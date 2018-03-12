Gold Resource: What Will It Take To Wake This Sleeper?

I recommend accumulating GORO below $4.10 with an upper target potential at $7.50 in 2019.

GORO presents a rare opportunity at the moment. The balance sheet is apparently excellent, and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl.

Gold Resource reported net income of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share for the fourth-quarter 2017.

Image: The Aguila mill, Mexico.

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT: GORO) is a precious metals producer (Gold and Silver primarily) focused on acquiring and developing properties into low-cost, high-return producers. The company has two North American mining units in Mexico and Nevada.

Gold Resource holds a 100% interest in a large property position consisting of six properties in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project. It hit its annual production targets last year, producing 28,117 gold ounces and 1,773,263 silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

The company has an excellent balance sheet and is run by prudent management which is consistent with a long-term investment profile. Thus, I recommend accumulating the stock in the low $4's and regularly add on any weakness.

Gold resource Chief executive and president Jason Reid reported to investors.

During 2017, our company posted annual net income of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share. That number factors in the $7.3 million in non-cash new tax law adjustments that lowered our earnings by $0.13 per share. We also returned $1.1 million back to our shareholders through dividends and added $8.2 million to our bank accounts, all while continuing to invest in the Company’s future growth in both Mexico and Nevada. We once again accomplished all of these highlights without diluting shareholders through equity sales and without going into long-term debt.

GORO - Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2017. The raw numbers.

Gold Resource 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 23.27 19.44 21.62 17.40 26.20 21.37 18.26 24.34 21.39 31.12 33.31 Net Income in $ Million 0.81 −0.47 −2.33 0.80 5.61 1.59 −3.61 4.38 0.86 4.58 −5.67 EBITDA $ Million 3.42 2.30 4.74 3.63 13.25 5.77 −1.48 10.45 6.48 11.67 14.88 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 3.5% 0 0 4.6% 21.4% 7.5% 0 18.0% 4.0% 14.7% 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 −0.01 −0.04 0.01 0.10 0.03 −0.07 0.08 0.02 0.08 −0.10 Cash from operations in $ Million 8.60 5.03 5.67 3.73 7.82 5.94 0.41 9.00 5.02 9.48 12.13 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 7.01 9.89 4.85 5.69 4.59 2.36 2.50 6.06 4.76 9.56 5.05 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1.59 −4.86 0.83 −1.96 3.23 3.58 −2.10 2.94 0.26 −0.08 7.08 Cash and short term investments $ Million 24.38 17.27 12.82 10.95 13.74 17.07 14.17 16.64 16.41 15.83 22.39 Long term Debt in $ Million - - - - - - - - - 2.35 2.21 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.0217 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 54.18 54.18 54.43 54.27 54.67 57.60 56.13 57.99 57.38 57.46 57.53

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Gold and Silver Production details.

All of the production in 2017 came from Gold Resource’s Oaxaca Mining Unit – a group of six properties in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit – gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc – which provided for 90% of the production in 2017, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 8% of the total output last year.

Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation – the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for the remaining 2% of production.

In a separate release on March 8, 2017, the company updated mineral reserve for Oaxaca, extending substantially Oaxaca mining unit's mine-life of over 4.5 years by increasing proven and probable reserve tonnes by 32%. It is an increase of a full year from the year-end 2016 reserve report.

Proven and probable reserves at Oaxaca stand now at a total of 2.42 million tons grading 1.77 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 136 g/t silver. That likens to 142,400 gold ounces and almost 10.93 million silver ounces.

However, further increases should be coming from the Switchback vein system, which was not included in the 2017 reserve. Jason Reid said:

We took the last 15 months entering and developing the known bottom of this exciting vein system. If history is our guide, we look for future additions in both tonnage and grade as we explore and mine upwards on this large epithermal vein system within the expanding Arista Mine.

Also, Gold Resource owns a near-term gold production in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl project which has the potential to increase the company production by 100%. Targeted production ranges 20,000 to 30,000 oz Au the first year and 30,000 to 40,000 oz Au after that. Gold Resource indicated in the last press release.

In anticipation of receiving the final mine permit for the Isabella Pearl Project, the Company acquired long lead-time equipment in 2017 including a new crushing plant as well as new radial stacking and conveying equipment. The Company also placed an order of an “ADR” (absorption desorption, regeneration) plant, which is over 80% complete and expected to be delivered in mid- 5 2018. The Company targets first Nevada gold production from Isabella Pearl at the earliest possible point in time subject to receiving a final mine permit, funding and construction timing.

2 - Gold Resource revenues.

Gold Resource reported net income of $4.2 million or $0.07 per share for the fourth-quarter 2017. Included in the financial results is a $7.3 million, or $0.13 per share, non-cash income tax expense related to the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Cash increased by $8.2 million to $22.4 million at year-end.

3 - Gold Resources free cash flow.

The company generated $10.2 million in free cash flow during 2017 while paying $1.2 million in dividend annually. GORO passed the FCF test.

4 - Cash and Long-term debt.

Gold Resource has an excellent cash position and basically no long-term debt which gives an extra security from a long-term investment perspective.

5 - Commentary and Technical analysis (short-term).

GORO presents a rare opportunity at the moment. The balance sheet is obviously excellent and the future growth is tremendous with the new project in Nevada called the Isabella Pearl. However, if we look at the chart below this small gold and silver miner did not perform particularly well and, in fact, the stock is nearly 50% down from its highs early October 2016.

What will it take to wake up this sleeper? It is hard to figure it out, but I think the market needs some excitement to get the engine running again. Nevada is probably the key.

Meanwhile, investors should accumulate the stock slowly using any weakness at or below $4.10.

GORO is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern. According to Bulkowski, ascending broadening wedges are bearish megaphone shaped patterns, 73% of which breakout downward, which means GORO may eventually revisit the $3.90 support and eventually re-test the $3.40 bottom (double bottom - Buy flag).

On the other side, GORO could possibly re-test the pattern line resistance at $5.20 on any positive news or a bullish gold price environment.

I recommend accumulating GORO below $4.10 with an upper target potential at $7.50 in 2019.

