Dow Jones Stocks, Market Index ETFs Risks And Returns: An Understanding Today

How well Market-Makers forecasts on these stocks and ETFs have scored in the past.

Principal focus on the SPDR Dow-Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA); Others in the market-index-tracking group to avoid or favor.

There’s always one winner, many also-rans

With stocks, your “best” winner may depend on what you favor in getting to the “finish line”.

Our preference in this contest is for the one offering the best odds of producing the most price gain in the foreseeable future.

The catch is that our forecasters’ reliable foresight only extends to the next 3 months.

But they (the market-makers [MMs] in big-volume block trades) do it every day, so it is very repeatable, and they do it much better than average.

Here’s what they are saying after today’s market close on Friday, March 9, 2018. What they say about the upside price change prospects of each of the Dow Jones stocks, compared to typical actual downside price experiences of the same stocks encountered following prior forecasts like today’s.

This is not an analysis of the economic or political “fundamentals” of this securities grouping. Instead it is a detailed comparison of the coming near-term price-change prospects for the stocks and ETFs, based on the up-to-the-day evaluations of experienced and well-informed analysts at MM firms. Evaluations not for public-investor consumption, but for their own proprietary traders and block trade desk usage.

Figure 1

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found on this map at the frontier of alternatives, down and to the right. In this case Home Depot (HD) at [9], United Health Group (UNH) at [11], and Apple Inc (AAPL) at [4] currently form that frontier.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 2

The Figure 2 table has two distinctive parts. The first 4 numeric data columns are products of the analysis of current behavior of market-making [MM] professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size column heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days.

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds.

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column next to it, where the NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations. TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price that forecast position is closed so that its expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

The Risk~Reward Tradeoff map of Figure 1 presents upside forecast prospects to be pitted against actual prior worst-case downside price exposures during TERMD holding periods. The flavor of the prospective reward “carrot”, the column headed in the Figure 2 table as %Upside Sell Target, was muted there by the “stick” of the worst-tasting next-column experience headed Maximum Drawdown.

That point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the capital to the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target. It often does.

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Cred.Ratio where the prior Realized Payoff accomplishment is contrasted with the current forecast %Upside Sell Target offering.

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns.

Figure 2’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for the more promising securities in Figure 1. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) to give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public of individuals and institutions.

At the bottom of the table simple averages of the listed stocks offer comparisons of the group with SPY and with a much broader population of over 2,780 stocks and ETFs as measured on this day. The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, the population’s “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% CAGR range and often above.

The DIA’s own forecasts implied by MM hedging suggest an inferior expected CAGR to the average of its component stocks, despite the abysmal expectations for nearly half of the components. In the average the good overwhelm the bad, arithmetically.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate, or CAGR. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a POWERful function (pun intended) in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This passive kind of investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods measured in multiple months to years could often be encountered.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day order, the last column on the right. On this standard the DIA forecast by MMs outranks the index components average.

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience, and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife-catching experiences where ultimate recovery may be prematurely expected. It looks like this point in time is still too early.

Many of the stocks in Figure 2 are in the latter category, highlighted in red. But probably their recovery potentials, when more clearly arrived and recognized, will still provide attractive (and fulfilled) rankings.

The question of adequate sample size is (statistically) connected to its available population and the usual distribution of observations in that population. We prefer to have histories spanning at least 3 years of 252 daily markets, or 756 forecasts. But most stocks display Range Index distributions with bell-shaped character, (not necessarily “normal” in statistical terms) which means that as stock prices approach the extremes of forecast experience it is usual for there to be fewer observations.

The combination of no losses and quick target achievements when RIs are high can produce astronomical CAGRs and high bp/day figures. They are unlikely to be a sound basis for choosing a capital investment or reinvestment.

Still, at some point in the continuum of experiences they could be. Where that point lies becomes your task as an investor, coupled with the alternatives available and your sense of the need for urgency of putting capital to work.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

A comparison of prospects and achievements by Dow Jones stocks and market index-tracking ETFs is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100, and those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF SPY at [6] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. It turns out that the best current Index ETF combination of Odds and Payoffs is in Power Shares QQQ ETF (QQQ) at [5]. Best DJ stock prospects are in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at [2] and United Health (NYSE:UNH) at [10], depending on your preference for size of payoff or odds of profitability.

Overall Market Posture

At the bottom of Figure 2, besides the averages of the DIA holdings components, are similar MM forecasts of current price prospects for the ETF DIA and of other major index-tracking ETFs. The prior 5-year histories of outcomes following earlier forecasts similar to today’s are shown, as were those of the DIA holdings.

In addition to the ETF holdings and indexes data are a broad average of over 2780 individual stocks, ETFs, and Indexes whose MM coming price range expectations are forecast daily by block-trade hedging price-protection activity. They cover a wide-ranging population, including many issues that have only infrequent observation and assessments made this way, but are impractical to broadly separate from issues most likely to be of interest to serious DIY individual investors.

To deal with that condition we rank the overall population of forecasts in the same was as is illustrated in the Odds-weighted historical reward~risk procedure for the DIA components. The daily-updated top-ranked 20 issues (less than 1% of the population) are available to subscribers. Their averages provide an objective to be considered while contemplating investment candidates for inclusion in one’s portfolio.

Figure 4 provides the current distribution of Range Indexes, and figure 5 shows how it has varied over the past 5 years. The top 20 usually represent a favorable segment of the overall array of Range Indexes portrayed in the current distribution of RIs of Figure 4.

Figure 4

Figure 5

These suggest that the overall market does not yet pose any threatening overvaluation, and still retains attractive individual issue opportunities when so identified.

Conclusion

Current MM forecast price range expectations suggest the best market Index-tracking ETF buy for capital appreciation at this time and prices is PowerShares QQQ ETF. A few DJIA index components, such as HD and UNH should be of interest for further exploration.

Figure 2 points out that there are far superior stocks with wealth-building capacities in other groups.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

