Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Added 3 While Canada Lost 29

Welcome to the Weekly Rig Count Report. This week we saw a big drop in the Canadian rig count as both oil and gas lost a combined 29 a weekly basis, which also represents a 42 loss on an annual basis. As we enter spring break-up we should see rig counts to turn lower in Canada in the coming months. The U.S. also surprised by adding 7 gas rigs while losing 4 oil rigs. We think the story for 2018 has continued to evolve around a Permian resurgence and continued depression up North for Western Canadian producers.

In the week that ended March 9th, the U.S. rig count increased by 3 to 984, and Canadian rig count decreased by 29 to 273. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 224 in the U.S. and lowered by 42 in Canada. Total rig count in North America lowered by 26 last week.

In the past week, we saw a surprise in the rig count in the U.S. Oil took a loss of 4 rigs last week whole gas came up in a big way by adding 7 new rigs this week. In total, the rig count increased by a net 3 during the week.

Oil rigs continue to account for >80% of the total rig count.

Permian gained 3 this week while Cana Woodford lost 6 rigs. Cana Woodford is mostly a natural gas shale play.

We expect Permian to continue gaining share in the U.S. onshore market as producers increasingly shifted their capital program towards the region. Many producers have invested heavily to accumulate land in Permian and now firms have entered harvest mode by picking up drilling and completion activities. From the chart below you can see that Permian is charging forward to account for nearly half of all oil and gas rigs in the U.S.

Rigs continued to shift towards horizontal as shale production ramps up and offshore projects declines. Baker Hughes defines rigs types as:

Directional wells are typically drilled when the surface location of the well cannot be located directly above the reservoir. A horizontal well is a type of directional well, when the inclination exceeds 80 degrees from vertical, or when the lower part of the well bore parallels the pay zone. Horizontal wells are drilled to increase the length of the well that actually contacts the reservoir, in order to increase the productivity of the well.

Canada rig counts took a beating this week with 29 rigs pulled out from the field. Oil rigs lowered by 15 and gas rigs lowered by 14. Compared to the same time last year, oil rigs remained higher by 16 while gas rigs decreased by 58. Canadian gas producers have been slashing budget aimed a prolonged downturn in Western Canada natural gas. In the meantime, Canadian oil producers continue to suffer from a widening WCS differential. We think one thing to keep in mind is that spring break-up is starting as March comes and we should focus on the year-over-year changes versus weekly fluctuation.

Oil rigs continued to represent a larger share of the total rig count. We think gas producers will find themselves in a tough spot in the foreseeable future as an oversupplied market puts a lid on pricing. Oil producers are looking forward to the potential commissioning of Enbridge (ENB) Line 3 Program which is expected in late 2019. TransCanada and Kinder Morgan are also fighting to get their respective pipeline approved and built.

