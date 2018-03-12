Assessing The Value Of Molson Coors

For the uninitiated, the alcoholic beverage industry is a particularly attractive industry. In this article, I will discuss some reasons why this is the case. More importantly, I will dive into what, on the face of it, looks like the most compelling investment opportunity amongst legacy large players in this industry – Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP). The point of the article will be to answer the question of whether TAP presents an exceedingly attractive investment opportunity meriting a large-percent-of-the-portfolio investment.

Before getting onto the more serious business, here’s a pretty picture that does a nice job, again, especially for the uninitiated, at encapsulating the business we’re talking about:

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Conference Presentation

So why Get into the Alcoholic Beverage Industry?

As already mentioned, the alcoholic beverage industry is one of the more attractive businesses out there. Relatively speaking, these businesses are easy to understand; they produce products which have strong, un-abating, and, for the most part, recession-proof demand; and they generally run their businesses with attractive margins and with attractive returns on capital, given the risk level of these businesses. As evidence of this, here is a cursory look at revenue figures through the period of the Great Financial Crisis:

Source: Author-created based on data from gurufocus.com

As can be seen here, even in the greatest financial crisis since the Great Depression, it’s not like one sees an industry-wide falling-off-a-cliff of sales.

For an indication of the industry’s attractive margins and attractive returns on capital, here are some data from the period 2011-17:

Source: Author-created based on data from gurufocus.com; *excludes TAP 2016 data due to distorting effects of MillerCoors acquisition completion; additionally, uses TTM numbers for HINKF, given that their 2017 annual numbers have yet to be released at the time of this writing.

As we proceed into the 10th year of one of the longest bull markets in history, understandably, many are concerned about the prospects of a recession. As a result, tilting one’s portfolio toward a more defensive orientation would seem like a prudent course of action. This, in turn, would seem to make the alcoholic beverage industry, with its defensive economic characteristics, an attractive place for further exploration.

Everything is not rosy in the beer business, in particular, though. As followers of the industry are well aware, there has been a marked shift, especially in the United States, in market share away from legacy brewers like BUD, TAP, etc. to smaller craft brewers as well as a shift from beer to wine and spirits (presumably due to perceived comparative health benefits like lower calories as well as some evidence of heart health benefits in the case of red wines, in particular). This is exacerbated by the fact that organic growth prospects in the U.S. seem basically non-existent, with the result being that growth will have to come from consolidation (in an already pretty consolidated industry), as well as further penetration of international markets. Again, in general, one invests in these business, not for the stellar growth prospects, but for the stable cash flow generative capacities and downside risk mitigation they offer.

Which One to Pick?

Well, if one finds these characteristics of the industry attractive, the question might then become which company to choose. Amongst the larger players that we’ve already looked at a bit, here are their summary valuation characteristics relative to trailing twelve months’ operational metrics.

Source: Author-created based on data from gurufocus.com

As you can see, on all four valuation metrics, Molson Coors looks, on the face of it, to be the best value by a considerable margin. As a value investor, to me at least, this would seem to make TAP the most interesting prospect of the bunch.

So, why is TAP so comparatively cheap? Here I’ll lay out what seem to me to be the most compelling narrative concerns the market seems to have on its mind regarding TAP. Immediately following each, I’ll offer my response to these concerns.

Market Concern 1: TAP has had to take on a lot of debt to finance the MillerCoors acquisition. And, additionally, the market is generally suspicious of the prospect of acquisitions, given the broad history of the success of acquisitions relative to expectations going into them. My Response: Debt is not really a problem, given TAP’s debt profile relative to peers, and given the economics of this industry specifically.



Author-created based on data from gurufocus.com

Time will tell how effective the merger will be. I have no specific insight to offer on this question. And while I can’t disagree with this concern, arguably, the concern is already in the current price, so not much more downside should be expected, compared to upside prospects if management executes well.

Market Concern 2: General recent softness in U.S beer sales. My Response: Other competitors at higher valuations deal with this issue too. International growth can be imagined to offset these concerns. It would generally seem to be inadvisable to extrapolate recent history infinitely into the future. Nothing’s really stopping TAP from buying up smaller craft breweries that are taking market share, given its financial position. And one could expect such a thing to be a likelihood for TAP, given management’s already-shown proclivities for growth-through-acquisition.



Market Concern 3: TAP has an inferior business relative to the other large players. My Response: I agree that some of the other players’ core businesses look more attractive than TAP’s. In particular, for instance, when one strips away issues like the amount you have to pay to buy into these businesses at current market prices, or the amount their balance sheets are levered up, DEO and BUD’s businesses in particular definitely look more appealing than TAP’s. But TAP’s business need not be as good as the other players in the industry in order for its stock to offer attractive prospects. TAP’s business is definitely not a bad business, and, thus, the question is how much higher TAP should be re-rated by the market in order to reflect this, even if it never achieves some of the other players’ valuation levels.



DCF Analysis

So, with that being said, let’s turn to trying to pull a valuation out of plausible estimates of what the future might hold for TAP through a DCF analysis. The following gives a feel for the sort of estimates I see as being in the general ballpark of plausible for TAP (and perhaps, as I would see it, on the optimistic side):

For those who’d like to quibble with these assumptions, I’d note that, for me personally, I like to have a 50% margin of safety on my valuation before I begin taking a prospective investment seriously. So, in that context (and to show that minor quibbles don’t really seem to get the bulls where they need to be), to get to that 50% sort of margin of safety I like to have, these are the sort of main “muscle-mover” assumptions one would have to make:

To my mind, these latter sort of assumptions just paint far too rosy a picture to be taken seriously. As such, even if one thinks my initial assumptions somewhat conservative, DCF analysis would seem to suggest there is not egregious undervaluation on the part of the market here. As such, this is not an investment opportunity that I can get particularly excited about.

The Upshot

With that being said, let me be clear that I think TAP could be a potentially perfectly fine investment choice because it seems to be an average to better than average business, operating in an industry with attractive economics and staying power, that trades at what looks to be substantial undervaluation relative to its peers. As such, I think there’s a good chance that TAP could have the best performance amongst the peer group discussed in this article over a 3-5 year holding period. Nevertheless, it’s not obvious to me that I need to be in an industry whose stocks are adequately to slightly undervalued (as is perhaps the case for a business like TAP) on the one end, to seemingly substantially overvalued on the other end (like in the cases of BUD, STZ, and HINKF, in particular). Instead, it seems more prudent that, if I feel compelled to get into this industry, I should wait for a substantial pullback in the market to buy into one of these stocks. In the meantime, there are much better opportunities out there. In fact, staying in a plain-vanilla S&P 500 index fund seems preferable to taking the single-stock plunge of investing in TAP. While a plausible case could be made that TAP might outperform the S&P 500 over the next 3-5 years, it is not exceedingly obvious that this is going to happen. It’s these latter sorts of scenarios that I want to find if I’m going to take a risk on a single stock.

