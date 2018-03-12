The Willdan Group: This Is Only The Beginning (II)

The results confirmed many of my thoughts in my prior article, and provide even greater reason for excitement moving forwards.

The Willdan Group (WLDN) posted extremely robust results for its concluding quarter of a phenomenal year for the company. In my prior article (my first on Seeking Alpha), one of my risks for the company was a potential down quarter in Q4 and the market's subsequent reaction. Not only did this risk not come to bear, but the company blew expectations out of the water with YoY revenue growth of 11.7% for Q4, bottom line growth of 106.3%, and EBITDA growth of 23.3%. For the full year, the company achieved 30.8% top line growth and 46.1% bottom line growth. This resulted in a significant stock pop:

One of my reasons for interest in the stock was the market's pullback of ~33% by the time of my first purchase (~$24.80). After my analysis, I found said pullback to be highly undeserving for a company with the operating results and future outlook that Willdan possessed at the time.

I believe the reversal in price experienced last week is only the beginning, and there are plenty of reasons for excitement moving forwards:

Growth prospects exploding Section 179D renewed=continued incentives for customers to upgrade systems and infrastructure New board hiring provides connections to equity research Improving margins from less usage of direct subcontractors, accretive acquisitions, and favorable tax benefits

Growth Prospects

Management thus far has done a very noteworthy job in increasing business since the shift towards energy efficiency a few years ago.

When I originally spoke with IR, they mentioned that a significant growth driver would be the LCR program in 2018. And in the earnings call management reiterated that sentiment (emphasis added by author):

We have gotten off to an excellent start on the LCR program. Our goal was to deliver one megawatt of energy savings in 2017 and we delivered 1.4. The contribution from the LCR programs is expected to take another step up in 2018, where we are scheduled to deliver four megawatts of capacity. We believe we are well positioned for another positive year in 2018.

In fact, management (not one to typically be overly bullish on earnings calls) had several other positive statements (emphasis added by author):

From a longer term perspective, we are successfully building Willdan into a company that is at the forefront of the electric grid. We expect to see a significant increase in revenue from Integral Analytics our most recent acquisition. California is still growing and we are seeing more integration with our energy services on Smart Cities. All of our major energy efficiency programs for utilities will continue throughout 2018 and beyond, which gives us a strong foundation for layering on incremental growth. Contract for department general stores, which is the $120 million over five years is just getting started. We have our first two assignments.

The forward guidance management provided was also cause for optimism (emphasis added):

To our guidance, in 2018 we expect net revenue to range between $138 million and $148 million. This represents an approximate 7% to 15% growth over last year, not including any future acquisitions.

Considering management has held a long-term organic growth target of 10%, the 7-15% range is very positive indeed.

Also, according to the company's 10-K, there were 2,249 open projects at the end of FY17, up from 2,082 at the end of FY16 (representing an ~8% increase). Although this is not necessarily an indicator of future revenue it certainly is a good indicator of overall business prospects for the company and provides further confirmation of its growth prospects.

Willdan has also diversified its customer base in 2017 compared to 2016, with Consolidated Edison (ED) representing 16% of total revenue, down from 21% in the prior year. And this does not at all indicate a slowing of business from Con Ed as its primary 2017 CDI program is still in effect: "the contract terms include an anticipated budget for our services of up to $81.0 million of services, of which $52.0 million remained as of December 29, 2017."

With all that said, we still have not discussed the burgeoning California prospects due to a 2017 law increasing the % of outsourced programs for the California IRUs from 20% to 60%. Considering Willdan's extremely strong presence in the state, this will indeed be a major growth driver. Now I will say that there was one disappointment in regard to this new law not previously realized. It seems that it will take a bit more time to ramp up to that 60% level as stated in the earnings call:

We know the increase in outsourcing in California will be a multi-year catalyst for future growth at Willdan. The percentage of outsourced programs for the California IRUs must increase from 20% to at least 25% by the end of 2018, increase to at least 40% by the end of 2020 and increase to at least 60% by the end of 2022...I will note that this has been a moving target and a little later than initially projected.

