OrganiGram Holdings Just Got A Lot More Interesting

source: source: mjinews



OrganiGram Holdings (OTCQB:OGRMF) is one of the more interesting cannabis companies because based upon current production capacity and visible future output potential, it stands between the larger and smaller players in the market.

The challenge for the company is where it goes from here, with major competitors Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Aphria boosting capacity and production levels in anticipation of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada in 2018, and the rapid acceptance of medical cannabis in various parts of the world.

Many consider it a likely acquisition target because of its immediate positive impact on any buyer looking to quickly add output. That has recently been enhanced by the company's increase in yields, which was as high as 50 percent. Management says it expects this to continue, and shouldn't be considered an outlier or one-off event. The company recently raised its production estimates, including the projected increase in yields, to 113,000 kilograms a year by early 2020. That's a lot of capacity that can be added in a relatively short time for a potential suitor.



Add to that its low labor and power costs, it points to a enviable position to be in going forward.

Where the major question lies is if because of its lower production it will be able to compete against the giants if it isn't acquired.



Increasing yields

The company recently revealed its progress in relationship to yields, and they have been trending much higher, jumping as much as 50 percent in some cases above prior estimates.

CEO Greg Engel said this:





We are seeing some harvest yields that are more than 400 grams per square foot a year and have witnessed the quality, density and size of flowers improve tremendously. With these results we are revising our current production forecast estimates as well as those for our next expansion, set to break ground in April 2018, so that by early 2020 we will be producing over 110,000 kg/annum from fully funded operations.

This of course means higher revenue and lower production costs over the next couple of years, with a caveat I'll talk about later in the article.

Consequently, Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley raised his price target on OrganiGram from C$5.25 to C$5.50 per share, citing higher yields as the catalyst.

He noted:

As we expect the company to benefit from a first-mover advantage, we have modestly increased our assumed market share by 50 basis points to 6.0 per cent of the Canadian market as a result of the company’s higher expected output. Estimated production increases as a result of higher yields

source: ceo.ca

Oil and extracts sales

In the first quarter dried cannabis sales dropped by 65,000 grams year-over-year to 195,000 grams sold. I see that as a positive result because it was a reflection of product diversification and risk mitigation as it transitions to oil and extracts becoming a larger percentage of its revenue.

Not only do oil and extracts command a much higher price, but also generate wider margins and bigger earnings.

Last quarter cannabis oil sales soared to 419 ml from 77,000 ml in the same reporting period the year before. For that quarter that helped drive overall sales 25 percent higher. Even measured sequentially it was a solid performance, as the quarter before cannabis oil sales came in at 178,000 ml.

When considering the improvement in yields, along with improved product diversification, it means OrganiGram could become profitable in the near future. That would complement its market leading forward P/E ratio that has been under 30. That may seem high when compared to many industries, but in the marijuana market that is very low when measured against its peers.

Operational costs

Low costs have been one of OrganiGram's strengths, which have been improving. For example, gross margins at the company increased from 27 percent to 40 percent sequentially in the last quarter.

With yields projected to be sustainably much higher, those gross margin numbers are only going to get better. Taking into account the low hydro power costs where it operates in New Brunswick, this should be a significant catalyst as it boosts production through 2020, as will lower labor costs in the region.

The decision by Organigram to focus on operating from one location has been a key factor in why it will probably reach profitability quicker than its larger peers. It also suggests it may be able to do this on a consistent basis.

The caveat I referred to earlier in the article is that while costs are lower, when it starts to expand the territories it competes in, it could experience offsetting delivery and handling costs because of its location in the far eastern part of Canada.

How much of a bite it could take out of margins and earnings will be determined by the percentage of sales it has in places further away.

Also of interest is its recent appointment of Guillermo Delmonte as President of its new international division. It was clear in the press release whether that was primarily for the purpose of opening up new markets to sell into, or it's for the purpose of increasing capacity.

I would think it's probably a combination of both, but we'll have to wait to see to get a clearer idea of what its international plans are.

The importance in relationship to costs is if it would incur even higher shipping costs if it starts landing deals in overseas markets.

Conclusion

The market hasn't yet priced in the large increase in yields the company announced. With production levels set to be increased in phases through 2020, it could be that the company is undervalued, especially when you look at it almost doubling its yields based upon the same baseline capacity it was using before the improvements.

With higher yields, low production costs, and targeting higher-margin oils and extracts, OrganiGram could surprise the market in a big way. It's possible it could turn a profit within a quarter, and possibly continue to generate positive earnings going forward.

Since its number of medical patients reported in the last quarter grew by almost 170 percent year-over-year, coming in at 10,700, it implies to me the company has momentum going for it, and should experience ongoing growth in that segment of the Canadian market.

Before the announcement of increased yields, Wall Street was already looking for sales growth of 253 percent in 2018 and 271 percent in 2019. OrganiGram will probably vastly exceed even those heady numbers if management is accurate in its assertion of the increase in yields being sustainable.

This is a company that has been flying under the radar for a while, and I think deserves a much closer look in light of the overall efficiencies of the company, and it being poised to exceed production estimates by a significant amount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGRMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.