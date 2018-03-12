American Midstream Partners' (AMID) CEO Lynn Bourdon on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 12, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Schuck - IR

Lynn Bourdon - CEO & President

Eric Kalamaras - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Eric Genco - Citi

Akil Marsh - Janney

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Schuck, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Mark Schuck

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning everyone and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings call for American Midstream Partners. This morning, we issued our press release outlining our fourth quarter and full year results, which can found in the Investor Relations section of the partnership's website at americanmidstream.com. In addition, a replay of this call will be archived on the partnership's website for a limited time.

Please note, the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in this press release, this same language applies to the statements made on today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information, as well as forward-looking statements which are only accurate as of today, March 12, 2018. American Midstream Partners expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law. For complete list of the risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to the partnership’s periodic filings with the SEC.

We will discuss non-GAAP measures on the call, please refer to the table in our earnings release and presentation, both posted in the Investor Relations section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today’s call and their corresponding GAAP measures.

With me on the call today will be Lynn Bourdon, President and Chief Executive Officer; followed by Eric Kalamaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lynn and Eric will discuss operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 and afterwards we will open the call for questions.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thank you, Mark. We appreciate everybody joining us on the conference call this morning. Today, we will discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results, we will also provide an update on an ongoing transformation of AMID into fully integrated midstream company with the ability to fully participate along the midstream value chain for well head supply to downstream markets.

Before we discuss our operational and financial performance, I would like to move back with cumulative steps we've taken to advance AMID’s financial and strategic past year. During 2017, we acquired or announced approximately $1.8 billion in strategic growth transactions including the acquisition of Southcross and Southcross Holdings, our second corporate merger in the past 12 months.

As part of capital reallocation program, we have also announced or closed on $310 million worth of asset divestitures and announced our intention of exiting the remainder of our terminal business. These moves enable us to continue aggressively pursuing strategic opportunities that advance our ability to grow, compete and thrive in the midstream space. We have outlined and continued to execute upon a strategy that was designed to simplify our business or creating a partnership with meaningful scale and asset density in strategic operating areas.

In February, we announced the sale of our refined products terminals located in Caddo Mills, Texas in North Little Rock, Arkansas for approximately $138 million. This transaction shows our commitment and ability to harvest and then redeploy capital from non-core assets into strategic high growth assets. This focused approach had more fully enabled us to participate in the entire midstream value chain, allowing us to concentrate our investments and activities in a more productive manner, materially increasing growth and creating value for unitholders.

The Southcross transaction is a highly strategic move that allows AMID to enter the prolific yield Eagle Ford Basin in a meaningful way. Their assets contain exactly the kind of connectivity and full value chain linkage that we find attractive. We will be connected to both strong and business supply and premium downstream markets that can provide the demand for their paramount as a long-term success for any gathering in processing system.

In the Southeast, we are acquiring a system with strong demand pull from both industrial and residential customers. We also expect to link our existing AMID pipelines with the Southcross pipeline systems that will create a major gas distribution network that can expand the reach of Marcellus gas into the Southeastern demand centers as well as the existing local market.

When we announced the Southcross acquisition, we said this was an absolute game changer for AMID and it is. With these assets, we are no longer constraint by activity in the single basin relied upon only the supply side of the equation. Rather, we now have the opportunity to buy for participation in cross basin activity and the ability to make significant organic capital and investments. This transaction also advances our draft to move away from our pure play gathering company with disseminated assets and transforms AMID into a more fully integrated midstream Company.

I cannot stress enough the strategic value we see in this transaction, adding to the existing AMID asset footprint and equally as important the value will create for both the Southcross unitholders and the existing AMID unitholders. The collective teams are already hard at work on the integration of our two companies, while there is a strategic and commercial opportunities tie to Southcross, they will inherently take longer to fully materialize.

There are also numerous immediate synergies we have identified and will begin to realize upon closing. Our teams have been working with the existing and new potential producers as well as end users to strengthen the commercial opportunities set, so that once combined, we will already have a running start towards improving the performance of the business.

The transaction is expected to close later in the second quarter of 2018, and we’ll remain on that course. The Southcross unitholder board has been scheduled for the end of March and we are excited to move towards the completion of this transaction and the ultimate integration of the two businesses.

