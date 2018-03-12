Walgreens Boots Alliance - What Keeps The Stock From Going Up?

WBA has boosted its top and bottom lines in the last five years through the acquisition of Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has completed several mergers and acquisitions in the last few years to grow its revenues. Unfortunately, the net margins have been affected and the company has not maximize the value of the acquired assets, at least not yet. Even though the stock has done well during 2014, it has not provided much to celebrate since then. The company has grown both its revenues and profits by acquiring Boots Alliance in 2014. The acquisition positively impacted the stock price at the time. However, since then, the profits have remained flat.

WBA is a company operating stores in the health and wellness industry. The company sells pharmaceutical products (prescription and non-prescription drugs), health products, convenience foods, beauty products and other seasonal merchandises.

In the sections below, we will look at WBA's financial results and we will look at its current valuation. We will then discuss the outlook of the company.

Financial Results

Income Statements (Millions USD)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5 yrs Avg. Revenues 72,217 76,392 103,444 117,351 118,214 13.1% Cost of Revenues 51,098 54,823 76,520 87,477 89,052 14.9% Gross Profit 21,119 21,569 26,924 29,874 29,162 8.4% Operating Expenses 17,179 17,375 22,256 23,873 23,605 8.3% Net Profits 2,450 1,932 4,220 4,173 4,078 13.6% Gross Margin 29.2% 28.2% 26.0% 25.5% 24.7% 26.7% Net Margin 3.4% 2.5% 4.1% 3.6% 3.4% 3.4%

Source: Morningstar

Balance Sheets (Millions USD)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 5 yrs Avg. Current Assets 11,874 12,242 19,657 25,883 19,753 11.9% Total Assets 35,481 37,182 68,782 72,688 66,009 16.8% Current Liabilities 8,883 8,895 16,557 17,013 18,547 20.2% Total Liabilities 16,027 16,725 37,921 42,808 38,583 24.6% Shareholders Equity 19,454 20,457 30,861 29,880 27,466 9.0% Current Ratio 1.34 1.37 1.18 1.52 1.06 1.29 ROA 6.9% 5.2% 6.1% 5.7% 6.2% 6.0% ROE 12.6% 9.4% 13.7% 14.0% 14.8% 12.9%

Source: Morningstar

The numbers above provide an overview of how the company has fared during the last 5 years. If we first look at both the revenues and profits, we see that the growth has been fueled by the acquisition of Boots Alliance in 2014. Since then, as I said in the introduction, the revenues growth was modest and, even worse, the profits were flat.

Another cause of concern is that since the acquisition of Boots Alliance, the cost of revenues is increasing at a higher rate than the growth rate of revenues. The difference is not astronomical; however, the current situation has an impact on the gross margin (2015-17). One other key ratio of concern is the net margin, which is below 4%. The company must manage its expenses well to generate its profits.

The balance sheet of the company is OK; there's nothing alarming. The company keeps its current ratio around 1.3, which is acceptable. Assets and shareholders' equity values have decreased between 2015 and 2017, impacted by the company's shares repurchase program.

Valuation

DCF Model

The output of my DCF model provides a price per share of $74.86/ share. At its current price of $70.22/share, the stock seems to be selling at a slight discount of 6%. The price target for the next year (12 months) is $81/share

P/E and PEG Ratios

Let's now look at WBA's P/E and PEG ratios vs. those of its peers.

Walgreens - Valuation Comparison Growth (5yrs) P/E PEG WBA 10.40 19.39 1.86 Peers Growth (5yrs) P/E PEG PJC 1.7 24.5 14.41 RAD -3.09 13.01 -4.21 PETS 10 26.16 2.62 SDGCF 6.4 23.4 3.66 Average 3.8 21.8 4.1

Given the average of P/E (21.8) and PEG (4.1) of its peers, WBA's valuation seems to be at a slight premium vs. its peers.

Discussion and Outlook

Now that we've looked at the company's financial performance and valuation, let's discuss the outlook and risk. As I noted above, the stock of WBA has not done so well during the last two years. Since WBA acquired 55% of Boots Alliance (in 2014), the revenues and profits growth rates have been modest to say the least.

The company had a busy 2017. It reached a deal with Rite Aid to transfer just over 1,900 stores into the WBA banner. Walgreens Boots Alliance also concluded a deal to acquire 40% of the Chinese company GuoDa. And WBA teamed up with KKR to become a minority holder during the acquisition of PharMerica. It also came to my attention recently that WBA was working on a deal to merge with Amerisource Bergen. It seems for now that this deal is off the table, but I am pleased to see WBA management's intention to find additional M&A targets to grow the company.

These deals bode well with regard to the company's strategy to grow via M&A. As an investor, I appreciate the fact that WBA is deploying its cash to grow its revenues. However, a quick look at Rite Aid's and PharMerica's financial performance shows that both companies have low profit margins: Rite Aid has a profit margin of 1.19%, while PharMerica has a profit margin under 1%. As an investor, I will keep an eye on WBA's profit margin before celebrating victory. WBA management will have to find synergies between the various structures in order to generate additional profits from the various revenue streams it acquired in 2017. We should have a better idea of where it's heading when WBA will publish financial results in 2018.

In my opinion, another factor had an impact on the performance of WBA stock. There are speculations about Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intention to enter the health and wellness industry. This is obviously a risk any investor should consider. Amazon has proven it can take large amounts of market share away from its competitors. We must also understand that this is only speculation. We must first look at the industry in which WBA operates. The strengths of WBA stores are that they sells products that might be difficult to sell online: prescription drugs, convenience foods, in-clinic services, etc.

The behavior of clients looking to purchase such products and services could also be difficult to modify. Whether they are shopping for medication, healthcare products or convenience foods, shoppers normally want to have these products in their hands the moment they leave the store. Waiting for the delivery of these products once purchased online could be a handicap for online commerce.

I have also read that WBA could become an acquisition target by a company such as Amazon. Amazon might prefer the M&A route in order to enter the health and wellness market. In this case, as an investor, I would expect Amazon to pay a premium on the market price of WBA stock. This could eventually become interesting for WBA shareholders.

One final item to consider: Tax reform in the U.S. should benefit WBA. This should help boost the profits and also improve the net margins.

Conclusion

While WBA is active on the M&A front, I will keep an eye on management's capacity to improve its net margins to at least 3.7% to 4%. The company's growth will be fueled by M&A, but shareholders' value will be most positively impacted if the management team can improve the company's net margins through cost reduction and synergies between its operating structure and those of its acquired assets. WBA could be subject to market pressure from e-commerce giants such as Amazon, but given the nature of the industry, my opinion is that it could take years before we see an impact on WBA market shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.