GE: Time To Jump Aboard?

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was anything but electric in 2017, losing 45% over the course of the year. To say there were a few changes over the year is an understatement, as the company finally moved on from Jeff Immelt and his poor leadership, and promoted John Flannery, who began his career with GE Capital in 1987 and was the current president and CEO of GE Healthcare prior to becoming the new CEO on August 1. This was seen as a long time coming for numerous shareholders who became fed up with the lack of performance while Immelt was at the helm. Immelt’s lack of performance led to a decrease of approximately 40% during his tenure. Now that GE has cleaned house and realigned many of the company’s goals, will Flannery be able to steer this industrial giant in the right direction?

Looking at the company’s current price compared to historical norms, GE appears to be extremely undervalued. However, as we all know, continued struggles in various segments of the business combined with poor leadership for a number of years has led to the recent demise of the company and the expense of its once strong shareholder base. Based on the company’s continued struggles and price depreciation, is an investment in the once blue-chip industrial darling warranted? I believe, which I will go into detail below, now is not the time to get involved, as the company still has numerous issues to address. Issues include lack of growth in certain areas, continuing to cut costs for efficiency purposes, as well as leadership issues at GE Capital.

Now that the company has been through two years of restructuring, former CEO Immelt has stepped away, and the Baker Hughes merger is complete, can we now look for positive returns from GE? Since August 1, 2017, when new CEO Flannery took over, he has continued to trim GE assets to focus merely on what GE does best. He believed the portfolio of products was too big that the company was losing focus. Flannery started by selling the GE Industrials Solutions unit to the Swiss engineering company, ABB Group. This was Flannery’s first big transaction since taking over the company. Based on the urging from shareholders, the board has a goal to cut $2 billion in costs by the end of this year.

When you take a moment to really look at the chart, just over the last year, it is amazing how far, how fast this once industrial giant has fallen.

After a fall from grace like the one GE has experienced, you cannot help but wonder if the end is near. Let’s take a look at the FAST Graphs below to help us see where this company’s value stands.

I am not one for superstitious charts or anything, but that chart is interesting considering February 2003, 2009, and now February 2018, we have seen the bottom fall out of GE, only to have a long recovery. It only further raises the question, Have we reached bottom? I personally do not believe the bottom has been reached due to the complete mess left by Immelt, which we will go into some of the changes being made below.

Improvements Under Construction, But Are They Enough?

Flannery has been putting his fingerprints all over this company since he took the helm. His goal is to rid GE of some of the poor decisions made by prior leadership and focus the company strictly on areas GE performs well. One of the first changes Flannery made was cutting numerous executive expenses that were hitting the company’s bottom line. He grounded the fleet of GE corporate jets, according to CNBC. In addition, it was announced that the company is putting an end to the executive’s company vehicle program as well, in order to further trim overhead costs. According to CNBC, approximately 700 people took part in the program. As for the air travel costs, the company spent $350 thousand in 2016 just on air travel its top four executives, of which $250 thousand was related to personal air travel for Mr. Immelt, according to the proxy filing.

Towards the end of 2017, GE took necessary steps to get back on their feet by cutting their dividend in half. This cut saved the company $4.1 billion per year. As a dividend growth investor myself, this can be extremely painful, and if the red lights were not already ringing before this announcement in November, then this should have sparked piercing sirens through your mind. Any company that cuts their dividend is usually an immediate sell in my book. Initial reports came out that this “surprised investors” since the company had only cut its dividend twice since 1899. I read numerous articles and even wrote one myself in the middle of last year stating the dividend cut was coming, so hopefully it wasn’t a surprise for you.

Now that the company has cut their dividend in half, continuing to cut unecessary expenses and corporate fat, the stock has fallen near 50%, and the company has just recently revised their 2016 and 2017 annual reports. Could this be a huge opportunity to initiate a position in a once blue-chip dividend darling? I am still not sold, even though the technical side may look appealing, the fundamentals are still a work in process. Revisions are being made, growth is stagnant in some areas, low in others, and quite frankly, Flannery is still ironing out areas of the business the way he wants them ran.

The company is still dealing with decreased profitability combined with a massive underfunded pension of roughly $31 billion, according to CNN Money. This is the largest deficit among S&P 500 companies, and is $11 billion worse than the next closest company. This is just shows how poor GE was lead during Immelt’s tenure, considering he was provided a $14.6 billion surplus in the pension when he took over the helm. Yes, we had the financial crisis, but that surplus turned to deficit much before the financial crisis even hit.

The recently re-issued annual reports may not be as big of a deal some are making it out to be. This earnings revision was previously announced and was more-so related to the new accounting guidance around how/when revenue is recorded. The new accounting standard update allows for the company to use either full retrospective or modified retrospective method to adopt the standard. GE chose the full retrospective method, which was the main cause for the revision, so I will not chalk this up as negative news.

One area of “positive news,” if you can call it that, is rumors of a possible purchase of the company from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A). This is intriguing in itself, considering Buffett discussed GE is a recent CNBC interview, which was viewed as if he was not ruling out a purchase. His quote in the interview was as follows:

I mean, if you came to me and said we'll sell you the whole General Electric Company and "X" was the right price number, we would like to buy it if we buy little pieces in the market, that's the way we think about it.

A couple of reasons this purchase would make some sense is the fact that Buffett knows the industrial sector very well, and he also has about $116 billion in cash available to spend at Berkshire, based on one of his recent interviews last month.

Aviation and Healthcare continue to perform well for the company and should continue going forward. Both segments saw growth in 2017, with Aviation growing revenues by 4% and healthcare growing revenues by 5%. Both segments operate at strong margins, and with world-wide growth expected in both sectors, these segments should continue to perform well for the company.

GE Capital on the other hand, is the problem child. The segment booked a loss of $7.6 billion in 2017 and now must recapitalize the insurance segment piece to the tune of $15 billion. This area of GE has been poorly managed for a number of years now, and Flannery will need to make big adjustments within the segment to begin contributing to the company as a whole

Conclusion

Overall, I am going to stay away for a little while and monitor ongoing performance as it is released through quarterly earnings. It seems as if every time you want to think the stock has bottomed, more negative news comes out dropping it another leg. The company does have its strengths within the Aviation and Healthcare segments, but big changes need to be made to turn around the poor leadership that has taken place within the GE Capital segment. I do believe Flannery is doing his best to turn things around, but I believe this will be a LONG turnaround and think my money would be better served elsewhere. I believe we will test below $13 before we see $16.

