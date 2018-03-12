Coffee's Bear Market Dates Back To November 2016

Coffee is a beverage enjoyed by people all over the world. The addressable market has been expanding given that traditional tea-drinking Asia has seen an influx of coffee shops popping up all over the continent. The Asian continent has the two most populous nations, China and India. The total global population stands at around 7.459 billion people as of March 12. China and India together account for almost 36% of the people on the earth with over 2.68 billion inhabitants.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened thousands of stores across China, and the growth of demand for coffee has been rising over recent years. To the delight of coffee drinkers around the world, the price of the beverage has been moving lower as ample supplies have satisfied the growing demand. However, like many agricultural commodities, each year is a new adventure in the coffee market, and it is the weather and growing conditions in the countries with climates that support coffee production that determines the path of prices. Coffee has been in a bear market since November 2016, but the technical picture is improving as the level of technical resistance has been declining alongside the price of the beans.

Lower highs

The price of coffee beans has been moving lower since November 2016, and the action in the market has been bearish.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of May coffee futures highlights, since November 2016 when nearby ICE futures traded to a high of $1.76 per pound, we have seen a series of higher lows with the most recent coming at the beginning of 2018 at $1.3135 per pound. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions on ICE coffee futures has been rising with the price reaching over 247,000 contracts recently, which is a record high. Rising open interest when the price is falling is typically a technical validation of a downtrend in a futures market. However, price momentum has declined into an oversold condition as the slow stochastic has dropped to just over the 21% level.

Plenty of supplies

Brazil is the world’s leading producer of Arabica coffee beans, and the 2018 season looks like another year of bumper crops. The Brazilian government’s crop-forecasting agency Conab has said that the nation’s total production which includes Robusta beans, could rise as much as 30% to a record level this year. At the same time, output in Columbia and other South American countries have been strong, leading to plenty of supplies to meet world requirements for the beans.

The weather has cooperated with coffee production in Brazil, South America, and around the world. Additionally, the dreaded crop disease, leaf rust, has not impacted crops. Therefore, despite the growing demand for coffee around the world, supplies have weighed on the price and prospects for a recovery in the price of coffee.

The technical picture remains bearish

The short-term picture for coffee futures remains negative as every attempt at a rally fails.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May futures illustrates, the price of coffee continues to make lower lows. In December, the May contract made it up to $1.3520 per pound; the next high came in late January at $1.2815. A rally to $1.265 in February attracted selling, and the most recent attempt at a recovery ended at a high of $1.2420 on March 2. On Monday, March 12, coffee futures were trading below the $1.20 per pound level and settled at $1.1945 per pound.

Resistance drops with price

Abundant supplies of coffee, given bumper crops, has masked the growing demand for the beverage. Like most agricultural commodities, there has been growing demand because of demographic reasons. Global population continues to expand at a rate of around twenty million people each quarter. Additionally, more coffee consumption in China has added to the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans. The bottom line is that more people, with more money, are competing for finite commodities, and coffee is no exception. Therefore, the next time coffee supplies are below expectations because of weather conditions or the outbreak of crop disease, we could see a deficit develop in the market.

From a technical perspective, the most bullish thing about the coffee market these days is that the resistance levels for the commodity have declined with the price. To break the pattern of lower highs, coffee needs to rise above the $1.2420 level on the daily chart, $1.3135 on the weekly chart, and $1.4375 per pound on the monthly pictorial. Critical support is at the $1.13 level which was the June 2017 low. Technical resistance lower has moved with the price of coffee futures which have a long history of high volatility on both the up and downside.

Volatile coffee will eventually make a move to the upside

Over the long haul, coffee volatility typically drops with the price of the agricultural commodity

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, historical volatility is currently just over 17%. Since the turn of the century, it is not uncommon for the metric to reach 50% or higher when coffee moves to the upside. Moreover, when volatility declines to a low level, the price tends to turn around and move appreciably higher over short periods. In late 2013, coffee volatility on the monthly chart dropped to under 11%, and the price took off from lows of $1.0095 per pound in November, and five months later, the price was trading at over double that price. In May 2010, the metric dropped to the 15.66% level with the price at below $1.30 per pound. By May 2011, the price had climbed to a high of $3.0625.

The trajectory of coffee volatility on the long-term chart continues to be lower, but when it turns around, watch out. The price action could quickly wipe out all of those levels of technical resistance created over months as the agricultural commodity made lower highs. I believe that coffee’s best days are ahead and while we could see lower levels based on short-term supplies, the market will eventually find a bottom that will be above the $1 per pound level where critical long-term support stands. I am a scale-down buyer of coffee futures given the demand side of the commodity, as well as the historical price pattern that suggested we are a lot closer to a low than high. For those who do not venture into the shark-infested waters of the volatile and leveraged coffee futures market, Barclay’s Coffee ETN product (NYSEARCA:JO) offers market participants a tool to participate in the coffee market via their stock accounts. With over $160 million in net assets and over one-quarter of one-million shares trading each day, JO is a liquid instrument. However, Barclays intends to delist JO in mid-April and will replace it with BJO. Liquidity has been building in BJO which now has over $25 million in net assets and is trading around 2,700 shares each day. For short-term trades, I am still using JO but will be transitioning to BJO over coming weeks.

Coffee is a lot closer to critical lows than highs and even though supplies continue to be abundant. Coffee’s bear market dates back to November 2016, but it may not be long before it breaks through a technical level that launches a long-overdue recovery in the soft commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.