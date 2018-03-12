Match Group: Tinder Points To Bigger Problems With Mobile

Tinder Gold does not provide customers any value and has not translated into a meaningful increase in subscription revenue.

I believe Match Group will face serious headwinds in the future and stockholders should consider taking profits at current prices.

Match Group's (NASDAQ:MTCH) most popular product, Tinder, has been a gold mine for the company. Propelled by subscriber growth, the stock has nearly tripled over the past year. But at what point does the growth story stop? As Tinder's subscriber growth outpaces subscriber growth in other segments, Match Group has become increasingly reliant on Tinder. Tinder Gold, which was released in Q4 '17, was supposed to be an upsell that would boost subscription revenue for the app. Instead, Tinder Gold flopped and average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) remained stagnant. The shift to mobile has also resulted in increased costs, and in-app purchase fees are becoming an increasing burden for the company.

Considering these factors, I believe Match Group will face serious headwinds in the future and stockholders should consider taking profits at current prices. And while this article is primarily focused on Match Group, shareholders of InterActiveCorp (IAC) will also be affected because InterActiveCorp currently owns 81.2% of Match Group's outstanding shares.

The Tinderfication of Match Group

Tinder Quarterly Subscriber Numbers

Tinder's subscribers, as a percentage of Match Group's total subscribers, increased from 23.4% in 2016 (1263 Avg. Tinder Subs/5408 Avg. Total) to 37.5% in 2017 (2400 Avg. Tinder Subs/6408 Avg. Total).

When a company becomes overly reliant on a single product, it becomes what is commonly referred to as a "one-trick pony." Unfortunately, one-trick ponies usually struggle over time with technological changes and eventually become commodities. GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT) are two examples of one-trick ponies that have caused their shareholders to lose tremendous amounts of money since their respective IPOs. The fundamental issue is a lack of diversification in products. At Tinder's current growth rate, 50% of Match Group's subscribers could be Tinder subscribers by the end of 2019.

All That Glitters Is Not Tinder Gold

Some readers might make the counterargument that there are companies like Apple (AAPL) who have succeeded with only a few products. But constantly improving and making enhancements to existing products requires a large team of engineers as well as consumers willing to upgrade.

In Match Group's case, Tinder Gold has not been a significant improvement over Tinder Plus. The only differentiating factor between Gold and Plus is the ability to see people who have "liked" your profile. But Tinder's matching algorithm already moves users who have "liked" a profile toward the top of that person's stack. Tinder Gold is simply not worth the $5 monthly premium over Tinder Plus for nearly identical services.

If users were upgrading to Tinder Gold, it would have materialized as higher ARPU. $5 a month in additional subscription revenue translates into an additional $.83 in ARPU for Tinder subscriptions. A full conversion of Plus users to Gold would have resulted in an increase in ARPU by $.31 (58% Q/Q). Instead, ARPU in Q4 of 2017 was nearly flat with only a $0.02 (4% Q/Q) increase over the same quarter last year. This suggests that Tinder Gold's penetration rate was low in Q4 '17. Ultimately, I expect the novelty factor of Tinder Gold to wear off in the next few months.

An Expensive Transition into Mobile

The fact that Tinder is exclusively mobile has bought into light another problem for Match Group, in-app purchase fees. When it comes to mobile subscriptions, 30% of sales must be paid to either Alphabet (GOOGL) or Apple in the form of in-app purchase fees.

Match Group 2017 Income Statement

In-app fees are recorded under cost of revenue along with other costs. In 2017, cost of revenue was 21% of total revenue (compared to 17.5% in 2016). Cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenue will likely continue to grow until Match Group finishes a full transition of its products onto mobile. This would bring cost of revenue to over 30% of total revenue.

Author's Closing Thoughts

I am currently long on MTCH, but I am considering taking profits at current prices. Match Group as a diversified portfolio of various companies appeals to me more than a one-trick pony like Tinder. And while Tinder has been a wonderful catalyst, Match Group has unfortunately become a victim of its own success. An industry-wide trend toward mobile also seems counter-intuitive at the moment because Match Group is incurring in-app purchase fees in addition to the costs it would incur for selling on the web. This is akin to a good business transitioning into a lower margin business.

From a diversification standpoint, it makes more sense to invest in either Alphabet or Apple. These two companies benefit from the transition to mobile and would still capture 30% of Match Group's revenue.