Prior to speaking to AMID's outlook for 2018, I would first like to comment on our continued commitment to safety. It would not be possible to efficiently and effectively operate our assets without the dedicated commitments to safety from all of our employees. Safety is our number one priority and I am proud to say that during 2017, we had a best-in-class safety record, which is a direct reflection of the professionalism and commitment of our hardworking employees.

As we enter the next phase of the partnerships transformation, I want to highlight the progress we have already made in generating meaningful value through capital investments in organic growth projects. While we will continue to pursue strategic transactions at accretive valuations, we are also acutely focused on pursuing new organic investment projects.

Overall in 2017, we deployed over $68 million of new organic growth capital across our system, which we believe will generate significant returns over the next couple of years. In 2018, we have already identified more than $80 million in new organic capital projects and this is exclusive the new opportunities we expect to pursue with the Southcross assets, and these will not only be value enhancing but will also position the partnership for accelerated growth.

A perfect example of this is our Cayenne Pipeline project, which commenced full operations in late December of 2017. We were able to take capital from a non-core asset sale and redeploy towards repurposing and underutilized dry gas pipeline and altering its services into a natural gas liquid Y-grade pipeline.

And just to give you a sense of the economic return of this project, we have been increased our EBITDA by over five times what the asset had previously been generating. The increased activity in the Eagle Ford on the Permian Basin, as well as the Bakken in North Dakota, continued to benefit our Gathering and Processing segment. We have seen rig counts increased in these basins for a roughly 50% in 2017.

In addition, the efficiency gains these producers have realized are remarkable, allowing them to produce significantly more hydrocarbons per rig and per well. These efficiency gains along with the roughly 40% increase in crude oil prices since mid 2017 have supported increased activity, and we anticipate continued producer development in our core operating areas.

During the fourth quarter, our natural gas gathering producers brought on nine wells in the Eagle Ford and four wells in the Permian, bringing the total number of wells brought online in 2017 to 34 across these two systems. We anticipate further increase in activity with our anchor producers gathering towards more than 70 well completions on these two systems during 2018.

We invested more than $5 million in 2017 and planned to invest an additional $13 million in 2018 to accommodate the increase drilling activity in associated with the new well connections in these two areas. Also during 2017, we converted over 8,400 horsepower of high cost rental compression into our own units in Eagle Ford [indiscernible] system. Only this compression is strategic investment that will not only provide enhanced reliability and flexibility for our customers, but will also generate significant long-term internals.

Our Permian Basin Silver Dollar crude oil pipeline continues to prove its strategic nature in the Permian Basin. We continue to see organic growth opportunities for the asset in late last year committed approximately $15 million towards strategic expansion projects for the system. These projects once complete will contribute more than $10,000 barrels a day of new throughput to the system.

We also hard at work on several new organic projects that will further expand our capacity to take on new production in 2018; and our growth is not relegated strictly to the gathering and processing all the liquid segments, we’ve seen several new projects develop throughout our Southeast transportation assets including the AlaTenn and Midla-Natchez system. Combined, we have or expect to deploy over $35 million in 2017 and 2018 to add new downstream customer volumes to these systems.

We continue to be encouraged by the strong industrial demand pull and higher fees across these assets which continuous to justify organic growth investment in these areas. Overall, our offshore segment continues to perform very well especially the newly acquired Viosca Knoll and Panther pipelines that we acquired late in the third quarter of 2017. The Viosca Knoll pipeline allowed us to create an interconnected super system in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, providing seamless connectivity between offshore productions, multiple residue market outages, and processing options for rich gas coming onshore.

Our assets are tied to some of the most prolific Gulf of Mexico offshore fields that are being developed on high class operators. As a result, our pipeline systems currently transported approximately 60% of all the natural gas produced in the Mississippi Canyon block in over 90% in the NGLs. In late 2017, our Delta House floating production system or what we called the Delta House well I observed have curtailed due to reduction of volume for producer to deliver crude oil and natural gas to the system.

The producer reduced volumes to address maintenance issues with some of their subsea surface equipment. This maintenance program has been scheduled to run through mid-second quarter of 2018 at which time they're expected to resume full production. For the fourth quarter, the average crude and natural gas volumes through Delta House, was reduced by approximately 70,000 barrels a day of equivalent in the fourth quarter or about 50% from the third quarter averages.

It is important to note that this volume reduction is only a temporary deferral and does not impact the total amount of production we expect to see from the field supporting Delta House. And as a further example of the tremendous support we have from our sponsor, ArcLight is agreed to offset the temporary drop in cash flows so that the partnerships is not finically impacted this year by this event.