While the target has moved back slightly, it remains a top focus for management and will nonetheless be a significant growth driver for years to come.

Section 179D Renewed

Although it is tough to pinpoint what exactly caused the major stock decline in the latter half of 2017, there is enough reason to believe that fears over Section 179D being renewed was one of them. The code allows commercial entities to receive tax credits for greener infrastructure and systems, which of course directly affects Willdan's customer base.

The renewal of this section puts to bed any fears that a lack of said renewal would adversely impact demand for Willdan's services.

Willdan's bottom line will also directly benefit from Section 179D:

In 2018, we expect to have a tax benefit of approximately $0.10 per share related to a 179D Energy Efficiency Tax deduction which was recently passed

New Board Hiring

On the same day of earnings, Willdan also issued a press release announcing a replacement for a retiring board member. The replacement, Debra Coy, seems like a shrewd addition considering her background:

Ms. Coy has extensive experience with public- and investor-owned utilities and public policy. Her background as an equity analyst and her many relationships within the investment community will provide the board with valuable insight as we execute our growth strategy.

One of the primary reasons for the company's under-the-radar status is due to the lack of equity research following (there was only one - Wedbush - on the prior earnings call). Given her background in the equity research community, she will be able to unlock potential for increased following, which subsequently draws additional investor attention. And for Willdan, in which only 67% of its float is institutional-owned, this can drive significant institutional buying.

This was also a principle significantly touted by investing great Peter Lynch, and I personally experienced in another investment of mine - LGI Homes (LGIH).

Improving Margins

The company is experiencing improved margins from a few sources: lower subcontractor services, accretive acquisitions, and the new tax law.

Management had established a goal to reduce subcontractor costs in the second half of 2017 and accomplished that (emphasis added):

Our direct cost of contract revenue were 68.9% of our total contract revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017 down from 70.6% in the third quarter of 2017. The decline was due to lower subcontractor services and other direct costs which represented 51.5% of total contract revenue this quarter, down from 54.1% in the prior quarter. As we said earlier in the year, we believe our direct cost as a percentage of contract revenue peaked in the second quarter of fiscal 2017. And we have subsequently seen two quarters of progressively lower costs which has positively impacted our margin.

This has helped result in a significant increase in EBITDA margin to 18% from 15.7% in 2016. Management expects this to continue to 19% in the current fiscal year.

Integral Analytics is expected to add ~$10M to the top line, which is not all too significant as a % of total revenue, but is expected to positively impact the company's operating margin.

And of course the new tax law has lowered the corporate rate to 21%, and Willdan's total tax rate is expected to be ~23% for 2018 and 28% in the long-term.

Company-Specific Risks

In my prior article I outlined 3 key company-specific risks to look out for:

4Q 2017 Earnings The Tax Rate New Shelf Offering

The first two are completely gone now with the new tax law, the renewal of 179D, and the extremely strong 4Q earnings. The new shelf offering is still a risk as potential additional dilution may occur as the company makes additional acquisitions.

Another risk is the potential timing of new opportunities coming out of California's new law. As mentioned previously, there will be a larger delay in obtaining these opportunities than previously anticipated, so this is something to watch closely.

Lastly, customer concentration with DASNY and ConEd is also a factor, and ensuring Willdan maintains business with these two customers is vital for now. I personally view the potential loss of one of these customers as a very low-probability event and thus do not place much weight on this risk. Nonetheless the aforementioned are all items to look out for moving forwards.

Conclusion

The Willdan Group continues to present a phenomenal investing opportunity for both value and growth investors alike. Valued at just a historical P/E of 19.7, Willdan remains around its average 5-year historical at a time when it has its greatest growth prospects in its history ahead. It is also far below the professional services sector (valued at ~25x according to Fidelity) and the S&P 500 valuation (~26x).

Willdan remains my Top Idea for 2018.

