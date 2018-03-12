GTT Communications Acquires Accelerated Connections For Canadian Expansion

The deal is part of GTT's initiatives to expand its capabilities to the multinational firms it serves via its growing global network.

Accelerated has developed an enviable group of telecommunications assets and provides a range of services to enterprises in Canada.

GTT Communications has acquired Accelerated Connections of Toronto, Canada for an undisclosed amount.

GTT continues to expand its network diversity and capabilities with the deal, which provides it with enterprise-grade assets and a footprint expansion within the Canadian market.

Target Company

Toronto-based Accelerated was founded in 2000 to provide a wide range of internet connectivity and related colocation services to enterprises.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Michael Garbe, who was previously President of Fastwire Communications and has held a number of positions in telecom related firms.

Below is an overview video of ACI’s data center in Toronto:

(Source: Accelerated Connections - Colocation Toronto)

ACI’s primary offerings include:

Managed Network Services

VoIP for HPBX, SIP and Contact Centers

Colocation

Networking for small, medium and large enterprises

Neither investors or historical fundings are known for ACI.

Market & Competition

According to a Monitoring Report 2016 by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, in 2015, ‘the two largest sectors combined, Internet and wireless, have grown by more than $7.1 billion or 27.0% since 2011 and accounted for more than 61.6% of total telecommunications revenues in 2011 and 70.0% in 2015,’ as the chart below shows:

Naturally, it was the large incumbents that captured the majority of revenues, at just over 61%.

Regionally, the province of Ontario accounted for 39% of total revenues, but grew the slowest, at 2.5% from 2014 - 2015.

Major competitive vendors that provide a range of telecom services include:

Bell Canada

Group Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF)

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

GTT did not disclose the acquisition price or terms or file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

Management said it would ‘disclose financial terms of its acquisition of ACI with its first quarter 2018 results, consistent with its practice for smaller acquisitions.’

GTT is acquiring ACI to add to its North American footprint. ACI will also provide a ‘landing station for GTT Express,’ its low latency transatlantic cable system.

As GTT CEO Rick Calder stated in the deal announcement,

ACI’s deep experience in delivering cloud networking services to distributed enterprises in Canada significantly expands GTT’s global presence. This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to invest in assets and capabilities that enable us to deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world.

So, GTT is gaining a significant presence in the preeminent location in the Canadian market, Toronto, which is an important fiber and networking waypoint for financial firms in Canada and the U.S.

GTT’s stock has risen on the announcement as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

With an increase of 1.78% on an otherwise down market day, investors appear to be signaling they like this deal.

GTT is in the business of serving multinational firms, so adding to its global footprint with the deal is part of a core strategy to expand its offerings, network diversity and capabilities.

Although we don’t know the terms of the acquisition, from a strategic perspective the deal makes sense and should be viewed as part of an ongoing effort by management to improve its market presence in a growing Canadian market for connectivity and telecom services.

