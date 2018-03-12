Will Butterflies Or Moths Emerge From Ovid's Cocoons?

"In the make-up of human beings, intelligence counts for more than our hands, and that is our true strength."

-Ovid, Metamorphoses

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) is a young biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2014 and went public in 2017. The focus of the company is rare diseases in Neuroscience. Given my clinical interest in autism, I have had several requests to write about this company due to their primary targets of Fragile X and Angelman Syndromes. These syndromes are both associated with autistic symptoms and will be discussed in more detail below.

Ovid Has a Strong Leadership Team

I do not routinely discuss the quality of the leadership/management in my articles due to the fact that I usually focus on the science. However, one of the first positive qualities that jumps out about Ovid is the strength of their leadership team. This begins with the CEO and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Jeremy Levin. Dr. Levin is most well known for his short stay as CEO of Teva (TEVA), but some of his best work came prior to that at Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMY) and Novartis (NVS). He reportedly chose to lead Ovid over several other offers after leaving Teva. One of the key aspects of this choice was the ability to form the company culture in his style without pre-set notions. Part of this culture can be seen in the company's "Become an Ovidian" page that includes the fact that Ovidians are "Foosball Enthusiasts" and "Chocolate Connoisseurs."

Beyond Dr. Levin, the leadership has 4 M.D.'s including its founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Matthew During. The CMO (Dr. Amit Rakhit) and CFO (Dr. Yaron Werber) are both holders of dual MD and MBA degrees. Dr. Rakhit was formerly a Senior Vice President at Biogen (BIIB) and Vice President at Bristol Myers-Squibb. Dr. Werber was a managing director at Citigroup Global Markets and led the healthcare/biotech research teams there. Prior to that, he was a VP and senior biotech analyst at SG Cowen. The fourth MD on the team is Dr. Claude Nicaise who is over orphan regulatory affairs.

A full listing of the Ovid Team can be found on their web page and includes several others with backgrounds at companies such as Lundbeck, ImClone (Eli Lilly), Forest Labs, and a HR Director that used to hold that position for the Blue Man Group.

Ovid and its leadership is taking a unique approach to drug acquisition and development. They are doing this by focusing on acquiring drugs (or stakes in drugs) that have been put aside by other companies, but they see as having significant potential in neuroscience rare diseases.

OV101 - From Failed Insomnia Drug to Hope for Rare Genetic Diseases

The first compound that Ovid acquired was OV101, which it obtained worldwide rights to from Lundbeck. OV101 is gaboxadol, which first synthesized in 1977 by Povl Krogsgaard-Larsen. However, it wasn't until the late 1990's and early 2000's that Lundbeck and Merck (MRK) focused development efforts for the drug for use in insomnia. Gaboxadol is a highly selective GABA A receptor agonist and was known to have a sedative effect when tested in early studies for Alzheimer's, Huntington's, and Tardive Dyskinesia. Therefore, Lundbeck and Merck felt that it would make a good sedative/hypnotic and particularly targeted an increase in Stage 4 (deep) sleep. However, studies did not show a significant positive effect on sleep as anticipated and had a higher rate of side effects. Particularly concerning side effects were hallucinations and disorientation. As a result, Lundbeck/Merck cancelled the drug's development in 2007. The drug then sat on the shelf for several years until Ovid acquired it in early 2015.

Ovid is testing OV101 in both Angelman Syndrome and Fragile X Syndrome. Both of these are neurodevelopmental disorders that have a presentation that includes autistic symptoms. Angelman Syndrome involves chromosome 15 and is most frequently a small deletion of the ubiquitin protein ligase E3a (UBE3A) gene. This leads to a loss of expression of the associated protein, which in turn leads to increased GABA Reuptake. Fragile X Syndrome results from mutations of the fragile X mental retardation 1 (FMR1) gene. Mutations of this gene lead to the loss of expression of the associated protein, which in turn leads to decrease GABA release. Therefore, both conditions ultimately result in less GABA in the synapses between neurons. GABA is an inhibitory neurotransmitter and therefore loss of GABA results in less inhibition, which leads to overactivity of the neurons and associated symptoms. These concurrent pathways are well diagrammed in the following graphics from Ovid's Corporate Presentation (page 9):

Ovid believes that the selective agonistic effects of OV101 on the postsynaptic GABA receptors will result in improved symptoms for patients with both Angelman and Fragile X. Ovid has advanced OV101 into two Phase 2 Studies for Angelman Syndrome - one in adults and one in adolescents. They are also planning to advance studies in younger children. They are nearing initiation of a Phase 2 Study of OV101 in Fragile X.

