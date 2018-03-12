Are The Fed Interest Rate Moves The Cause Of Boom And Bust Cycles?

What happens when the Fed can't lower rates any longer? Their only alternative is to go negative. The Fed didn't want to do that so in 2013 they started talking up raising rates. At the same time, I was calling their bluff. They kept calling for higher rates and they never came. Then finally, in December of 2015, they raised rates by .25 basis points. But it was still another year before they raised rates by another .25 basis points in December or 2016, despite threats to do sooner. Since that time we have had three rate increases in 2017 to get us to our current 1.25-1.50 level

Rates overall have stayed on the low end, at historical lows even, and the Fed has done well to keep things together with the markets as the unemployment level has dropped and their inflation targets seem to overall be coming in line with expectations. Albeit the last CPI report was boosted by Apparel of all things.

But now the new Fed Chairman sees 4 rate hikes as the economy strengthens instead of 3. The market took off and hasn't stopped since, with the NASDAQ hitting record highs that has the Financial Times declaring "the recovery is complete."

Boom or Bust?

But what can really be expected with higher rates? Are they indicative of a booming strong economy? Or do they lead to a bust in the cycle? I found the chart below over at The Balance which might shed some light on what's to come.

I think The Balance missed out on the next part though, in that they didn't even mention that Greenspan in 2004 started raising rates a total of 17 times into the Bernanke tenure as Fed Chairman till he finally halted the rate increases in 2006. By then the damage was done and the Housing Bubble ensued and subsequently a market decline of epic proportions.

Where are we today? Are we on our way to 4 more rate increases, and possibly more after that with a strong economy? What are higher rates doing to housing?

The 30 year rate is up for the eighth consecutive week and we all know that makes buying a house harder to do as each tick higher means it takes more income to qualify. We couple that with Friday's data of wage decreases and it's not a good recipe for good housing data. New Home Sales, Pending Home Sales, Existing Home Sales along with Building Permits and Housing Starts are all down or well off their highs as Mortgage Rates move higher. Does this constitute a strong economy?

The stock market is not indicative of the economy

While Nonfarm payrolls had a blowout number, lost in that data release on Friday was the fact the Unemployment Rate came in flat, which was less than expected and wage growth declined. Yet the market zoomed higher with the 10 year hitting a high of 2.943%, and presently 2.905%.

Part of the euphoria for the markets comes from the fact some think President Trump has turned the corner on foreign policy with his announcement of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while at the same time his trade polices might be perceived to be good for the American worker.

Personally, I don't think the data adds up to 4 rate hikes and the Fed is merely giving themselves more power to justify rate cuts to stop any future recession. They have a bad history of making the wrong moves and I do indeed believe they are the cause of boom and bust cycles. I don't think this is the setup for a market crash however. There are many things that can come into fruition that can take this market higher, including surprises by the Trump administration. To ignore that aspect to this market is dangerous and that's why we have stops.

The only question we can't answer now is, when will the Fed wake up to the fact they have taken rates too high? The housing data tells me, it's now. Especially when you take into account we are repeating everything that Greenspan started as consumers are now over $1 Trillion in credit card debt, the highest level on record. The American worker is already tapped out and it's getting worse month by month. Maybe the Fed just ignore what higher rates does to the consumer and their ability to buy things. Auto sales were also down in January and February. Industrial production was lower for these two months as well. Meanwhile, the US trade deficit hit a 9 year high.

Strategies for the markets next move

As many of you know, I specialize in trading Leveraged ETFs. They are not for everyone. There is always risk involved and if you look at my past articles on Seeking Alpha, you can get an idea of the rules to follow when trading them. You hear horror story after horror story when it comes to some leveraged ETFs, but for the most part we stick with ETFs that have high enough volume so liquidity is never an issue, and most of the time go home flat, except for some upcoming trades which I discussed in my last article Will JNUG Or NUGT Return 100% During The Next Gold Run?

There are ETFs that I think can get one some good bang for their buck this week, but the timing of when to buy comes with one rule. My trade of the week, on a conservative basis is in SQQQ. But the week may start out with a trade in TQQQ. Here's how to trade both for profit.

If we are going to get a continuation higher, as the market has a mind of its own, buy TQQQ on any day it is positive, with a stop if it were to go negative. I do not lean long this trade so I think one should scalp it only. I do think a more significant fall is coming and will be personally concentrating on SQQQ for more profit and a possible swing trade. SQQQ is a buy if it opens positive next week and/or goes positive after being negative for the day. There is a good chance now that the market has had its run and rates have moved higher, that we get that slight move up to 2800 in the S&P or just above, and then the rug is pulled. SQQQ would come into play then and once you are up 5% in it, you can keep a 3% rolling stop. However, if you do get up 10%, I suggest you take half off the trade and let the rest ride with a wider stop of 4% whereby you keep reducing the stop as it moves higher. It could turn into a home run.

