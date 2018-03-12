Grains Mixed After WASDE While Cotton Rallies And Meats Move Lower

Last Thursday, the USDA released its March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. Grain prices came into the report close to recent highs after dry weather in Argentina supported prices, and the lack of snow cover in wheat producing regions of the U.S. caused price appreciation.

The USDA tends to provide a sober view of markets, and in the aftermath of the report, we have seen the prices of soybeans and wheat correct to the downside. However, corn has remained near its recent high. When it comes to cotton, the market has been volatile in the aftermath of the WASDE report, and meats have continued to trade to the downside.

The March WASDE came at a time before the farmers in the U.S. planted their first seeds of the year that will lead to the 2018 crops of corn, soybeans, and wheat. The U.S. is the world’s leading producer of corn and beans, and an influential exporter of wheat to the world. When it comes to this year’s crop, the path of least resistance for prices will now be in the hands of Mother Nature, as only she knows what the weather conditions will be through the planting, growing, and harvest seasons in coming months.

An overall bullish report for agricultural commodities

The overall tone of the March WASDE report was supportive for the prices of agricultural commodities. While the prices of some markets have corrected to the downside in the sessions following the report, it looks like we could be in for lots of price volatility in the markets that feed the world in the weeks and months ahead.

I reached out to my friend, Sal Gilbertie, the founder of the Teucrium family of agricultural commodities ETF products. Teucrium offers the CORN, SOYB, and WEAT products that tend to do an excellent job replicating the daily price action in the grain futures markets. Sal told me:

“Higher U.S. corn exports, higher corn demand for both ethanol and feed in the U.S. coupled with a reduction in projected new-crop corn ending stocks caused a rally in corn prices to new near-term price highs post report. While there are adequate current supplies of all the grains, there seems to be a paradigm shift occurring in the grain markets driven by record global demand for coarse grains and oilseeds. The theme in grain markets is persistent: demand is rising and any weather event in any number of prime growing areas of the globe could cause a supply disruption – and even slight supply disruptions can tighten the forward balance sheet in grains which puts markets on edge. Sellers are becoming more cautious, end users and grain investors are taking notice and beginning to look at grain markets with something other than the bearish bias they’ve had for the past five years.”

The bottom line is that weather will drive prices in a world that has become addicted to bumper crops over the past five years. More people, with more money around the world, are competing for finite food supplies each day, and there is no guaranty that 2018 will be the sixth year of bumper crops. Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets, and the recent rallies in many agricultural commodities could be a sign that consumers are uncomfortable with the perception that they will have the ability to satisfy requirements at lower prices as they have over the past half-decade.

Soybeans- Lower global stocks

The USDA lowered global stocks in the March WASDE by 3.7 million tons from the previous month. WASDE told the market:

“U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2017/18 include higher crush, lower exports, and increased ending stocks compared with last month’s report. Soybean crush is raised 10 million bushels to 1,960 million with increased soybean meal exports. Soybean exports are reduced 35 million bushels to 2,065 million with increased production and exports for Brazil. Soybean stocks are projected at 555 million bushels, up 25 million from last month. With increased crush, soybean oil production is raised. An increase in food use is more than offset by lower biodiesel use, leaving domestic disappearance lower this month. Lower biodiesel use reflects lower-than-expected soyoil-based biodiesel production through the first quarter of the marketing year. With increased production and lower use, soybean oil stocks are forecast higher. WASDE-575-3 The season-average soybean price range forecast of $9.00 to $9.60 per bushel is unchanged at the midpoint. Soybean oil prices are forecast at 30 to 33 cents per pound, down 1 cent at the midpoint. Soybean meal prices are projected at $325 to $355 per short ton, up $20.00 at the midpoint. Higher soybean meal prices reflect the impact of sharply lower soybean production in Argentina. Global oilseed production for 2017/18 is projected at 574.5 million tons, down 4.1 million from last month. Argentina soybean production is forecast at 47.0 million tons, down 7.0 million from last month mainly due to lower projected yields resulting from dry conditions through much of the growing region in January and February. Brazil soybean production is raised 1.0 million tons to 113.0 million, reflecting the most recent report from the Brazilian government. Global rapeseed production is projected at 73.9 million tons, up 0.9 million with larger crops for China and Australia partly offset with a smaller crop projected for India. Other changes include higher sunflowerseed production for China and Kazakhstan, lower sunflowerseed production for Russia, and higher cottonseed production for Sudan. Global oilseed trade for 2017/18 is reduced 1.2 million tons mainly on lower soybean exports. Lower soybean exports forecast for Argentina, the United States, and Uruguay are only partly offset with a higher projection for Brazil. Global soybean crush is raised with higher crush projected for Brazil and the United States partly offset by lower crush in Argentina. Global soybean ending stocks are projected at 94.4 million tons, down 3.7 million from last month. Reduced soybean stocks in Argentina and Brazil are only partly offset by an increase for the United States.”

