EIA's Latest DPR - Permian To Carry Them All

Overall, this EIA DPR did not change our 2018 global oil supply and demand forecast as we had already baked in higher than expected US oil production growth with exit of 11.25 million b/d.

However, takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian will limit growth to that level, which is still sizable.

An improvement in oil production per well along with higher well completion activities put Permian growth y-o-y at ~750k b/d.

EIA released its highly anticipated drilling productivity report (DPR) today, and there were some sizable revisions to this EIA DPR.

Following the EIA DPR, we now have forecasts that are in-line with our forecast for US oil production to exit the year around ~11.25 million b/d.

Summary

This DPR was more of a catch-up in our more microdata set. For example, EIA revised higher Permian oil production for the last several months by ~100k b/d, which pushed higher our Permian oil production per well data. This along with a sizable increase in well completions saw us revise higher Permian oil production growth for this year.

Other changes that were interesting:

Niobrara replaced Anadarko as the second highest growth basin for 2018 coming in at +121.753k b/d.

Anadarko dropped from second place to fourth place following lower than expected oil production per well and slower well completion growth. Growth is now ~68.5k b/d.

Bakken remains largely unchanged at ~74.6k b/d.

Eagle Ford production is now revised higher and the growth is expected to be ~31k b/d.

In this report, we will also talk a bit about the recent weekly data being higher than the actual production and why the adjustment factor is likely to be negative in March and onward. The key thing we are seeing is that Eagle Ford production is likely being overstated again by EIA.

Overall, this EIA DPR report saw our dataset catch-up to our assumption that US oil production will exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d. The shale oil production growth average increased from ~900k b/d to ~1.068 million b/d thanks in large part to much higher well completions in the Permian.

No changes to our global oil supply and demand model, which continues to show a very bullish backdrop for the rest of 2018.

Permian

We now estimate Permian to average ~3.247 million b/d for 2018.

Oil production per well using the revised EIA dataset shows an increase in production per well starting in August 2017, which coincided with the increase in overall US production. Combining this with an increase in well completions, and we saw a big jump in month-over-month oil production.

Well completions reached 440 in February, which puts this year's average closer to ~5,500 to ~5,800 wells completed. We don't think Permian will complete more wells than this because of the takeaway capacity issues it starts running into by the end of 2018. And the gas takeaway capacity will also be restrained. You can see our article here and here that discusses this.

Here is a good chart from Raymond James illustrating this as well:

All-in-all, Permian production will grow, and we think it will exit this year around ~3.5 million b/d or up ~700k to ~750k b/d year-over-year.

Eagle Ford

Eagle Ford is showing recovery signs in the making with oil production per well eclipsing 200 b/d again.

As a result of the increase, we have revised up oil production per well in 2018.

On the well completion side, Eagle Ford is also starting to gain some traction albeit significantly slower than the gains we've seen in the Permian.

There is one thing we do want to point out about the Eagle Ford in the latest data. EIA's DPR showed Eagle Ford oil production hitting 1.29 million b/d in February. Using our dataset, this implies either 1) well completions have been understated by EIA the last 5-months, or 2) oil production per well reached ~250 b/d.

As you can see from our rolling 12-month average, we are seeing a recovery in Eagle Ford, but the recovery is far away from breaking a new all-time high for production per well. Similar to what we saw last August in this OMD report, we think Eagle Ford production is likely overstated here.

The tell-tale sign for readers then is to watch the adjustment factor in EIA's weekly oil storage report. With EIA pinning US oil production to average 10.34 million b/d in March, we think the adjustment average will be -100k b/d as that's what we think EIA is currently overestimating Eagle Ford by. As a result, you should see this adjustment factor trend lower (interestingly, it already has).

With all of that being said, we still see Eagle Ford growing production this year. The growth estimate is around ~31k b/d.

Bakken

We kept our Bakken estimates unchanged from a month ago.

On a production per well basis, Bakken is back to the highs we saw in early 2016. But what's interesting about the Bakken is that DUCs continue to decline.

Despite production climbing, we have seen a steady drop of DUCs in the Bakken with well completions largely flat the last half year. Going forward, if well completions don't increase, we will see a gradual increase in Bakken production, and the growth over the second half of 2017 won't be repeated.

Niobrara

We now forecast Niobrara to be the second highest shale growth basin in the US.

Oil production per well has seen a steady climb back higher, and we revised our estimates higher to ~130 average for the rest of 2018. We also increased slightly well completion estimates. As a result, we are now showing a growth of ~121k b/d y-o-y.

Well completions have so far been around ~160 wells per month, which is more than 50% the starting level in early 2017.

Anadarko

We revised Anadarko growth lower as there's been a stall in the improvement in oil production per well.

In addition, we previously thought Anadarko's well completions would rapidly rise, but the latest figure show 134 wells completed in Feb versus 131 wells completed in Jan.

While we still expect Anadarko to show higher oil production y-o-y, the growth has been tempered.

Conclusion

This EIA DPR confirms the EIA 914 over the last 3-months. The higher than expected growth in US oil production came from a combination of higher than expected oil production per well in the Permian and higher well completions. As a result of the latest dataset, we have now revised our microdata to be in-line with our view that US oil production will exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d.

Permian will power most of the growth going forward, but takeaway capacity in the second-half of 2018 will see well completion growth stall a bit. Current takeaway capacity suggests ~3.5 million b/d exit for Permian, which would be ~700k b/d higher exit-to-exit.

This EIA DPR does not change our global oil supply and demand model as we have already baked in a higher than expected US oil production growth figure. Our 2018 oil storage balance continues to show a material deficit which will translate into big storage draws for the rest of 2018.

