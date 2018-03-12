BYD Growth To Resume In 2018

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) recently announced a mixed earnings picture for 2017. The diversification of this vertically integrated company, however, leads to bright prospects for 2018. Auto sales will remain the key determinant of performance in 2018. Other product areas will gain importance for the company in revenue percentage terms. The protectionist stance of the Trump Administration is less of a negative for BYD than for other Chinese companies. BYD's strategy also aligns closely with that of the Chinese government policy.

2017 Results

The main stand-outs from the 2017 results are listed below:

Revenue + 2.34% to RMB 105.89 billion (US$16.94 billion).

Operating Proft - 7.11 % to RMB 5.43 billion (US$868 million).

Net Profit - 19.7% to RMB 4.66 billion (US$745 million).

Earnings per share down 25.53%

Profitability was hit by a fall in sales in its traditional auto business and by competitive pricing in the solar energy sector. Fast growth in the company's metal parts business helped assuage this downturn somewhat. The monorail business was a profit contributor for the first time. The company delivered a total of 410,000 vehicles in the year and remained the world's largest EV manufacturer. It declared a target of 600,000 total vehicles for 2018, of which 200,000 should be EVs. In 2017 the company sold 108,612 EVs, a rise of 9% over 2016. Latest figures for February show sales of 26,273 vehicles. 8,357 of these were EVs. Traditionally the first couple of months of the year are a slow time for the auto business in China.

As with any Chinese company, investors should do their own due diligence. Full financial information can be hard to obtain. The company has a history over the past few years of cost efficiencies and enhanced top-line growth. Analysts covering the company expect this to continue over the next few years, as per the graph below:

Autos

The company will be launching various new models in the first half of 2018. These comprise:

e5 450.

Qin EV 450.

Yuan EV 360.

Song EV 400.

The Song EV 400 is pictured below:

This has a new ternary lithium-ion phosphate battery manufactured by BYD itself. Its more modern design, better specifications and range of 400 kilometres should be a meaningful upgrade on the type of vehicles the company had previously been manufacturing. The new "Tang" model (pictured below) should also kick-start sales in 2018.

This is being produced in the first instance in petrol turbo and hybrid form, with a full electric version to follow. This will be launched at the Beijing Auto Show in April.

In general, the company is reducing its investment in R&D for standard autos and increasing it for EVs.

On February 12, the Chinese government announced increased subsidies for vehicles with a 400 kilometre range. It also said any subsidies at all would only apply to vehicles with a range of 150 kilometres rather than the previous figure of 100 kilometres. BYD's stock price rose sharply on the news of the new government measures. The government measures are seen as partly an attempt to weed out some of the smaller and less efficient manufacturers.

There have been some criticisms of BYD's autos as being somewhat unrefined and lacking in style. Under the former Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) design chief Wolfgang Eder, the company seems to be launching more sophisticated and stylish autos now. One unintended advantage of the basic previous designs is that it has not launched autos in the USA yet. If a trade war breaks out between the USA and China, BYD will be little affected except perhaps in terms of general market sentiment.

A deal has just been announced to lease a small number of the company's e6 model for a taxi service in Edmonton Canada. Meaningful penetration of the North American market does, however, seem to be some way off.

The recent news that Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:GELYF) has taken an approximate 10% share in Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) has shaken up the market. Geely already owns Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) cars and is a growing company investors might like to study carefully. Daimler already has a partnership with major auto manufacturer BAIC Motor Corp. (OTC:BCCMY) and with BYD. The joint venture with BYD has achieved little and this tie-up with Geely is seen as a source of some concern for BYD.

Another EV joint venture was recently announced between BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Great Wall Motor Co. (OTCPK:GWLLY). This follows an agreement last year between Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKPY) and Jianghuai Auto Co. and between Ford (NYSE:F) and Zotye Auto Co. In another deal announced last week, Daimler has bought a 3.93% stake in the EV subsidiary of BAIC Motor.

The question has to be asked where BYD will fit in, if anywhere, in this wave of tie-ups with overseas auto companies in the EV field. As the largest EV manufacturer in China, it may feel such co-operation is not necessary. On the other hand, there are plenty of overseas manufacturers who might want to tie up with the well-financed and well-connected BYD.

The company is certainly in the right place at the right time. China represented over half of the approximately 1 million EVs sold in the world last year. The government is targeting 7 million EVs by 2025. The graph below illustrates the growth so far:

The dip in Q2 sales last year was caused by a break in government incentives as they were re-packaged. The new regulations when they came out benefited the larger players such as BYD. With its command economy, the Chinese government can successfully adopt a carrot-and-stick approach to Chinese car manufacturers. Of the EVs sold last year, 67% were PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles).

Last year the Chinese auto market comprised over 30 million vehicles, the USA one approximately 17.5 million. The Big Three in Detroit seem mired in a trough of producing pick-ups and SUVs encouraged by a government that denies climate change. Meanwhile, China moves forward.

As my article in August last year pointed out, BYD has already achieved advantages in vertical integration that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is striving for. Its huge battery production gives it an advantage over auto rivals, and it is even going to source by investing directly in lithium mining. It is also working on new battery technology requiring less of the rare earth metals which face possible supply shortfalls.

Other Products

BYD has a strong, but highly competitive, position in autos. What makes the company more attractive to investors is its wide range of related products.

My article here last September detailed the progress and potential of its monorail business. The company has predicted sales of 30 billion yuan (US$4.8 billion) for its monorail business in 2018. These sales will be concentrated in China, though the company has signed MOUs for systems in the Philippines and Egypt. So this division alone is predicted to represent an approximate 30% increase in total sales for the company. This is a potential I do not believe the market has fully priced in. In December, the company announced a 6.25 billion yuan (US$1 billion) fund for further investment in this sector.

The e-bus business is another substantial growth area for the company. I covered this in detail here last year. Worldwide, the e-bus market is estimated to have an annual CAGR of 33.5% between 2017 and 2025 and BYD is a big player.

A recent report by Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicted that 47% of buses supplied around the world will be e-buses by 2025. The market would be almost completely dominated by Chinese companies. BYD is the largest e-bus manufacturer in China. The average e-bus price ranges between US$300,000 and US$700,000, so the revenue implications for BYD are substantial. The company has factories and assembly plants not only in China but in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

It has a fast-growing plant at Lancaster in California. This is one of the few areas where the company could see some negative impact from any Trump-induced trade war. The expanding Lancaster plant has also been ratcheted up to handle the company's range of e-trucks.

In the latest development in its international e-bus business, BYD announced in February an investment in an e-bus and battery manufacturing plant in India. In January, the company announced its first e-bus contract in Egypt. Worldwide, BYD is spreading that particular net very wide.

Conclusion

BYD seems to be in the right place at the right time. It is a well-diversified New Energy business based in China. Any trade war would impact the company less than most companies. Autos, e-buses, monorails, batteries and pV solar panels are all areas where China's command economy is adopting a carrot-and-stick approach. These government initiatives tie in very closely with those of BYD.

