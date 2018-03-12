Ready To Book Your Flight Through Amazon?

While there may be a learning curve and some inertia from companies with current market share, online travel booking nonetheless looks like a sector ripe for disruption and where Amazon could quickly get a foothold in.

Despite Amazon's rally of recent years and sky-high P/E, it continues to grow due to a lack of potential serious competition and its continual expansion into new products.

With the online booking business likely far easier to get up, running, and profitable than Amazon's healthcare venture, it may provide immediate significant growth to the company's earnings.

Amazon likely could quickly develop a large and profitable travel booking platform given the product's easy fit into its current structure and its platform's high volume and traffic.

As Amazon continues to grow into previously unexpected sectors such as healthcare and food delivery, some believe that the travel industry may be the next major expansion opportunity.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) potential expansion into the online travel booking business would be a very realistic and profitable venture for the company given its current platform structure, traffic/volume, available cash for investment, and the online booking market's seeming opening for new competition.

"Amazon-Expedia"

For years, Amazon has been in the public mind as primarily a delivery service and retailer for general consumer goods.

Yet in recent years, we've seen how it has begun to slowly expand in a Google-esque fashion into a whole variety of other industries and sectors, ranging from video streaming, cloud computing, restaurant and groceries delivery, its own distinct products such as the Echo and Alexa, acquiring brick-and-mortar stores it had previously displaced, and even most recently healthcare.

The recent fascinating prediction from Morgan Stanley (MS) that Amazon may soon become an online travel booking behemoth initially seems strange, but given Amazon's other recent expansions, almost no business opportunity seems too far-fetched now for the company.

The Morgan Stanley report states that based on the $480 billion travel market in the United States, Amazon would be able to get profits of around $600 million a year from online hotel bookings alone were it to grow to roughly half of Expedia's (EXPE) current size, with Morgan Stanley estimating it to possible reach up to $1.5 billion in annual operating profit.

Many years ago, Amazon did attempt to try to get into the online booking business with Amazon Destinations, which opened in April 2015 and then quickly shut down in October 2015 amid seemingly both low options, low traffic, and Amazon juggling too many different expansions at the time.

Morgan Stanley does address this by stating that Amazon's first foray into groceries was negative, yet now it has a successful Whole Foods acquisition and other grocery and food delivery services.

Yet this time may be different, as both Amazon and the travel booking market have changed significantly. Amazon is now much bigger, has expanded into many more sectors that may make Amazon consumers far more used to using the platform for many different goods and services.

Amazon's current operating income still relatively narrow compared to revenue due to the sheer size of its retail business, with $4.106 billion in operating income amid $177.866 billion in net sales for the 2017 fiscal year. The bulk of that operating income, which still even is high relative to revenue compared to past years, and its projected future growth is coming from Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud computing and hosting unit.

With Amazon having a historic $20.522 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of 2017, it is clear that the company could easily invest in creating a travel booking service if it wished to and the opportunity was right.

After all, the entirety of Expedia's assets was just $18.515 billion at the end of 2017, with about $10.5 billion of that being from goodwill and intangibles. Expedia earned a net income of $337.964 million in 2017 from those assets.

Expedia itself has recently experienced some difficulties due to what seems to be internal reorganization, as stated amidst its Q4 2017 earnings report that came in below expectations and with projected cost increases this year due to operations modernization and potentially competing with Airbnb (Private:AIRB) in the short-term home renting market.

Furthermore, Expedia in its recently-filed 2017 10-K specifically states that it believes a risk to its business at the moment include potential competition, particularly as search engine algorithms change and methods of access (apps, mobile, etc.) change as well.

This market chaos and disruption may prove to be an ample time for Amazon to get into the travel booking business.

(Figure: "Flight shopping - OTAs [Online Travel Agencies] vs. airline websites", Source: Tnooz)

(Figure: "Hotel shopping - OTAs [Online Travel Agencies] vs. hotel websites", Source: Tnooz)

How Much Would It Cost Amazon To Build Its Online Travel Agency?

Building a massive online bookings platform for hotels and flights is obviously easier said than done and it would likely take Amazon sometime before it could get its platform up, running, and profitable.

Signing supply agreements with hotels and airlines is an exacting and time-consuming process, particularly at the beginning when such providers may already be satisfied with or even restricted due to their current contracts with Expedia and other providers.

Nonetheless, Amazon has one major advantage if it were to foray into the bookings business that Expedia and other platforms do not have, which is an already massive, trusted, and navigable sales platform.

(Figure: "Reasons [You] Booked with an [Online Travel Agency]?", Source: Tnooz)

Given the sheer amount of sales volume already now flowing through Amazon for what is now a variety of different services after Amazon's massive diversification of recent years since 2015 and Amazon Destinations, it is unlikely the addition of a booking service would be seen as too unusual an addition to the platform.