We are taking advantage of the maintenance program and reduced flow to increase the gas handling capacity to the system to allow Delta House to handle additional gas that is expected to come online later this year. When the full production resumes, we anticipate a quick ramp up in volumes back to or actually above the original levels over the next couple of months. In addition, there are four new tie back already developed in waiting to flow under Delta House.

These wells are expected to be flowing in the Delta House in the second half of 2018 and are currently on schedule. When full production resumes along with these four additional tie backs, the total volume flow to Delta House will be in excess of 135,000 barrels a day equivalent crude oil. So as you can see, we continue to be excited about our investment and involvement in this facility and look forward to years of continued production from this area.

We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, which Eric will cover here in a minute, as we continue to work through a fast pace capital redeployment campaign. Despite this transitional nature that comes from such an active strategy, we are proud of what we've been able to accomplish with many moving parts, all while maintaining a strong coverage ratio and declaring our 26 consecutive quarterly distribution.

As we continue to integrate the acquired assets, while divesting those that are non-core, our cash flow and results may face some time lag. However, this activity will prove accretive to the results for the partnership throughout the entire year 2018 and beyond.

Lastly, we continue to remain focused on operational and costs efficiencies, allowing us to reduce costs and further increase unitholder value. We continue to invest in new internal systems that will greatly upgrade the efficiency of how we operate and will have meaningful value.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial performance.

Eric Kalamaras

Thank you, Lynn, and good morning everyone. During the fourth quarter and the entirety of 2017, our accomplishments are simply unprecedented. We continue to execute on our capital optimization strategy by utilizing capital from non-core assets and reinvesting this cash in higher growth areas, all while creating a simplified business structure in a self-funding growth plan.

As we have stated before, this trends will enable us to create meaningful scale and asset density, allowing us to capitalize on strategic business opportunities and drive significant growth for our unitholders. It is important to remember the magnitude and breadth of transactions we undertook in 2017. We closed the corporate merger with JP Energy, announced another one with the $815 million acquisition of Southcross, reallocated over $530 million of capital in eight highly accretive transactions, all while taking meaningful steps to increase the scale of the partnerships balance sheet.

Furthermore, we successfully executed on several organic growth projects, allowing us to continue to make excellent progress in realizing value from our core businesses. For fourth quarter and year end 2017, net loss attributable to the partnership was a $131 million, primarily driven by a non-cash impairment charge of $99 million, related to certain non-core ancillary gathering and processing assets.

The quarter and year end 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $43 million and $176 million respectively. Distributable cash flow was $24 million and $91 million respectively over the same period. In January 26, 2018, we announced a distribution of $0.4125 per common unit or a $1.65 annually. This distribution was paid on February 14th. This represents the 26th consecutive quarterly distribution since our initial public offering in 2011.

With this distribution, AMID growth returned approximately $86 million of capital back to unitholders just for 2017 alone. As we outlined in our announcement of the Southcross acquisition, we identified various non-core assets that will potentially be divested. Earlier this month, we announced at a definitive agreement had been signed from the sale of our refined products terminals business for approximately $138 million, the highly attractive multiple.

We intend to execute on addition non-core asset sales over the coming months and expect to conclude that process commensurate with the closing of Southcross later in the second quarter. We have a suite of high quality assets that have garnered significant interest in compelling the processes, and these processes are thorough, and we will take our time to ensure we'll proper value. This will allow us to high grade our assets at accretive multiples and enhanced balance sheet profile on the partnership.

We remain steadfast in our strategy that our capital optimization transactions must prove accretive with cash flow and the balance sheet simply our business and ultimately drive growth for all stakeholders. The partnership has undergone tremendous positive change through 2017, all within the self-funding growth strategy that will continue to bare the fruit as we progress through 2018.

It is important to note that due to the tremendous amount of activity associated with an aggressive capital redeployment program, our results have been transitory in nature. And however, if capital reallocation should be substantially complete by the third quarter of 2018, allowing partnership to become more simplify investment.

Moving onto fourth quarter performance, the offshore segment gross margin was $22.9 million for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2016. Cash distributions in the fourth quarter were $29.6 million, a 41% increase compared to the same period last year. Cash distributions increased due to additional equity ownership in two of our strategic investments in Delta House where we increased ownership to 35.7% and in Destin where we increased our ownership to 66.7%.

