based on a median target price estimate from two analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this 35% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 39.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 99% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

89 Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Price Target Upsides

89 Top Wall St. Favored Stocks By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Wall St. Favored Dividends selected 3/9/18 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) [1] was the lone energy representative. Second place by yield went to the lone basic materials representative, CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) [2].

Four financial services representatives placed third, sixth, eighth, and ninth, Garrison Capital (GARS) [4], THL Credit (TCRD) [6], TriplePoint Venture Growth [8], and AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) [9].

Finally, four real estate firms rounded out the top ten high yield March Wall Street Stars list by yield in fourth, fifth, seventh, and tenth places. They were,

CYS Investments (CYS) [4], Ellington Residential (EARN) [5]; Government Properties IT (GOV) [7], and Two Harbors Investment (HMLP) [10], which completed the Wall St. Star Dividend top ten by yield for March.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Wall St. Dividend Stars Showed 29.75% To 41.42% Upsides To March, 2019; (31) No Downsides Were Found.

These analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became a reliable tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Bid A 6.41% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Wall St. Star Dividend Stocks For March 2019

Ten top Wall St. Stars were culled by yield for this monthly update. YCharts dividend/price results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Wall St. Star Dividend stocks selected 3/9/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Wall St. Star Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 31.41% Vs. (33) 29.51% Net Gains by All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Wall St. Star Dividend collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.41% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Wall St. Favored Dividend top yielder, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 53.48%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Wall St. Favored Dividend stocks as of March 9 were: CYS Investments (CYS); Garrison Capital (GARS); THL Credit (TCRD); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Ellington Residential (EARN), with prices ranging from $6.49 to $11.20.

Five higher-priced Wall St. Star Dividend stocks for March 9 were: TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG); Government Properties IT (GOV); CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR); Two Harbors Investment (TWO); AllianceBernstein Holding (AB), whose prices ranged from $11.65 to $27.25.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend equities and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Wall St. Favored Dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dogs photo: moderndogmagazine.com

Four of these top Wall St. Favored Dividend stocks qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating, or in the Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of five stocks of the week contending for a slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45 AM trading days and watch, comment and share. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAFD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.