Natural Gas - Cold March Pushes Lower Storage

We estimate the Lower 48 production needed to push storage back to the 5-year average is ~80.5 Bcf/d, but a decrease in Canadian gas net imports could push this higher.

This is a deficit of 342 Bcf to the 5-year average.

Welcome to the cold March edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Over the weekend, we published our weekly NG recap noting that March continues to trend colder. This morning's weather model revision spiced things up as ECMWF-EPS increased gas-weighted heating degree days by 8! The result was for an increase in our storage draw estimates by 20 Bcf over the next 4-weeks.

EOS is now expected to be 1.368 Tcf, or a deficit of 342 Bcf to the five-year average of 1.710 Tcf.

For those of you wondering then why natural gas prices aren't higher, you can look no further than this chart right here:

As you can see, Lower 48 production is materially higher y-o-y, and as we explained in this article, "Natural Gas Storage Math - How Much Supply Do We Need In 2018?" The supply needed to push storage back to the 5-year average is around ~80.5 Bcf/d, and we are sitting at ~78.5 Bcf/d today.

However, there is one thing we want to point out on this topic. While Lower 48 production may continue to rise throughout this year, the incremental increase in production may also come at the expense of lower Canadian gas net imports.

Remember that total gas supplies include Lower 48 production, Canadian gas net imports, and LNG sendout. If Canadian gas net imports average at ~5 Bcf/d this year versus the ~5.7 Bcf/d average we saw in 2017, then the required production level from Lower 48 would be ~81.2 Bcf/d versus ~80.5 Bcf/d.

In addition, the weather will play a big role over the summer in dictating the price range natural gas trade at. While our current view is that natural gas prices will have a hard time sustaining over $3/MMBtu in the injection season, very bullish weather could change the skew.

Lastly, we do want to note to readers that as storage exits withdrawal season at ~1.368 Tcf, if storage built at the 5-year average in 2018, it would put storage at 3.487 Tcf in November 2018. That would be an inadequate storage level heading into winter.

Overall, Lower 48 production will continue to be the key focus for the rest of 2018 as the growth trajectory in production will dictate the trading range for natural gas. But we will also need to keep a close eye on Canadian gas net imports.