Whenever Amazon would officially launch such a service, undoubtedly it would immediately see high-traffic and sales volume in the same way as how Facebook's (FB) content-streaming service "Facebook Watch" saw immediate high-usage due to already being integrated into Facebook's multi-billion user network.

Amazon's online booking service would also be far less of an unusual pairing than its healthcare explorations, which also may take far longer to materialize due to different nature of the business that already threw Amazon into some difficulties in acquiring its state-pharmacy licenses.

Furthermore, Amazon reportedly had positive relationships with the few brands it did sign on in the original iteration of Amazon Destinations. Hotels are reportedly now also increasingly interested in integrating their brands with consumers and therefore, adding themselves onto a platform like Amazon may be far more appealing now than it was in 2015.

While the bookings business has its own peculiarities as well, undoubtedly with Amazon's ability to adapt already to so many consumer-delivery oriented sectors it could quickly utilize that one effectively as well.

If we look at the actual costs, we see in Expedia's 2017 10-K that Expedia earned $625 million in operating income from revenue of $10.059 billion in revenue and $9.117 billion in cost of revenue. As stated previously, this is all based on $18.5 billion in assets, over $8.23 billion of which is goodwill and $2.308 billion is in intangibles.

(Source: 2017 Expedia SEC 10-K)

If we look closer at Expedia's current business costs, Amazon's potential case gets even better. The bulk of Expedia's costs, roughly 58.1% in 2017 and up from 55.4% in 2016, come from advertising and selling.

(Source: Expedia Q4 2017 Earnings)

From this standpoint, it is clear Amazon easily has the resources to quickly invest in a strong online travel booking platform given its over $20.522 billion in cash on hand at the end of 2017.

Given Amazon's in-house resources in cloud computing and hosting, Amazon would undoubtedly save much of the technology costs in cloud computing and data centers that have contributed to Expedia's shrinking margin, as the Q4 earnings report shows.

Furthermore, Amazon already has a major benefit in terms of advertising that likely would save it immensely in terms of marketing expenses. Expedia, as a standalone platform, naturally has to advertise to get its service traffic. However, Amazon already has a massive traffic flow, with an estimated over 300 million customers a year, that could easily spill-over with email marketing or website placement.

All this essentially means that Amazon would likely be able to see far lower costs than Expedia in launching and running its service. While it may initially take some time for revenue to get there as hotels and airlines are onboard and provide booking revenue, but it could easily be imagined that Amazon could run such a business for at least 80% of Expedia's cost-to-revenue given all these factors and thereby reach a far greater than margin than Expedia's current roughly 16.5%.

While Amazon may not initially be able to create a business as big as Expedia's, if in its first year it was to build enough to generate 10% of Expedia's current business, namely $1.005 billion in revenue, at 80% of Expedia's cost that would be $728.4 million in cost for an operating income of $276.6 million.

At half of Expedia's current annual $10.059 billion revenue, at 80% of Expedia's cost, we reach $5.0295 billion in revenue on $3.645 billion in costs for operating income of $1.385 billion in operating profit, on Morgan Stanley's optimistic end.

Undoubtedly, estimating that Amazon may initially claim a 20% reduction in cost of revenue compared to Expedia is optimistic, but not unfathomable given Amazon's comparative advantages in data hosting and computing as well as marketing and traffic.

There may be initial entry costs as well that require sinking costs in before seeing corresponding rising revenue, but is likely that those costs would number but a few hundred million that is easily within Amazon's current capabilities and that would likely soon turn into a profit given the booking business' quick revenue-generation.

Effect On Valuation

Amazon already is an incredible behemoth, standing now at an over $760 billion market capitalization. Its P/E ratio has long remained high and still is at over 340, which does raise concerns over when the net income and operating income finally will materialize.

AMZN data by YCharts

Amazon's ability to retain such a high market capitalization and P/E ratio center on how it has dominated the retail business with no clear competition seemingly able to challenge it. Furthermore, its ability to continually expand into new sectors shows that new revenue sources are continuing to come up and likely will in the future as well.

Nonetheless, even with its high current valuation, it is likely that the potential of Amazon expanding into the online travel booking business could be a medium-term boost to its earnings that would also raise the prospect of greater long-term boosts as well.

While it remains uncertain when and even if whether Amazon will return to the online travel booking sector, Amazon's successful diversification of recent years shows it is able to rapidly learn, adapt, and grow into seemingly surprising sectors.

Given Amazon already has had some experience with the online travel booking sector and the platform's natural fit with Amazon's offerings, it almost seems natural that it may very well be among Amazon's next expansions and likely quite profitable given Amazon's prior testing of the business.

