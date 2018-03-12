Vaalco Energy: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

I consider the stock attractive as a trading tool primarily for investors who like high-risk assets with high potential.

Production of oil equivalent per day is expected to decrease 11.5% in the first quarter 2018, from 3,957 Boep/d to 3,500 Boep/d.

Vaalco announced on March 7, 2018, that it had a profit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Image: Gabon offshore

Investment thesis:

VAALCO Energy (EGY) is a small American company focusing primarily on West Africa (Offshore Gabon). Vaalco is an exciting play that delivers both real opportunities and unique risks due to the specific character of its business model, which is based on only one producing field located off Gabon called Etame Marine.

EGY data by YCharts

EGY has regularly sunk since May 2017, and I believe the stock is now trading at a discount to fair value, which should justify a cautious accumulation assuming that oil prices continue their positive momentum and stays above $55 per barrel.

However, I recommend waiting for a possible retracement below 0.82 before thinking about accumulating.

One negative is the management decision process appears painfully slow, and the lack of aggressivity at the decision level is hurting this junior oil exploration, in my opinion.

The principal and only producing field is called the Etame Marine Permit, offshore Gabon with currently nine producing wells. Vaalco is the operator with a 31.1% net working interest, with now nine producing wells producing 3,957 net Boep/d.

The prospect had 4.0 MMBO of net 2P reserves at year-end 2017, which is unchanged from 2016. [Partners: Sinopec (NYSE:SHI) (Addax), Sasol (NYSE:SSL), Petro Energy, and Tullow (OTCPK:TUWLF)].

Actually, infrastructure is in place to develop over 71 Million Barrels of Oil, gross unrisked recoverable contingent resources.

Source: EGY Presentation

Vaalco Energy - Q4 2017 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

Vaalco Energy 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 18.85 14.64 15.33 21.27 20.43 18.18 17.16 Net Income in $ Million −0.26 −15.60 −2.63 4.26 2.28 −0.32 3.43 EBITDA $ Million 6.16 4.32 2.92 9.90 7.89 4.72 5.73 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 20.0% 11.2% 0 20.0% EPS diluted in $/share 0.00 −0.27 −0.04 0.07 0.04 −0.01 0.06 Cash from operations in $ Million 1.81 −1.67 −3.42 4.10 −1.53 0.66 3.43 Capital Expenditure [TTM] in $ Million −11.38 −0.11 0.00 −0.77 −0.26 −0.27 0.51 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −9,6 −1,8 0,7 3,3 −1,8 0,4 2,9 Cash and short term investments $ Million 13.68 26.88 20.47 24.25 20.64 18.86 19.67 Total Debt in $ Million 14.34 14.38 14.44 14.95 12.98 10.98 8.98 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 58.46 58.71 57.74 58.58 58.66 58.82 58.82 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Oil Production in Boep/d average 4,796 3,836 3,682 4,622 4,363 3,707 3,957 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 435 349 339 416 397 336 364 Oil price realized $/ Oz 42.13 40.00 41.88 51.99 46.83 51.10 59.89

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues



Vaalco Energy indicated $17.16 million in revenues this 4Q'17 or 11.9% higher than a year ago and down 5.6% sequentially.

Vaalco announced on March 7, 2018, that it had a profit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with a loss of $3.6 million in the same period of 2016.

As for full-year results, the company reported an income of $9.65 million in 2017 compared with a loss of $26.5 million in 2016.

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said:

The recent recovery in crude oil pricing combined with our efficient operations have enabled us to substantially improve our financial flexibility by increasing cash on hand to $19.7 million and reducing the principal amount of debt to $9.2 million at year end 2017.

2 - Free cash flow



Vaalco Energy is generating positive free cash flow and made $4.8 million for the year 2017. Positive cash flow is not what we can qualify as stellar, but the company passes the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the fourth quarter 2017 was 3,957 Boep/d, due mainly to a severe recurring ESP failure in the Avouma field. Fourth quarter oil sales totaled 364K net barrels compared with 344K net barrels in the same period a year ago and 336K net barrels in the 3Q'2017.

The chart above is interesting because it compares the quarterly net production with the oil price received.

First consideration:

If we look at the free cash flow ("FCF") above, we can see that the oil breakeven price for Vaalco Energy is about ~$52 per barrel with oil production at 3,800 Boep/d. It contrasts sharply with the $30 a barrel indicated in the presentation.

Second consideration:

Assuming a Brent oil price at probably around $65-66 (actually $66.43 on average for 1Q'18), it is quite evident that this increase in oil price will result by an expected jump in free cash flow. Unfortunately, production for 1Q'18 is supposed to be 3,500 Boep/d which will undoubtedly reduce revenue. Conclusion, the first-quarter 2018 results may show a slight decrease sequentially.

Vaalco Energy is receiving an oil price at a small discount to Brent. I have calculated an average oil price for the fourth quarter of $61.34 per barrel, and Vaalco Energy received $59.89 per barrel, which is a discount of $1.45 per barrel.

Thus, I think the company will earn ~$64 per barrel for the first quarter 2018, which is about 7% increase, but revenue will be lower sequentially but a double digit.

It is one reason why the stock dropped last week. Net production will be 3,500 Bop/d for the first quarter 2018, which is weak. Furthermore, there is no assurance that the new fix on the ESP will hold this time.

Source: EGY Presentation

4 - Net debt and cash

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.67 million as of December 31, 2017. At December 31, debt net of deferred financing costs totaled $9.2 million.

Reduced debt by $10 million in 2017, resulting in total debt (principal amount) at year-end 2017 of $9.2 million (total LT debt is $8.98 million).

Vaalco grew unrestricted cash balance from $19.7 million at December 31, 2017, to greater than $26 million as of February 28, 2018.

