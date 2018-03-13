Halcón Resources Learning To Fly (Podcast)

This week's Behind The Idea discusses how to consider approach highly technical sectors as a generalist investor, the pitfalls of anchoring, and the importance of base rates to investment decisions.

The key question: Has the company learned its lesson, and has anything changed for the oil industry in general?

Even though I work for Seeking Alpha, a website about the stock market, I often catch myself so focused on specific areas of our business that I totally miss big financial news stories. Like, hey, oil is in a bull market and up 65% in the last two years! When did that happen? (The last two years, obviously).

Oil markets tend to follow pronounced boom and bust cycles, and the shale boom was a signature investment trend during the first half of the 2010s. One of the most interesting facets of that boom to me was the fact that so many oil producers were not making money even when oil was worth >$100 a barrel. At the time, companies were offering a sunnier tomorrow. When the storm clouds emerged in 2014, they should have, in theory, wiped out companies.

Halcón Resources (HK) was indeed a wipe-out. The company hit bankruptcy in 2016, with common stock shareholders only receiving 4% of the surviving company. Ignore its balance sheet for a second: here was its cash flow statement from the 2015 10-K.

That's a lot of cash out the door with much higher oil prices in 2013-14.

Halcón CEO Floyd Wilson is a lynchpin of the bull case, given his success selling three other oil companies before founding HK. But should investors consider his track record as a whole or his most recent rough patch? How does one best value a cyclical oil producing company that will not produce free cash flow until at least 2020, per management guidance? What is the right base rate to use, and fundamentally, has anything changed for Halcón?

That's the topic of this week's Behind The Idea. Laurentian Research published a 3-part series on Halcón and why it could be a buy (read I, II, and III - all three articles are available from the PRO archive for the next week). They think that good things are happening. We look at what those good things are and what they might mean for the stock.

Items covered (with times in the podcast in parentheses)

Halcón's background (1:25)

Laurentian Research's case (2:40)

How to value HK's land (5:25)

The true base rate and second-level factors (11:15)

HK's margin of safety (16:00)

The role of the oil cycle in this thesis (with a hat tip to Richard Zeits's recent work) (20:00)

The hunt for value dislocations in energy (25:55)

What gives us conviction in Halcón (28:45)

Discussing our anchors in this story (34:00)

If you have any favorite articles you want covered, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message or comment below.

By the way, as we disclaim a few times on the podcast, neither Mike nor I know a great deal about energy investing. Do you? Let us know what we messed up below. Despite Mike's arguments and Laurentian Research's good work, I'm still pretty skeptical about Halcón's prospects. What am I missing?