The partnership also realized a 19% increase in throughput volumes on the Okeanos pipeline. We continue to remain very bullish on our offshore segment assets and the resource potential in the prolific deepwater of Gulf of Mexico. And to put this into perspective, typical deepwater Gulf of Mexico well is conservatively 20 times larger than the horizontal onshore well with a fraction of a decline and initial production exceeding 20,000 barrels of oil equipment per day. Those numbers we put into perspective the abundant resource potential and shall decline [0:19:25.4] to support predictable and sustainable cash flow.

And as it relates to the maintained work in Delta House, AMID has entered into an new agreement with ArcLight that will offset potential near-term financial impacts to the extent of the curves and this agreement simply underscores our strategic relationship we have with ArcLight. And as a result, ensure these will be minimal if any impact aim to investors.

Our gas gathering and processing gross margin was $11.2 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2016. The increase reflects higher NGL volumes of approximately 75,000 gallons per day, a 46% increase from last year, the new contracts in East Texas Assets attributable to the higher producing development activity. We anticipate increase volumes across our entire our Gathering and Processing segment through 2018.

For instance, our anchor producer in Eagle Ford is planning over 55 new wells which should translate into approximately 125% production growth and has recently closed an acquisition adding significant acreage to their development area which is a 100% dedicated to American Midstream.

Our Liquid Pipeline segment gross margin was $7.9 million for the fourth quarter, an increase of 3% as compared to the same period last year. Cash distributions were $2.3 million for the fourth quarter, a 77% increase compared to the same period in 2016. Growth was driven by higher throughput volumes in Tri-States from new wells coming online as a result of platform workovers. Additionally, there are significant 2018 growth opportunities around our Permian Basin and Bakken assets.

In the Permian, we are evaluating multiple organic growth opportunities which will grow our asset footprint towards acreage being actively developed with undedicated volumes. There are also significant commercial opportunities to participate in the Permian to South Texas volume flow.

As production continues to increase, there are significant need for additional crude, liquids and associated gas takeaway capacity to premium demand hubs along the Taxes Gulf Coast, mainly Corpus Christi and we are positioning ourselves to take advantage of the cross basin activity.

We are also encouraged with increased drilling activity on our Bakken assets, with the Williston Basin rig count increasing over 50% in 2017 and are currently evaluating organic growth projects, which will produce double-digit returns.

Natural gas transportation gross margin of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter, approximately a 50% increase over 2016 primarily attributable to the acquisition of Trans-Union in November of 2017. The partnership realized new firm transportation contracts and higher rates across our Southeast U.S. infrastructure assets.

As we move into 2018, we are encouraged by continued strong industrial demand with the partnership is realizing higher tariffs. We’ve witnessed strong growth around our asset base and are evaluating organic growth opportunities, which would generate more than 25% growth over full year 2017, as we seek the increased cash flow from new contracts at higher rates.

Our Terminal segment gross margin was $7.6 million for the fourth quarter, down 32% compared to the same period last year. Decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to reductions storage and utilization at our Cushing terminal and higher operating costs. This decline was partially offset by an increase in commodity sales at our refined products terminals.

Direct operating expenses for the quarter, were $25 million up 44% compared to the same period last year. Since 2016, we have significantly grown our asset base with series of accretive transaction which enabled us to gain meaningful scale and build the foundation for a significant organic growth. During this scale and increased levels of efficiency, we have seen reductions in cost relative to our growth and cash flow.

Similarly, the current corporate expenses for the fourth quarter were $14 million although down 41% compared to last year. We continue to move towards more simplified business with significant growth opportunities. As we grow, we’re able to scale at a greater pace with less relative costs. And as we move forward, you should continue to see relationship between expense and EBITDA trending downwards as we scale as an organization.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter exceeding gains and losses or rate derivatives, totaled $18 million compared to $9 million last year. A higher interest expense is result of the 8.5% senior and secured notes issued December 2016, which was a critical step in allowing us to continue to execute on a strategic high growth plan. We have effectively hedged rising rate exposure and have experienced minimal, if any impact, from rising scripts.

Last year, we successfully executed a $125 million add-on to our existing senior and secured note. And this transaction priced deals of 7.57% and net proceeds were used to these borrowings into our existing revolving credit facility. At year end, we had a total debt of approximately $1.2 billion, inclusive of $690 million drawn under our senior secured facility, $418 million outstanding under our 8.5% coupon senior and secured notes, and $88 million in non-recourse senior secured notes.

