Occidental Petroleum Is A Buy At These Levels

For those looking to play the return of oil and oil stocks for the last 12 months, an investor should look to Occidental Petroleum (OXY) for your value portfolio. I think the timing is right to look at OXY as one of your value positions; let's explore why in the paragraphs below.

Oil Is on a Comeback (Duh!)

If you have missed the destruction in oil you were living in a cave, and if you missed the comeback in oil you have not been paying attention. Brent Oil and West Texas WTI Crude put in lows in January 2016 and since have been posting choppy gains for much of the last 24 months. While the drop was precipitous and caused a lot of oil market disruption, some argue the most dramatic in three decades, we are starting to see a return to per-barrel pricing that is solidly profitable for most of the large oil players. Most were targeting that achievement with pricing at anything above $40-$50 per barrel and much progress has been made in the industry since the downturn to become lean and more efficient. In irregular but trending trading in the last 12 months, we have seen a move from the low $40s to the high $50s to $60s per barrel, which is very good news for many oil producers as this gets them above break-even territory.

While I am not an oil market analyst (click here for one example), the 50% move in oil over the last 12 month period has done much to solidify the industry and promote balance sheet health improvement for oil producers. Higher oil prices coupled with strong demand are creating an industry that is in general recovery, with projections of increased earnings in both 2018 and 2019. I also like to see that the price of oil is not beyond its recent moving multiyear average of around +/- $66 per barrel with the current close of Brent at $65.49 and WTI at $62.04 and prices generally holding steady above $60.00. To me, this spells an opportunity to invest in a group that is improving and may offer some value opportunity for the next couple of years.

Looking to Value in Oil Producers

Helping my analysis toward entering oil stocks is my preference for income producing investments, and ones with solid records of profitability and earnings. While oil producers generally work within a commodity sector that sees extreme price fluctuation of the base product, these firms are often prodigious generators of income in the good times, and are generally able to retain dividend payouts to investors in the bad times through cash reserves and operational adjustments. If we can catch a producer at the right time in the commodity cycle, we might be able to secure a price that allows for some decent capital appreciation along with some solid dividend income while we watch the recovery materialize.

Some favorite names in oil are recognizable to all investors, let alone those familiar with the sector. Giants like Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Total (TOT) and BP (BP) dominate this space and are generally well regarded with their own following of investors. All of these producers have market cap over $100B and some like Exxon and Chevron are over $300B and $200B, respectively. Despite their size many can be found currently with attractive forward P/Es, with XOM at 15.8, CVX at 18.6, RDS.A at 11.6, TOT at 11.5, and BP at 13.5. These names can also be found with EPS that cover their healthy dividend yields. Note XOM at 4.04%, CVX at 3.95%, RDS.A at 5.06%, TOT at 5.17%; however, not included in this category is BP with a yield of 6.13% that has a dividend that outstrips earnings.

I want to suggest that there is some additional value to be found in producers under $100B market cap, and in particular those producers headquartered in the U.S. and with significant assets domestically. I prefer such producers as they remove some of the global conflict risk, overseas taxation and exchange rate risk, and should allow for a true track of WTI crude provided that they are efficient producers. One such independent player is Occidental Petroleum (OXY) headquartered in Houston, that boasts the bulk of its production in the US and in particular the Permian Basin area of production in Texas and New Mexico. By all measures, Occidental remains the largest producer in the Permian Basin and has room for growth and efficiency as they boast strong reserves, project increasing annual production, and a low cost per barrel in production. Being a leader in extraction and well rejuvenation is another benefit OXY can boast.

Why I Like OXY as a Value Play in Oil for 2018

OXY boasts several measurables that make it attractive to a value investor in 2018. It boasts a market cap of $48.7B with an enterprise value of $56.3B against debt of $9.8B. I like that it ranks strongly in the industry in terms of the D/E ratio. It also boasts quarterly revenue growth of 25% with a dividend yield of 4.9%, a current share price of $63.67, and a 52-week range of trading between low/high of $57.20-$78.09. While OXY has a current forward P/E of 24.1 and the dividend remains unfunded in the first half of the year, the company looks to be on track to fully fund the dividend in the second half of the year and see accelerated earnings growth moving forward. All signs point towards an increasing revenue stream and improved cash flows from efficient operations that have been improved since the last downturn. I believe that OXY is a promising stock that the market is overlooking at the moment, and represents a possible opportunity for entry at these price levels.

The median price target I am seeing is around $77.80-$78.50, which indicates that there is a potential 18%-20% upside in this stock at current levels of around $63.50-$64.00 per share. I agree with these price target assessments and believe that an $80.00 price target within the next 24 months is not unreachable. I believe that the targeted 5%-8% annual production increases will see fruition through 2019, and I like to see that management is using conservative estimates of $50-$55 average barrel price in making assumptions going forward. This makes me believe there is decreased risk in OXY missing its targets going forward, and barring any major unforeseen turns in the oil price (which can happen) it leaves a measure of protection on the downside given the current share price.

Why do I like OXY more than the established players mentioned before? I do not want to own BP, TOT or RDS.A due to the issues discussed prior -- I prefer domestic producers in the oil space. There is still a large crop to choose from, and in some cases some other attractive options. I personally believe CVX has already been valued highly by the market (although I have owned this stock before), and XOM is probably the best of the majors with some upside value and a strong dividend. Given the potential appreciation possibilities in OXY leaves me hoping for those ranges of $90-$100 per share we saw in 2014, with additional and outside possibility that the company is an acquisition target at its size.

While I would not count on this possibility, we know with certainty that XOM will not be acquired. This is plus for me with OXY. I also look at the Permian Basin assets, and recent moves to re-shuffle toward quality assets in that area, as a solid play overall and one that boosts the possibility that OXY be enjoined with another industry player looking for efficient capacity and proven reserves.

The Bottom Line

All this is to say that I believe OXY deserves a look in the oil space for your value portfolio. I believe the company is a stable mid-market player, with a large potential upside and a strong dividend. It has deployed its assets smartly in the downturn and looks to be moving towards strong growth in the years ahead. In the meantime, you will get paid to see the oil recovery materialize, buying within 10% of the five-year low with the benefit of more certainty of the direction of the company. And who knows, you might just find that OXY is the beneficiary of some takeover talk in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.