5 - 2018 Outlook

Looking ahead, Vaalco said that it estimated full-year 2018 production to be between 3,500 and 4,100 Bop/d, with production during the first quarter of 2018 forecasted 3,500 Bopd.

Sales volumes for 2018 are currently estimated to average 3,700 to 4,300 Bopd, higher than 2018 production due to the split-lifting impact in January.

For 2018, the company estimates that its operating cash flow breakeven is about $30 per barrel of oil sales, while its free cash flow breakeven is about $40 per barrel of oil sales.

Note: Based on my observations indicated above, I believe the real breakeven for free cash flow is about $52 per barrel.

6 - Technical analysis

EGY is quite simple to frame technically now. The stock is oscillating from long-term support at $0.70 (Strong buy flag) to a long-term resistance at $0.95 (sell flag). Two intermediate supports are $0.75/$0.85 (accumulation flags or partial sell flags, if it is a resistance).

Personally, I started to accumulate again at $0.83 when EGY crossed 0.80 and sold between $0.95 and $1.00 and now wait for a meaningful retracement, hopefully below 0.80.

I recommend accumulating on any weakness at or below $0.85-0.80 depending on your risk appetite and by keeping a watchful eye on the oil prices.

Final Commentary

Vaalco Energy is quite a mixed bag with some very exciting potentials but definitive production and financial hurdles that continue to prevent the stock from crossing the $1 threshold. The management's apathy is an issue, and I believe Vaalco should seriously consider a merger/sale as I have discussed in a precedent article.

The immediate issues that may affect the stock are numerous.

1 - Resolving the Angola exit is apparently an important one.

By Resolving the issue - which means paying a smaller amount to the Sonangol - the company will improve greatly its liquidity and facilitate potential acquisitions or drilling development wells in the Etame Marine prospect. We know that:

The loss included a non-cash liability accrual of $15 million related to the potential maximum penalty for not drilling the three remaining exploratory wells required under the Angola production sharing agreement.

Cary Bounds, the CEO, said that the company is still "in discussion" with Sonangol. There are reasons on both sides where it makes sense to reduce the penalty and "Sonangol sees that, and so we're trying to work through that."

The company is working an "agreement that will allow us to remove the $15 million liability from our balance sheet."

We do not know what the cost will be at the end of the day, but the company is optimistic and said again recently:

In Angola, we continue to have productive discussions with officials from Sonangol in anticipation of reaching a fair and equitable agreement that allows Vaalco to exit Block 5 at a reasonable cost.

Thus, Vaalco believes that the accrued $15 million liability will be substantially less. However, there is no reason to be optimistic on this issue, and I fail to see why Sonangol will let Vaalco off the hook so quickly?

2 - What is the strategy for the wells which produce H2S in the Ebouri field?

On Nov. 4, 2014, The Etame well 2H in the Ebouri field was temporarily shut-in. Production was 2,500 BOPD gross (700 BOPD, net to EGY). The Ebouri field also had two other wells shut-in, in 2012, for the same reason as well (hydrogen sulfide, H2S, found in the oil).

As previously disclosed, Vaalco has already begun the design of a crude sweetening facility that will allow the company to redevelop the Ebouri field and provide sweetening capacity for future production from wells producing H2S. Vaalco and its partners were targeting a facility commissioning date in 2017. With the discovery of H2S at Etame 8-H, the Company is committed to redoubling its efforts to bring the crude sweetening facility on line as soon as practicable.

However, the construction of the sweetening facility has been put on hold until a time oil price is sufficiently high to justify such expense estimated at above $70 per barrel. We are closing in now.

3 - The extension of the Etame offshore production sharing contract is about to expire in June 2021?

The company continues to have "constructive discussions, and working sessions with decision makers" within the Gabonese government about these matters and is encouraged by the progress it is making.

However, nothing has been decided yet, and if the company is "encouraged, " I see many shareholders disinclined by this dullness that has grasped Vaalco for so long. Shareholders are not impressed with words of future improvement when all they need is swift action and facts.

4 - Is there a new drilling program in place for the Etame prospect in 2018?

I was pleased to learn that the uncertainty surrounding the production sharing agreement is not preventing Vaalco to forecast drilling a few wells in 2018. Gary Bounds said:

Our subsurface team has identified several drilling opportunities at Etame that we may consider drilling later this year, subject to approvals from the Gabon government and our partners.

However, here we go again, the details are still blurry which adds to the general frustration.

5 - The recurring ESP failures and the "temporary" shut-in of the Avouma 2-H well and the South Tchibala 1-HB well.

Both wells have been temporarily shut-in since the ESP failures. Pending partner approval, VAALCO plans to mobilize a hydraulic workover unit in April to move onto the Avouma platform and replace the ESP system in the Avouma 2-H and the South Tchibala 1-HB wells and restore production to both wells during the second quarter of 2018.

The question is that we do not know why the failure occurred in the first place? Replacing the ESP system is one significant move, and it has been performed already a few times.

However, the issue is still pending. It is another unsolved issue that has plagued production for many months, and management's lack of clear explanation makes me very doubtful that we will see the end of this technical matter anytime soon.

6 - Potential reverse split 1:3 or 1:5.

Again, it is another unsettling uncertainty. According to the 10-K filing,

On February 1, 2017, we announced that the NYSE had accepted our plan for compliance for continued listing, which extends 18 months through May 2018. As a result, our common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE, subject to quarterly reviews by the NYSE's Listing and Compliance Committee to ensure our progress toward our plan to restore compliance with the continued listing standards.

The clock is ticking. Even if the stock can successfully trade above $1 for over 30 days, the problem will not go away. I think the only solution is to reverse split 1:3 or 1:5 as soon as possible.

I was surprised that the company took the time to address the issue with the fourth quarter results.

