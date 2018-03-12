Westlake Chemical: Breaking Out On Record Profits

Westlake Chemical (WLK) is breaking out higher after solid operating results. Its share price has consolidated since the start of 2018, but is breaking out higher after reporting strong full year results. Due to the strength in the global economy, commodity prices have rallied higher since 2016. Specifically, the commodities that WLK produces are benefiting from an improved macroeconomic environment. I am buying stock in the name as the virtuous cycle of stronger fundamentals driving investor optimism higher continues.

Price Action

After a recent consolidation, WLK is breaking out higher on strong fundamental performance. The stock has run strongly higher the last few years as commodity prices bottomed in 2016 and preceded to trend higher in the years following. On a shorter-term basis, WLK saw a pullback in price during the February sell-off. The decline did not damage the longer-term trend, and investors quickly bid the shares higher on stronger earnings results.

I am buying stock in the name following the break above $116. This area had acted as strong resistance in recent months. Although its share price has run higher by more than 150% since early 2016, macroeconomic tailwinds look to be supporting the stock price as investor sentiment remains elevated in the name. I have a stop-loss point at $115 however, should investor sentiment wane, or commodity prices turn lower. The stock looks strong, but has trended strongly higher the last few years, leaving it vulnerable to swift profit taking should its fundamentals underperform in coming quarters.

Fundamental Narrative

WLK saw solid demand and higher prices for all of its major products during the quarter, leading to record results. For the full year 2017, the company's net income was a record $1.3 billion or $10 per share. Additionally, WLK achieved record production in both its Olefins and Vinyls segments and has invested to reduce its operating costs, according to management.

The company manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, and pyrolysis gasoline. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride [PVC], vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products

Stronger global economic growth led to growing demand for all of its major products including polyethylene, caustic soda and PVC, according to management. Capacity reductions in Europe and reduced production in China led to an increased global price for caustic soda, which led to improving margins in chlor-alkali chain.

Below is a chart of WLK's price, revenue and earnings per share. Since early 2016, industrial commodity prices have bottomed globally. Strong global economic growth and rising factory PMI numbers have led to elevated demand for commodities, lifting prices higher. As prices for its underlying commodities have increased, so have revenue for WLK. Additionally, cost cutting measures are leading to rising earnings per share as well. Collectively, fundamental results are driving the company's share price higher, which signals a sustainable and healthy trend.

WLK is also creating additional value from its Axiall acquisition. In 2017, the company realized $170 million in cost reductions and cost-related synergies, according to management. Management also had this to say about its investing activities:

"As a result, we've increased our target for cost reductions synergies from $200 million to $250 million. We continue to pursue more value from this acquisition by improving operations and investing to further improve the competitiveness of these assets."

WLK should continue to provide strong fundamental performance as it benefits from low cost ethane natural gas due to expanded oil and gas drilling activity in the U.S. Moreover, the favorable chlor-alkali cycle is being driven by strong global demand, European capacity reductions, limited Chinese production and exports due to environmental regulations, and no significant capacity additions on the horizon, according to management. As is seen, strong performance is driving its share price higher, and with tailwinds still intact, investor optimism should remain elevated.

Conclusion

