General Motors' Quiet Success Story: Buick, By The Numbers

However, with the Regal being built by Opel in Europe, and Opel being sold to PSA, what’s GM’s U.S. future for this car?

I tested the car and found that it is nothing short of superb, from seating position to driving dynamics and the giant hatchback practicality.

While most of Buick’s momentum into 2018 will come from its two largest SUVs - Enclave and Envision - the Regal also makes for an interesting story.

In the U.S. market, Buick is now an 81% mix of SUV-crossovers, and that part of Buick’s U.S. business grew 23% in 2017.

Buick saw a flat 2017 overall at 1.4 million units. China dominates sales, but the U.S. was still 219,231 units in 2017.

General Motors' (NYSE:GM) Buick brand is a significant automaker. It sold 1.4 million units in 2017, down 0.8% from 2016. Out of that number, it sold 219,231 in the U.S., down 4.5% over 2016. China, which is most of Buick's sales, was down 0.2% in 2017:

Buick sales 2017 2016 change China 1182927 1180372 -0.2% USA 219231 229631 -4.5% Rest of World 22123 25208 -12.2% TOTAL 1424281 1435211 -0.8%

In order to appreciate the order of magnitude of Buick's sales, both in the U.S. and in the world, just consider Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as a comparison. It sold 103,181 units worldwide in 2017. Out of those, 50,947 were in the U.S - almost exactly half.

There's one other dimension to Buick's business that we ought to illustrate before we get into the analysis of the Buick sales trends. That would be the breakdown of its U.S. sales numbers:

Buick U.S. sales 2017 2016 change % of total Cascada 5595 7153 -21.8% 2.6% Enclave 48564 52028 -6.7% 22.2% Encore 88035 78565 12.1% 40.2% Envision 41040 14193 189.2% 18.7% LaCrosse 20161 27582 -26.9% 9.2% Regal 11559 19833 -41.7% 5.3% Verano 4277 30277 -85.9% 2.0% TOTAL 219231 229631 -4.5%

As you can see in the table above, there are only three Buick nameplates in the U.S. market that are above 10%. Round numbers, one SUV at 40% and two at approximately 20% each.

During 2017, the only Buick nameplates that grew in the U.S. were the Encore and Envision SUVs. Of course, the Envision was introduced in the middle of 2016, so it was bound to be up a lot. Still, the 189% increase points to continued growth in 2017 over its 2016 introduction sales rate.

The Enclave saw a small 7% decline, most likely as a result of the fact that the Enclave saw an all-new generation arrive in October 2017. Usually, the old generation sees a phase-out during which sales decline for several months prior.

Now, for the SUV-crossover vs. car breakdown:

Buick U.S. sales 2017 2016 change % of total SUV / crossover 177639 144786 22.7% 81.0% sedan 41592 84845 -51.0% 19.0% TOTAL 219231 229631 -4.5%

As you can see in the table above, Buick's U.S. SUVs and crossovers grew 23% in 2017, whereas sedans declined a whopping 51%.

Therefore, there are three major statistics surrounding Buick's U.S. sales statistics that you might not have heard and that are important if you want to understand the business.

For 2017, 81% of Buick's U.S. unit sales were SUVs and crossovers. Only 19% were cars. For all of 2017, Buick's U.S. best seller was the Encore SUV, at 40% of sales. Out of Buick's six nameplates sold in the U.S., two are made in the U.S., two in Europe, one in South Korea and one in China.

I might add that the Buick Encore alone sold 88,035 units in the U.S. in 2017. In comparison, Tesla sold 50,947 cars in the U.S. in 2017.

Two of Buick's nameplates are made in Europe and are based on Opel products. GM sold Opel to PSA (Peugeot-Citroen) on August 1, 2017. Those two products are the low-volume Cascada (low-volume convertible) and Regal.