Beans had rallied coming into the report, but in the aftermath, the bullish enthusiasm calmed, and prices dropped to the $10.40 per bushel level on the active month May CBOT futures contract.

As the daily chart highlights, beans got to a high of $10.825 on March 2, before the WASDE report, but in the aftermath the corrected and was trading at around $10.40 on Monday, March 12. May soybeans got to a low of $10.32 and weather conditions in South America at the end of the season, and in the U.S. at the beginning will dictate the path of least resistance for prices. However, soybean futures are off to a good start for the bulls in the 2018 crop year.

Corn- A bullish report lifts corn

The most bullish outlook from the USDA came in the corn market as the demand side of the fundamental equation is supportive of the grain. The USDA said,

“This month’s 2017/18 U.S. corn outlook is for larger exports and increased corn used to produce ethanol. Corn used to produce ethanol is raised 50 million bushels to 5.575 billion based on the most recent data from the Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report and pace of weekly ethanol production during February, as indicated by Energy Information Administration data. Exports are raised 175 million bushels to 2.225 billion, reflecting U.S. price competitiveness, record-high outstanding sales, and reduced exports for Argentina. With no other use changes, ending stocks are lowered 225 million bushels to 2.127 billion, and if realized would be down from the prior marketing year. The projected range for the season-average corn price received by producers is narrowed 10 cents on the low end to $3.15 to $3.55 per bushel, with the midpoint up 5 cents to $3.35 per bushel. For sorghum, 2017/18 exports are lowered 15 million bushels to 245 million based on expectations of reduced shipments to China. Offsetting is an increase in projected feed and residual use to 80 million bushels. The midpoint price forecast is unchanged at $3.15 per bushel. The global coarse grain production forecast for 2017/18 is virtually unchanged at 1,321.96 million metric tons. This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for nearly WASDE-575-2 unchanged production, increased use, lower trade, and greater stocks relative to last month. Brazil corn production is down based on expectations of a more modest increase in second-crop corn area. For Argentina, continued heat and dryness during February and into early March reduces yield prospects for late-planted corn. Yield results for earlyplanted corn have also been lower than expected. South Africa corn production is higher as timely rains during reproduction support an increased yield forecast. Partially offsetting is lower expected area. Corn production is raised for India based on the latest information from the government. EU corn production is higher based on recent data for France and Germany. Sorghum production for Australia is down as a period of heat and dryness during the growing season has reduced yield prospects. Area is also reduced. Major global trade changes for 2017/18 this month include higher projected corn exports for the United States more than offsetting a reduction for Argentina. Sorghum exports are lowered for Australia, reflecting reduced exportable supplies. Corn and barley imports are raised for China, partially offset by lower imports of sorghum. Barley imports are lowered for Saudi Arabia, based on tenders to date and expectations of robust demand from China. Brazil 2016/17 exports for the local marketing year ending February 2018 are lowered based on data to date. Foreign corn ending stocks for 2017/18 are higher from last month, mostly reflecting increases for Brazil, India, and the EU.”

Corn futures on the CBOT exchange have remained close to their recent high in the wake of the March WASDE report.

As the daily chart of May CBOT corn futures illustrates, the price rose to a new high at $3.9375 in response to the USDA’s report and remains close to that peak at over the $3.90 per bushel level on Monday, March 12.

Wheat- Record ending inventories again

The March WASDE report once again reported that global wheat supplies are at a record level of 268.9 million tons. The USDA reported:

“U.S. wheat exports for 2017/18 are reduced 25 million bushels to 925 million, while ending stocks are raised by the same amount. Exports are lowered on reduced price competitiveness in some international markets. Hard red winter wheat and hard red spring wheat exports are reduced 15 million bushels and 10 million bushels, respectively. The season-average farm price is raised $0.05 per bushel at the midpoint of the range to $4.65 on NASS prices reported to date and expectations of higher cash prices for the remainder of the marketing year, reflecting the ongoing drought in the Southern Plains. Global 2017/18 wheat supplies increased 0.5 million tons, primarily on a higher production forecast for Kazakhstan. World exports are raised fractionally with Russia increased 1.5 million tons, partially offset by a 1.0-million-ton reduction for the EU. Russia exports are now projected at 37.5 million tons, up 35 percent from the previous year’s record and surpassing EU exports by 12.5 million. Global imports are also raised, led by a 1.0-millionton increase for Turkey, which is largely attributed to supplies from Russia. Total world consumption is reduced, primarily on a 2.0-million-ton reduction for India on reports of weakening demand from rising domestic prices. Despite the reduction, total India consumption is still up marginally from the previous year’s record. With global supplies rising and total demand falling, world ending stocks are raised 2.8 million tons to a record 268.9 million.”

Wheat had screamed to the upside in the days before the March WASDE, but they came back down to earth after the report of another month of record stocks.

