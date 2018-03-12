Hurco Off To A Strong Start

Hurco shares appear priced to generate double-digit annual returns, but investors should be cognizant of the cyclicality of its business and the potential for volatility around a major trade show.

Manufacturers continue to expand and upgrade their capital equipment, and that trend is benefiting small-cap machine tool manufacturer Hurco (HURC). As a company that makes things, Hurco is clearly very leveraged to the health of the global manufacturing economy, but particularly in Germany, the U.S., the U.K., France, and Italy. Although industrial production growth has slowed a bit recently, the overall trends remain healthy in the U.S. and Western Europe, and most industrial companies have guided toward a healthy 2018.

A bi-annual tradeshow in September of this year is likely to create some volatility in quarterly results (with orders slowing into the show, as many companies introduce new models/features at the show), but I expect that Hurco will generate double-digit revenue growth and at least come very close to double-digit operating margin. With the current share price still offering double-digit return potential, I don’t think it’s too late for the stock, but I do think the industrial recovery story is pretty mature at this point.

A Good Start To The Fiscal Year

Hurco posted a stronger first quarter than I’d expected, with good performance almost across the board. Although I usually don’t like to insert my modeling assumptions into the story, the reality is that Hurco is basically unfollowed on the Street, so my own numbers are really the only benchmark I have.

Revenue rose 31% in constant currency, about 10% better than I’d expected. The business was strong across the board, with the Americas region the weakest at 26% year-over-year growth. Revenue in Europe rose 35% in constant currency, and revenue in Asia rose 33%. While these are good numbers, and stronger than I’d expected, I would point out that the year-ago comp was weak (down 11% overall).

Gross margin was a little softer than I’d expected, but that is largely due to the stronger revenue growth in the Americas and Asia, areas where Hurco traditionally sells fewer of its highest-end VMX machines. Operating income was up strongly and operating margin came in at over 10% for the quarter.

Orders were mixed but generally positive. Overall orders rose 18%, with healthy growth of 24% in Europe and 35% in Asia on top of strong comps in the year-ago period. Orders in North America were up just 1%; while the year-ago comp was strong (up 21%), and it is possible that orders are already being impacted by the September IMTS tradeshow, I’m a little concerned about this number.

2018 Should Be Another Healthy Year

I believe 2018 is shaping up to be a good year for Hurco. I expect the overall machine tool market growth rate to slow a bit from 2017 (when it grew over 4%), but I still expect over 3% growth for the year, and I think Europe will be particularly strong. Demand for industrial machinery continues to improve, and customers in the automotive and aerospace sectors continue to retool ahead of new product launches.

Hurco has always been hard to benchmark, as its core customer base is more in the high-spec/low-volume segment of the market, and it tends to serve smaller customers than major rivals like DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY), Mazak, and Okuma. On the negative side, that makes industry/geography-wide data less useful for modeling; the recent healthy growth in machine tool orders in the U.S. and Germany is nice to see, but Hurco’s near-term performance doesn’t correlate cleanly to it.

On the positive side, Hurco’s smaller customers tend to lag the macro trends, which leads me to believe that Hurco can outgrow the industry in 2018 and 2019 as these smaller customers step up their spending. To that end, I’d note that DMG Mori exited 2017 with over 50% order growth in its “small and medium-sized enterprises” category. I believe that bodes well for Hurco, and I expect the company to continue to reap the benefits from its Milltronics and Takumi acquisitions as it expands its business footprint.

The one bump I see in the road for 2018 right now is the September IMTS tradeshow. Historically, this show has led to some turbulence in Hurco’s order/revenue patterns, as well as its SG&A spending. Although these effects shouldn’t be surprising anymore, the markets are not always so rational.

Longer Term, Some Caution Is Warranted

I think Hurco is a well-run company, and I believe this upturn in the machine tool market should last at least three years (with last year being year one) based upon past cycles. Hurco likely won’t see the same margin leverage as it did in past up-cycles due to the lower-margin contributions of Milltronics and Takumi, but I do see meaningful opportunities to expand the business and benefit from this upturn.

Beyond that, I expect the same sort of cyclicality that has always moved the machine tool market. I’m sure I’ll hear from readers who want to convince me that it’s different this time, but it really never is – the length and depth/height of the cycles certainly move around, but I see no credible argument that the machine tool business is becoming less cyclical.



I’d also note that there are some longer-term threats from 3D printing replacing machine tools (though Hurco does now sell machine tools with additive manufacturing capabilities) and from industrial IoT-driven logistical improvements driving lower required volumes of machine tools (Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) has stated that its adoption of IoT is leading to a 30% to 50% decline in its machinery needs). I think Hurco is less at risk here than other machine tool companies due to its skew toward high-spec, but I wouldn’t dismiss the risks.

Hurco’s chief comparable, Hardinge (HDNG), recently announced that it was being bought out by a private equity group in an all-cash deal that valued the company at about 0.75x trailing sales and more than 13x trailing EBITDA. As Hurco produces solid cash flow in the good years and doesn’t go too far into the red in bad years, I could see a similar bid as a possibility for Hurco. A bid from a strategic buyer (another industrial/tool company) is likewise a possibility, particularly if a larger private tool company wanted to add some more sophisticated capabilities to its product mix, but I don’t believe the larger public machine tool companies like DMG Mori would have any particular need for Hurco.

Hurco could also look to acquire additional businesses. I think the deals Hurco made for LCM, Milltronics, and Takumi were worthwhile, and there may be some opportunities out there to acquire specific technologies/capabilities or market exposures at reasonable prices. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a special dividend – I’m not sure a big hike to the regular dividend makes sense for a cyclical company, and I don’t think a share buyback is a good idea for a company with such a small float.

The Opportunity

I’m holding off on giving Hurco “full credit” for the strong first quarter result; I’m lifting my revenue estimate for the full year but not as much as the outperformance would suggest, as I do have some concerns that the business could slow into that trade show. There could also be some risk to revenue if recent moves from the U.S. administration lead to more trade restrictions. I am likewise making some modest adjustments to my margin assumptions, but nothing especially material at this point.

I continue to believe that Hurco can generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, with the company outgrowing both the machine tool market and global GDP as it gains share in North America and Asia. I also believe the company will generate better cash flow on a more consistent basis, leading to long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits with the good years coming close to 10%.

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe the shares are currently priced for a low double-digit return, and I arrive at a similar conclusion using a 7.5x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA forecast.

The Bottom Line

Hurco shares are now a little below my normal return hurdle rate for new positions, but not by much, and I’m still happy to hold at this level. I’ll be keeping an eye on how the U.S. business develops in 2018, but Hurco should still have good leverage to growth in capital spending from smaller companies across a range of manufacturing sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.