NCS Multistage: Disappointing Performance Despite Topline Growth

Despite the promise of further growth in 2018, I am eager to learn more about future margins before potentially picking up a few shares.

I concluded to buy the shares on dips, but so far have not pulled the trigger given dismal revenue and margin trends in a favourable operating environment.

NCS Multistage (NCSM) is a provider of engineered products and services to optimise oil and natural gas wells. The company went public last year in an IPO which triggered my interest a great deal.

In May of last year, I looked at the prospects for the provider of so-called "sleeves" as I liked what I saw, with first quarter sales of 2017 (at an annualised basis) already surpassing the 2014 peak. I concluded that following the opening day returns, I would be a happy buyer if shares would fall to levels around the IPO levels again.

We have actually seen these levels now, but operational progress in terms of sales and margins have been lagging in a constructive environment, the reason why I am not holding a position at these levels. Despite the promise for strong sales growth in 2018, I look forward to learn more about this year's margins before potentially picking up a few shares on further dips.

The Solution

NCS has developed the so-called Multistage Unlimited family of products which allow for "efficient pinpoint stimulation". I am not expert, but the technology should allow for more controllable and repeatable outcomes compared to traditional techniques.

The company has been started in 2006 and has long focused on Canada in which it achieved a 25% market share in horizontally drilled wells. In 2013, NCS entered the US market. To date, the company helped to complete 8,500 wells and over 185,000 frac stages.

Like most oil & gas service provider, NCS' business peaked in 2014 as it completed 1,800 wells that year while selling over 37,000 sliding sleeves. The number of well completions more than halved to little less than 900 in 2016 as the number of sleeves sold fell to just a little less than 26,000. The number of well completions rose to almost 1,400 in 2017, as sleeve intensity continues to increase, with nearly 47,000 sleeves being sold last year. These sleeves are essentially consumable products which are cemented in the casing of the wellbore. As producer's focus on ultimate resource recovery continues to increase by focusing on longer laterals, the trend of more sleeves per well continues to remain intact for now.

The Numbers

Like most service providers, 2014 was a record year for NCS although some of its peers are posting record sales already again. The company reported revenues of $220 million in 2014, accompanied by fat EBITDA of $96 million, for margins of 43%. Sales plunged to a low of $98 million in 2016 (after having fallen to a quarterly low of just $11 million during the year) as the decline in EBITDA was almost one-on-one in terms of sales. Adjusted EBITDA fell to just $14 million for the year.

The IPO of NCS took place relatively early in the recovery as it sold 9.5 million shares at $17 per share in May of last year, raising $161 million in gross proceeds. With 45.3 million shares outstanding, equity was valued at $770 million at the IPO price.

At the time of the IPO, the company reported preliminary first quarter sales of $58 million based on 17,000 sleeves being sold, used in 450 well completions. The annual revenue number of $228 million a year and the fact that the company was trading at 25 times earnings created enthusiasm among myself as the industry was still at an early point in the recovery cycle and NCS was outperforming its peers.

2017 Revisited

In the analysis of May last year, I noted that NCS was already able to post sales which were approaching the 2014 peak, while many industry leaders were still posting sales at an estimated 50% of the 2014 peak. Trading at 3.5 times sales, the valuation of NCS was in line with the multiples at which large competitors traded. That is between 2.5 and 4 times sales on an enterprise basis valuation.

I noted that technological change and the true competitive position of the firm was the hardest part to estimate and judge. Nonetheless, I liked what I saw as I concluded to buy shares if they dipped towards the IPO price. The problem is that after jumping to $20 on their opening day, shares only started to climb to hit an intra-day high of $29 per share, as it took quite a while before levels in the teens were revisited again.

In May of last year, NCS reported first quarter revenues of $58.6 million, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million. The relative strong numbers were the basis for my enthusiasm at the time of the IPO as these results were in line with the preliminary numbers reported at the time.

Sales fell back to $36.9 million in Q2 of 2017, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million. These numbers were reported in August as the company announced the purchase of Spectrum Tracer Services as well at the time, adding diagnostics capabilities in an $80 million deal. The slower number appears to be driven by large part by seasonality of the business.

Third quarter sales recovered to $56.0 million with adjusted EBITDA hitting $15.1 million. While revenues recovered nicely from Q2, they were still lagging compared to the Q1 numbers despite a continued recovery in oil prices and impact of acquisitions. Furthermore, it was evident that margins were taking a beating as well. Investors did not like the numbers either as shares fell back from $20 to $16 following the earnings announcement.

With exception of a brief run-up toward the $20 mark in January, amidst the raging bull market and strong oil prices, shares have been moving around the $15 mark as the fourth quarter results could not induce much enthusiasm either. Revenues came in at $50.2 million, with EBITDA falling to $10.4 million.

For the year of 2017, sales came in at $201.6 million, far below the first quarter annualised revenue rate of $228 million, despite improving oil prices and the impact of two acquisitions made during 2017. Worse, the company is seeing real margin pressure as adjusted EBITDA for the year was stuck at $49.5 million.

Still Cautious

The good thing is that the valuation has been reset accordingly. Trading at $17, the 44 million outstanding shares represent a valuation of $750 million, excluding a modest net cash position of about $5 million.

The problem is that adjusted earnings were stuck at $8.7 million last year, for earnings of just $0.20 per share. Interestingly enough, the company excludes $24 million in amortisation charges from this adjusted earnings metric. That is equivalent to $0.55 per share, allowing for a much more appealing cash flow number. Nonetheless, trends remain dismal as revenue multiples are still relatively rich to average in relation to the peers at 3.7 times sales.

The only comforting factor regarding the future is the comment made that sales are seen up 35-45% in 2018, yet no margin details/commentary has been provided as investors are left in the dark in that respect. Based on the midpoint of the growth guidance, sales are seen at roughly $280 million this year, reducing the sales multiple to 2.7 times which remains within the valuations at winch peers are trading, especially as (GAAP) earnings are not really to be seen yet, as it seems that the company continues to lose margins as a result of competitor actions.

While shares have dipped to my desired entry range, as mentioned in May of last year, it is evident that sales and earnings have been lagging compared to my estimates based on recent developments at the time. The fact that two bolt-on deals have been announced ever since and oil prices have been firm only increases the disappointment as operating conditions for the company have only been improving since the IPO. Nonetheless, I am still willing to keep an eye on the shares given the 40% revenue growth predicted in 2018, but am not necessarily buying these levels yet as I look for a <$15 entry point and clues about improving margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.