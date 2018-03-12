Pioneer Natural Resources: Still Priced For Perfection?

As a result, PXD is not nearly as expensive as it was this time last year.

As I suggested last year at this time, PXD was priced to perfection and under-performed its peer ConocoPhillips over the past year.

A year ago, I wrote a Seeking Alpha piece suggesting that Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was priced to perfection, and a company like ConocoPhillips (COP) offered much more upside potential (see Pioneer Says It Will Grow Production To 1 Million bod/d By 2026 - But Are Shares A Buy?). I pointed out that PXD's EV was roughly 40% that of COP's, despite production being one-sixth that of COP's. I also pointed out that COP planned to spend $5 billion in 2017 to keep production of 1.5 million boe/d relatively flat while PXD expected to spend more than half that ($2.6 billion) to grow production by an estimated 15-18% (~275,000 boe/d at the upper end). After noting that COP planned some asset sales, I suggested investors take some profits in PXD and pick up some shares in ConocoPhillips. Hopefully, some of them listened as COP outperformed Pioneer by over 25% over the past 12 months, not including COP's higher dividend payment:

Source: Yahoo Finance

And note that PXD's stock is actually down ~$21 bucks since my last article even as the price of WTI has rallied strongly and is up roughly 30% over the past year:

Source: Ycharts

So, what's the disconnect on PXD? The company has the largest acreage position in the Midland Basin - in the heart of the exalted Permian Basin - and grew production by 16% last year. The company has a strong balance sheet - it ended the year with $2.2 billion in cash, net debt of only $600 million, and net-debt-to-book capitalization of only 5%.

Part of the problem, as I pointed out in the previous article, was that PXD was already priced to perfection at the beginning of 2017. So, the company literally had to grow into expectations.

Let's take a look at the Q4 and full-year 2017 EPS report:

The first thing to notice is that, unlike many shale oil producers, PXD's strong balance sheet and production growth trajectory means it didn't need to issue shares to funds its 2017 drilling program. As a result, the total shares outstanding stayed relatively flat yoy at 170 million shares.

The second thing to notice is that the bulk of the company's $4.85/share in net income came in Q4 ($3.87, or 80%). So, despite the slide below that displays a "$19/boe" cost structure in the Permian Basin, obviously, the company needed the higher oil price environment (WTI>$50/bbl) toward the end of 2017 to really kick earnings into high gear.

Source: March Presentation

To break it down to even simpler terms, PXD earned $833 million in 2017 while producing 272,330 boe/d, or 99.4 million boe for the year. So, that works out to a profit of $8.38/boe, obviously, much less than the 2017 $19/boe "cost structure" slide would imply, given the average price of WTI exceeded $50/bbl during the year.

Source: 2017 EPS report

Part of the reason for that disconnect is that only about 58% of PXD's production is oil, the rest being NGLs (20%) and dry gas (22%). And the price of natural gas is significantly below $3/Mcf - notice that in Q4, PXD's realized price was $0.06/Mcf less than the year earlier.

In comparison, note that one of the reasons I preferred COP over PXD was a production profile that was highly levered to Brent and EuroGas as opposed to domestic oil & gas prices. COP's average realized price in Q4 was $46.10/boe, more than $7/boe higher than PXD.

Outlook

But the story is not all bad for PXD. The company is highly profitable, and even though the $4.85/share in earnings last year equates to an LTM P/E ratio of 35x at the current $171.50 share price, note that Q1 is shaping up to be as good or better than Q4 in terms of the price of oil. Current analyst estimates are for PXD could earn $6 this year and $8 in 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

That's still quite rich: $6/share of earnings this year would equate to a forward P/E = 28.5. However, the company's plans to divest its non-core holdings in the Eagle Ford, Raton, and West Texas Panhandle and become a Permian "pure play" could be a pleasant surprise to investors and lead to further debt reduction and lower debt expense. These divestitures will also raise the company's oil split, which will improve average realized price/boe. It's a good move. The Eagle Ford assets ($200 million in cash flow) alone could fetch $500 million, and the Raton and West Texas assets could bring in estimated $350 million (assuming $20,000 per flowing boe/d).

Note also the company recently announced it was quadrupling the semi-annual dividend to $0.16/share ($0.32 on an annual basis) and implementing a $100 million share buyback plan for 2018. Based on the current $171.50 share price, that equates to only 583,090 shares, or merely 0.3% of the outstanding shares. Given the $2.2 billion of cash on hand, I was not too impressed with the $100 million share buyback announcement.

Summary And Conclusion

Pioneer had a good 2017 and was highly profitable. However, the company's robust hedging program and lower domestic oil and gas prices put it at a distinct disadvantage as compared to global O&G producers like ConocoPhillips. Also, keep an eye on rising inflation in the Permian Basin with respect to costs associated with water, sand, and even truck drivers - some of whom are now earning $100,000/year.

While PXD is obviously not as "priced to perfection" as it was this time last year, the company still fetches "Permian premium". I rate PXD a HOLD based on the improved outlook for asset sales the relatively strong price of WTI as compared to this time last year. The risk, of course, is that WTI could fall by $10/bbl (or more) this year. If that were to happen, PXD might find itself revisiting the $130/share level it was trading at in September of last year. On the upside, if WTI remains strong, the company executes its asset sales as advertised, and can keep a handle on its cost structure in the Permian Basin, it could easily outperform earnings expectations and end the year closer to $200/share. After all, while the EV/EBITDAX ratio of ~10x is a bit higher than the peer group, the big kicker with PXD continues to be its huge inventory of unbooked drilling locations and its excellent reserves report that demonstrated an RRR of 361%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.