So, about that Regal: In 2017, its contribution to Buick's U.S. unit sales was sitting around 5%. Starting in December 2017, Buick brought out a new generation of Regal versions that it hopes to dramatically improve upon its 2018 sales results. Buick ended 2017 at 11,559 Regal units sold in the U.S., down 42% from 2016.

This all-new Regal is a U.S. version of what's sold as the Opel Insignia in Europe. In the U.S. you can buy it as a hatchback, similar to the Audi A5, or as a lifted station wagon, similar to the Audi Allroad (similar underpinnings to the Audi A4 and A5).

The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback starts at $25,915, although the top trim ("Essence") with the four-cylinder engine starts at $34,795. This was the version I drove. There's also a "GS" (Sport) version with a V6, as well as that aforementioned station wagon, called TourX. The station wagon comes only in all-wheel drive and starts at $29,995.

The cabin controls that are facing the driver look remarkably similar to the otherwise completely different Enclave SUV that was launched only 2-3 months prior. It's when you sit into the car, however, that you start feeling something different and special with the all-new Regal.

Very specifically, the seat in this Buick is among the best car seats I have ever experienced. It's also combined with a seating position that's basically flawless, with the steering wheel telescoping far away from the pedals. Every car should copy this ability.

Driving away, the Regal Sportback shows to have perfect balance all around. Steering, handling, drivetrain response and overall calibration are top-notch. It's as fun as anything I have driven in a long while - and I drive close to 100 new cars per year.

One advantage over the Audi A5 is that the all-wheel drive system in the Opel - er, Buick Regal - has a twin clutch system that can send a large amount of power to any one wheel. If you're stuck somewhere and you have only one wheel with grip, this could make all the difference of you getting out of a slippery spot.

Fuel economy is rated at 22 MPG city, 32 MPG highway. I fell a little bit short of those numbers in a day's worth of driving, most likely because the car encourages the driver to drive it very, very fast and aggressively. I threw the Regal Sportback into the twistiest of roads as if I was being pursued by some really bad people.

One of the best parts about the Regal Sportback is just that "back." The hatchback makes for a huge space into which you can easily fit a bicycle. Why ever consider a sedan when you could have this level of practicality?

I couldn't possibly have had more fun driving this Buick Regal Sportback with the exception of the fuel impact, but in the back of my mind I have one reservation. GM sold Opel to PSA on August 1, 2017 - years after the decision to bring the Regal to the U.S. had been taken.

So with Opel now in PSA's hands, what are the long-term prospects for this Opel-built vehicle in the U.S.? We know how quickly the Chevrolet Bolt EV met its fate in Europe as a result of these two companies engaging in this transaction.

That's where I begin to worry. Will this Regal become a long-lasting nameplate in the U.S.? Will it become rare and poorly supported? I have no idea, but I can't help but feeling a little nervous if I were considering buying it.

In other words, I would feel nervous about it for entirely the wrong reasons. The car itself couldn't possibly have given a better impression, far exceeding my moderate expectations. Instead, my reservations have to do with corporate intrigue behind the scenes, which could impact this model's long-term prospects. Maybe it will turn out perfectly fine, but what are my guarantees as a buyer?

Looking into 2018: What comes next for Buick?

Buick is looking at a far stronger 2018 than 2017 in the U.S. market for several reasons:

The Enclave will have almost a full year of new-generation growth. The Envision has undergone a meaningful 2019 midcycle refresh. This family of Regal versions will have a full year of new-generation growth.

I don't expect much from the Encore, LaCrosse or Cascada nameplates in the U.S. market this year. Maybe they will be flat. That said, those other three growth drivers listed above should provide for a net positive, including in the margin (profit) department for GM.

One of the multiple ways to understand how much value there is inside the General Motors corporate umbrella is to understand the Buick nameplate and the progress of its brand evolution. The Enclave sits as the king of the model lineup, but there is much more going on below it, and this 5% sales mix Regal nameplate is one of those unusual stories in today's transatlantic automotive marketplace.