The studies in Angelman Syndrome have had a very positive initial reception as indicated by the need for suspension of online interest forms on the study website as well as comments by the CEO. There are 13 sites where research is being conducted for the study, 12 of which are in the United States and 1 in Israel. The primary outcome measure is related to tolerability, but there are 17 secondary measures including physical, behavioral, and sleep-related symptoms. A key factor to watch will be the primary outcome measure as it relates to the potential adverse events of hallucinations and disorientation. Given the neurodevelopmental nature of the disease, these symptoms may or may not show up as reported side effects. However, increased behavioral side effects (particularly aggression or self injurious behavior) could be expected if these symptoms were occurring. Any significant increase in hallucinations, disorientation, aggression, or self injurious behaviors as a side effect would be a red flag for future OV101 studies.

OV935 Gives Ovid a Solid Partnership and Several Potential Rare Disease Targets

Ovid's second compound is OV935 (aka TAK-935), for which Ovid acquired a 50% stake in a partnership deal with Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) (OTCPK:TKPHF). OV935 is a selective cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) inhibitor. In this rather unique true partnership, Takeda agreed to allow Ovid to conduct research on Takeda's compound that had completed Phase 1 studies, but was not a priority for Takeda. Ovid and Takeda agreed to 50-50 funding and 50-50 revenue split for all future development of OV935 for rare pediatric seizure conditions. This agreement could be expanded to cover other potential indications. Commercialization would be split with Takeda being responsible for Japan and likely all of Asia, while Ovid would market in North America, Europe, and Israel.

Ovid has initiated a Phase 1b/2a study of OV935 to evaluate the safety of the compound in adults with developmental or epileptic encephalopathies that are taking other seizure medication. The study is only seeking 20 participants and lasts four months per clinicaltrials.gov. Ovid plans to eventually work towards studying OV935 in rare pediatric epilepsies including Dravet Syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Dravet Syndrome results in intractable seizures starting around 1 year of age and is usually caused by a genetic mutation resulting in abnormal ion channels. It is generally considered a catastrophic disease with no adequate treatment and leads to significant developmental delays. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome is another difficult to treat epilepsy that has a characteristic EEG pattern. It is not generally as catastrophic as Dravet Syndrome, but does often result in intellectual disability. There has been some progress made in treatment of LGS, but better treatments are still needed. Finally, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex is a diverse disease that includes benign tumor growth in many parts of the body. It can vary significantly in severity depending on which body organs are impacted. When these benign tumors grow in the brain it can produce seizures such as infantile spasms. There can be a wide variety of developmental/behavioral presentations including symptoms of ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorders, learning disabilities, and/or intellectual disabilities.

If Ovid and Takeda could be successful in treating the seizures of any of these three syndromes, then OV935 could be a highly successful drug. Of the three, Dravet Syndrome is probably the biggest need while Tuberous Sclerosis is the most prevalent. Ovid has obtained Orphan Drug Designation for OV935 for both Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. I expect Ovid to advance OV935 into Phase 2b studies for at least these two syndromes assuming the Phase 1b/2a study does not bring up any significant concerns.

Is Ovid Worth an Investment?

Ovid has several qualities that are appealing to seasoned biotech investors. They have a solid management, multiple drugs and multiple potential indications and a clear vision. However, they also have a relatively high valuation (~$200 million) for a company at their stage of development. Therefore, it is quite clear that investors are betting on the strength and experience of the management here.

Ovid at this point in development is a very speculative investment. Like most, I discourage placing a significant portion of a portfolio in any one speculative stock. However, there is a place in every biotech portfolio for some small speculative investments. Ovid is the type of company that I generally look at for this type of position given its management and portfolio. That said - the only major catalyst in 2018 will likely be the STARS top line data for Angelman Syndrome in the 2nd half of 2018. I would suspect that this will be 4Q 2018 although it could be earlier if Ovid announces completion of enrollment in the near future.

Ovid has cash that should last them until mid-2019 at current burn rates. However, that would mean opportunistic dilution is possible at some point in mid-to-late 2018. Given where the market cap is, the recent run-up, and the overall market, I believe that there will almost certainly be a better buying opportunity at some point in the next 3-6 months than the current price of $8.49 (close 3/9/18). A pullback to the $6.50-7 area would make me more likely to add a position (if that area held again). I'd also consider adding with any secondary offering that was at $6.50 or greater (including if they were able to do a well-subscribed secondary around $8).

I believe the future of Ovid is much more likely to be butterflies than moths, but it's also ok to wait on the best buying opportunity while we patiently wait on the cocoons.

"Be patient and tough; one day this pain will be useful to you."

― Ovid, Metamorphosis

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please follow me for additional articles covering the biotech space with an emphasis on neuroscience. As always, I will disclose below which drug companies I have mentioned in the article for which I am the recipient of direct marketing. My articles include my personal opinions and are neither financial nor medical advice. They are solely intended to show my perspective and due diligence on a given subject. Please consult with the proper professional if you are looking for specific advice for your situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have had ~1-2 marketing lunches provided to my office in the past year by Takeda and additional ones prior to that. Prior to the last 5 years, I have had marketing lunches provided by Merck, Novartis, and Bristol Myers that included the receipt of pens and other small items. I have never been paid by any pharma/biotech company for speaking or writing articles.