The partnership also ended the year with approximately $178 million of emotional available borrowings under our credit facility and total leverage of 5.3 times. We have reduced our borrowings under our revolver by more than 20% since 2016, and have taken significant steps in positioning ourselves with capital flexibility to continue to execute on our strategy.

For the quarter, non-acquisition capital expenditures totaled approximately $20 million including approximately $2 million for maintenance capital. In conjunction with AMID's numerous organic growth projects, the partnership is well positioned for materially higher 2018 and 2019 EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

The acquisition of Southcross, we expect annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $300 million. In addition, we see our distribution coverage growing for the back half of 2018 and the significantly reduced leverage in 2019. Now consistent with past practice, we will provide full year pro forma guidance nearing the completion of Southcross acquisition.

In summary, the groundwork for a larger yet simpler American Midstream began in 2016 and as we continue through 2018, we have a partnership with more focus and scale in our core operating areas and an asset footprint that allow us to capture meaningful growth opportunities.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to Lynn.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks, Eric, and I would like to reiterate our commitment to a defined strategy of creating a simplified and integrated midstream company with the ability to participate to entire midstream value chain. I think it is important to note that while we have made significant strides in executing on the strategy in 2017, we’re not finished. We will continue to execute on our capital optimization strategy and focus on growing our asset density in high growth core areas.

We’re very enthusiastic about the multiple investment opportunities sets that the Southcross transaction opens statement. It is a big step towards the next phase of our growth and it is a foundation from which we will position the growth organically and participate in a variety of acquisitive growth opportunities across the midstream value chain.

Our asset base is growing, our scale and density are increasing, and we are positioning our sales to participate in cross basin activity and value chain extension. There are meaningful and impactful opportunities that we are constantly evaluating across our core operating areas. We will continue to make a concerted effort towards creating value, driving growth and generating meaningful returns for all of our stakeholders

2017 has been a year where we set the stage to open the door through a tremendous set of organic investment opportunities, as we move into 2018. And as such, we are excited about what the future holds in American Midstream story. Before we open up the call for questions, I would like to take a moment to thank all of our hard working employees for their effort over this past year. As we have highlighted our tremendous accomplishment and growth, that does not common without the sacrifice and hard work of our valued employees.

I want to especially thank the individuals that have had to live and work through devastating whether induced events in past year and continue to deal with the ongoing impact to their families and their homes. I also want to thank everyone for their continued focus on safety, as it is our number one priority. We continue to believe that a safe company is a reliable company and ultimately the type of company our customers want to do business with.

And with that, I want to thank you for joining us on the call and we’ll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s first question comes from Eric Genco of Citi. Please go ahead.

Eric Genco

Just wanted to better understand the support from ArcLight is coming to offset the Delta House drop. What is that specifically and how will that flow through? Is there any amount you can give?

Lynn Bourdon

I would tell you that we wouldn’t give a specific amount relative to that. I’d tell you it would come in to the extent we needed it. It would come into cash similar to what we’ve had in the prior instance at JP Energy.

Eric Genco

And then I wanted to understand -- so just I am totally clear the terminals sale that's been proposed, that is basically all the terminals that are in that segment, right now, and how much of the EBITDA that you had in the S4 for 2018 to $218.9 million? How much of that with terminals?

Lynn Bourdon

That’s a great question, so -- and a complex one. Okay, so, I don’t want to get into specific assets as to how we would characterize those. I was sufficed to say that with the sale that we have announced already, you can assume that would be, call it -- say, it's a decent portion. So, I would say close to half, if you want to consider that way. And bear in mind, we will look at our sales on a, almost an asset by asset basis within that segment. And so what that means is, as we look at value of each of those assets, we may or may not sell any or all of them. And so, we’ve clearly announced indication to sell a meaningful portion and it's our expectation to do so. But to the extent that we see value point that’s we think is best for the partnership to wait, and we may choose to take that approach as well.

Eric Genco

So I am confused, you said the press release of February 20th, you said you are selling terminals for $130.5 million. What it is assumed in that? Is that a bit -- I'm confused, you are not selling terminals you are selling part of it -- I am sorry, I may be misunderstood?