As the daily chart of CBOT May wheat futures shows, the price got to a high of $5.185 on March 2 but has corrected back down to under the $4.90 level on March 12. However, the May KCBT hard red winter wheat remains at over a 30 cents premium to the May CBOT soft red winter wheat, which is above the long-term norm at the 20-30 cents level. The KCBT wheat spent lots of time trading at a discount to the CBOT wheat, and I view the move above the upper end of the normal range over recent sessions as a supportive factor for the price of wheat going forward. On a historical basis, the price of the grain tends to rally when the KCBT premium expands.

Cotton moved higher while meats go the other way

The March USDA report was bullish for the price of cotton. The USDA to told markets that production declined, exports were higher, and inventories dropped. The USDA said:

“This month’s 2017/18 U.S. cotton forecasts show lower production, higher exports, and lower ending stocks relative to last month. Production is reduced 233,000 bales to 21.0 million, based on the March 8 Cotton Ginnings report. The final estimates for this season’s U.S. area, yield, and production will be published in the May 2018 Crop Production report. Domestic mill use is unchanged from last month, but exports are raised 300,000 bales to 14.8 million, based on stronger world demand and expectations of above-average shipments during the second half of the marketing year. Ending stocks are lowered 500,000 bales to 5.5 million. The projected range for the marketing year WASDE-575-5 average price received by producers of 68.0 to 70.0 cents per pound is narrowed by 1 cent at each end from last month. The forecast for 2017/18 global production is raised nearly 600,000 bales this month due to revisions in Sudan’s estimates back to 2013/14 and higher area in Australia, partially offset by smaller crops in the United States and Uzbekistan. Sudan’s 2017/18 forecast is raised 730,000 bales based on reports of new technology and investment, and Australia’s production is raised 300,000 bales following reports area previously forecast for sorghum was planted to cotton. World consumption is raised slightly, while world trade is forecast 600,000 bales higher, as higher expected imports by Turkey, Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam more than offset a decline for Taiwan. World ending stocks are now projected at 88.8 million bales, nearly 300,000 bales above last month.”

The price of cotton futures on ICE rose to a higher high at 86.60 on the May futures contract in the days leading up to the report and remained comfortably above the 80 cents level in post WASDE trading.

The daily chart shows that May cotton futures were trading at just above the 83 cents per pound level on March 12. It is possible that we will eventually see a test of 90 cents in the weeks and months ahead.

When it comes to meats, the price of animal feed has been rising which has caused some animal protein producers to bring animals to processing plants earlier. The USDA report was generally bearish for meat prices:

“The 2018 forecast for total red meat and poultry production is fractionally lower than last month, as lower beef production more than offsets higher pork and turkey production. Broiler production is unchanged. The beef production forecast is reduced from the previous month on lower first-quarter slaughter and lower weights. However, the decline is offset somewhat by higher second-quarter fed beef production and higher non-fed beef production during the first half of the year. Pork production is lowered for the first half of the year on a slower pace of slaughter, but higher carcass weights are expected and second-half production is increased. USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on March 29th, providing an indication of producer intentions for farrowings in the next two quarters. First-quarter egg production is reduced on recent hatchery data. Estimates of 2017 broiler, turkey meat, and egg supply and utilization are adjusted to reflect revised annual production and storage summary data. For 2018, beef imports are raised as early-year demand remains robust. No change is made to beef exports. The pork import forecast is raised on expected demand strength. Export forecasts are also raised from last month. Broiler exports are unchanged, but turkey exports are reduced slightly on weaker expected demand in key markets. Cattle and hog prices for the first quarter of 2018 are raised from last month on current price movements. The second-quarter broiler price forecast is raised from last month on stronger expected demand. Turkey prices are reduced through the third quarter on the continued slow recovery in demand.”

Meat prices had been under pressure before the report and remain close to lows following the USDA monthly missive.

As the daily chart of June live cattle futures shows, the price has dropped from $1.1890 per pound on February 20 to its current level at just over $1.13 per pound. The USDA report did little to support the price of cattle.

The daily chart of June lean hog futures displays the decline from 83.875 cents per pound on February 26 to 76.70 cents on March 12. Hogs have continued to decline in the wake of the March WASDE as the market awaits the quarterly hog and pig report on March 29.

We have seen an increase in price volatility in agricultural commodities over recent weeks.

DBA was trading at the $19.50 per share level going into the March WASDE report and has declined to $19.38 on Monday, March 12. Support for DBA is at the December 12 low at $18.18 per share with resistance at the recent high at $19.68. The uncertainty of the 2018 crop season means that the vehicle will remain volatile in the weeks and months ahead.

I continue to believe that the agricultural sector offers value in the commodities asset class. Increasing global demand and the uncertainty of weather conditions over coming months could create a potent bullish cocktail for the prices of these commodities that feed the world.

