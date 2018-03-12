Stick with RICK

The company is currently firing on all cylinders, but Q1'18 will be nearly impossible to replicate.

Last week, nightclub and restaurant owner/operator RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) posted a solid first quarter buoyed by news that the company is now current with regards to its SEC filings. This should ultimately put to rest any concerns about fraud or a lack of compliance. I do believe the quarter sets the company up for incredibly difficult comparison in Q1’19, and I would not extrapolate Bombshells results into future performance. That being said, the quarter demonstrated solid operational performance and an excellent view on capital allocation. I continue to believe shares trade in an attractive range.

Great Core Operating Performance

In the early part of the decade, RCI used acquisitions to drive growth, however, we are seeing solid performance as of late driven largely by excellent same-store sales growth in both the nightclubs and Bombshells segments. Total revenue grew a whopping 22% y/y to $41.2 million driven by a huge surge in beverage sales (+23.9%), service revenue (+17.9%), and food (+26.1%). This includes a 7.1% jump in same store sales in the nightclubs segment as well as a 5.6% comp at Bombshells—which would be much higher than virtually the entire casual restaurants segment.

Of course, both numbers are probably slightly inflated due to RCI’s geographic concentration in Texas, more specifically the Houston area. The Houston Astros won the World Series in 2017, and I can attest from experiencing the Cubs in the year ago period, that the surge in sales from such an event is difficult to comprehend. I would expect some of this excitement to potentially boost Houston area Astros-related engagement at bars and restaurants in early 2018, but it will be hard to see comps remain positive in quarter in the comparable period of FY19.

Nevertheless, RICK was able to experience a solid quarter that translated to huge operating income gains. Nightclub operating income jumped 45% y/y to $13.4 million with a tremendous 650 basis point increase in operating margin to 38% of sales. I think we can attribute much of the jump to the highly profitable mix at Scarlett’s, but the comp clearly indicates that existing clubs are helping drive profitable growth.

Bombshells operating income growth was adequate, though with sales up 36% y/y and operating income up just 40%, it does not appear that the segment experienced much margin uplift from comp growth or the big surge in beverage sales. I think we should keep an eye on this segment – it may turn out that the segment really has a difficult time exceeding 15-16% in operating margin.

Capital Allocation Plan – Exactly What We Need

I’ve said it many times now when writing about RICK, but the turnaround in capability of Eric Langan continues to impress.

Source: RICK 1Q’18 Investor Deck

RICK is now the model company in terms of how they are looking at the business. RICK is focused on growing free cash flow per share at a fairly reasonable clip while selectively acquiring clubs and expanded Bombshells when it makes sense. The “per share” is bolded because this will allow the company the flexibility to reduce debt, buyback shares, invest in organic growth, or acquire clubs. The means are agnostic as long as each shareholder is better off each and every year. Patience and analysis with shareholder capital is music to my ears.

Given the risk-adjustment that RICK also applies to its investment returns by demanding a huge margin of safety from acquisitions and Bombshells openings, I think the company is likely to make more wise than unwise capital allocation decisions over the next 3-5 years. I am not particularly concerned about the company messaging a willingness to pay a slightly higher multiple for clubs—such is the going rate for the sector.

Stick with RICK

With the company officially filing its 10-Q and becoming compliant with NASDAQ standards, it is time for investors to look at the business fundamentals once again. And, frankly, the fundamentals are great. Comps have been strong, recent acquisitions have been pretty good, and the company’s balance sheet looks better than it has in many years. I am maintaining my $27-33 fair value range, and I would not hesitate to add shares if they fall below the $27 level.