Lynn Bourdon

Okay so the terminal sale we announced for $130.5 million in February was for refined products. In addition to that, we also have Cushing terminal, we have the marine-born terminals, Harvey, Westwego and Brunswick. And those are also available for sale but are not part of that package.

Eric Genco

Okay, so you say half of that.

Lynn Bourdon

There is a separate process for those other assets and that separate process is undergoing as we speak.

Eric Genco

Okay, so when you say half essentially what you meant was basically happened what’s in this segment in terms of margin, right?

Lynn Bourdon

Yes.

Operator

And our next question comes from Akil Marsh of Janney. Please go ahead.

Akil Marsh

In regards to the preferred units and we think about 2018. Will those be picked or there is a portion that can be payout in cash?

Eric Kalamaras

Hi, Akil, good morning, this is Eric. The answer is that we would expect going through 2018 could be a combination of -- combination of both. We will make the determination really on a case by case basis, which is best for the partnership. Our view has been all along to pay those as much as of cash is possible.

I think as Lynn mentioned, you go through transitory nature like this and you do need to ebb and flow a bit with the timing of asset sales. And when transactions come in to replace that cash flow, so it is a bit episodic, but surely our plan as we head to the back half of 2018 is for those to be substantially, if not all entirely cash paid.

Akil Marsh

Great, thanks. And then on, you've made some comments about deleveraging the latter half of 2018 into 2019, I know in the past you guys had talked about getting closer to 3.5 times within 18 months of the close of Southcross transaction. Is that still with the timeframe we should think about things? Or is there a potential that could go 3.5 times earlier than that?

Eric Kalamaras

I would say, it wouldn’t -- it doesn’t appear effective to earlier than that. The thing had to think about is we think of the leverage point is the total blended cost to capital and how we evaluate that road to the growth opportunities going forward. 3.5 times leverage point, we think is a really good leverage point for more than an exit into 2019 timeframe.

Again that is subject to host of transactional activity, but I’d tell you given where we are today, I think the plan that we’ve set out speaks for itself. In that, we look to deleverage the growth and de-lever through some select asset sales. And I think we're going to start training to a spot here we’re going to be at a balance sheet level that we’re just going to be much more comfortable with.

Akil Marsh

And then one last one for me in regards to Silver Dollar, could you at all, if you’re willing to say what the volume levels are currently in Silver Dollar? And what’s the assumption in the pro forma number in terms of where the volumes will effort the Silver Dollar will get you?

Lynn Bourdon

Sure. I mean, substantially, what you’re seeing and we report our other liquid pipelines by and large, the substantial part of that in the press release is Silver Dollar. So, we’ve got 36,000 barrels a day. The bulk of that is going to be really in the Silver Dollar.

Operator

And our next question comes from Sunil Sibal of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Sunil K. Sibal

I just wanted to understand the leverage metrics that you laid out 5.3x. Could you clarify what is the kind of basis for that number? And then when you look at 3.5x of the target leverage is that a kind of a fair assumption exiting 2019 or you could get to those levels before that?

Lynn Bourdon

Sure, let me take the first part of your question -- the last part of your question first please. So, as we’ve indicated, the long run target of 3.5 is something we want to get to overtime. I think the next 18 months to 24 months is a reasonable timeframe to get to that point. And again I wouldn’t suggest to be get there necessarily sooner than that. The line share of the way you get is really from growth in the assets as well. That just takes time. And we certainly have a host to growth opportunities that we’re looking to explain.

There are ways that we could potentially get there, if they’re sooner, but you also -- if you have a fairly robust organic growth profile, we are moving to a more aggressive organic growth profile. It does take some time to that cash flow to show up as well. So, I want to be flexible now and how we think through that, and I get too focused on the long-run target number because in between that point in time, execute on growth that benefits everyone. And so, just want to be mindful of that.

As it relates to your first question related to the pro forma leverage point, essentially the way that works and you may have an offline conversation with Mark on this starting on the call. But, essentially where it works is it’s going to be function of our LTM cash flow from the transactions, both ins and outs. So, when you look at the adjusted EBITDA that’s you reported on an actual basis, they won’t be reflective of those trailing amount. So, we can help you out with that offline, but that’s generally how it works.

Sunil Sibal

And then just one clarification on the terminal asset sale. So, gross margins in the terminal segment running close to $38 million. And so from what you have sold in the first transaction which you announced in February, you said half of that and the cash proceeds at about $138 million. Is that the right way to think about that?

Eric Kalamaras

Yes sir.

