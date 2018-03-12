The Strategic Rationale For A Hydrogenics Takeout

I have written on Hydrogenics (HYGS) several times in the past but I feel the time has come to examine the possibility of a takeout occurring. Why you might ask? The answer is multi-faceted but let us examine several factors.

Valuation:

At less than 2x projected 2018 sales, Hydrogenics trades at a severe discount to it major competitors Ballard and Plug. Ballard has fluctuated between 4-8x projected 2018 sales over this past year while Plug has been more in the 3-6x lower band of the company's 150 million projected 2018 revenue. Unlike BLDP, PLUG has only recently introduced its own largely unproven fuel cell and still partially depends on Ballard for its stack technology. Despite the faster growth rate of HYGS, it has remained in the penalty box because analyst estimates have been consistently ahead of execution.

Technology:

Speaking with management extensively this past year, and watching the validation in higher revenue growth rates, has led me to conclude this claim has merit. I believe HYGS has the best in class technology in fuel cells and electrolyzers. Specifically, management points to their fuel cells operating better at lower temperatures and pressures. Simultaneously they have been vocal about their electrolyzers being more efficient and producing larger amounts of hydrogen using smaller amounts of space to do so. Heijili conducted an extensive review of all competing technologies and selected HYGS because they believed it was the best in class.

Strategic Value:

BLDP could buy out their smaller rival for a 100% premium at a discount to its current valuation and still have it be accretive on many levels. HYGS needs only about $55 million to be ebitda positive whereas BLDP needs about $120 million. BLDP would benefit from a broader integrator/customer base in China (with better financial terms) with potentially better partners and reduce it reliance on Broad Ocean. BLDP would also gain exposure to hydrogen generation and storage via HYGS vast leading edge electrolyzer technology. Not to mention exposure to infrastructure opportunities on the refueling side of the business. Lastly, by acquiring HYGS, BLDP would vastly reduce the risk of losing all or part of the $1 billion plus Ontario rail contract that will most assuredly be won by one of the two Canadian players. It would also eliminate its largest competitor for this application in Europe as well.

PLUG could buy its smaller rival and greatly expand beyond its more niche material handling business and expand into much larger markets of hydrogen generation, storage, and motive power. In doing so it could replace its still very risky and untested stack technology while eliminating its dependence on BLDP for part of its stack procurement. BLDP has recently won contracts in the material handling space and it must be a very uncomfortable position to depend on BLDP as a customer as they transition to your competitor.

Heijili could raise their previously purchased stake made last spring or choose to outright acquire HYGS. Recent Chinese government statements suggest China is about to increase support for infrastructure and Heijili had already conducted an exhaustive review of all existing technology and declared HYGS to be the best.

China prefers to reward Chinese owned and operated companies. While Broad Ocean investment in BLDP and Heijili investment in HYGS make that an already existing partial situation, an outright Chinese owned company would likely fair even better. Given the China desire to eliminate combustion engines by 2040, and their chronic air pollution problem, large Chinese companies likely to be hurt by this transition might look to hedge soon. I'm thinking giants like CNOOC (CEO)and Sinopec (SHI) might look to hedge themselves by acquiring or partnering with HYGS. Much like Total (TOT did with Sunpower (SPWR) or Exxon (XOM) has done with Fuel Cell (FCEL), the major oil companies can't afford to allow their businesses to go the way of the buggy whip without making some strategic moves to participate in the newer economy where oil is phased out. HYGS offers these giants an entire value chain (fuel cells, infrastructure, power to gas, storage and generation).

Takeout prices:

I think using the BLDP framework of 4-8x sales estimates of $69.35 million is the range of acceptable premium that management would be forced to accept. That equates to a range of $18-$36/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long HYGS and plan to trade it actively

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.