Momo: Exit Doubt, Great Buyout

An analysis of the results shows us that the doubt that was there before proved to be unnecessary.

Introduction

Of all the Potential Multibaggers that I have been writing about in my series here on Seeking Alpha, Momo (MOMO) has maybe been the most difficult one for readers to buy and hold.

(Momo's Logo)

It certainly has been the most depressing (or the most thrilling, depending on your confidence). The last few quarters have been somewhat challenging. Although the company grew at a great pace, investors were worried about the stagnant amount of paying users and MAUs (monthly average users). The stock plummeted. Here is the performance of the stock since I first recommended it in July 2017 as the third stock in the Potential Multibaggers series:

MOMO data by YCharts

So, while the stock has come back to the surface somewhat, investors who followed my advice were under water by 47% at a certain moment and still are if that was their only purchase. I felt responsible and wrote an article in which I reaffirmed my faith in Momo under the title Sell Momo? No no! The stock kept plummeting, so I wrote another article in January of this year: Momo: Give Me Mo, Mo, Mo! After that article, the tide started turning, and the stock started to go up again:

MOMO data by YCharts

But still, even if you have averaged down, you will not have great results if you bought after my initial coverage. Normally, I don't average down, because I want to avoid a falling knife, but if I really think the market misinterprets a company, then I will. I have done so for Momo, and therefore, I have a small profit of about 7%, but I have been under water by almost 50% along the way, so it sure has been a bumpy ride. I think this is typical for smaller companies.

If you compare the performance of Momo to the other Potential multibaggers, it is a lagger:

Shopify (SHOP) (Potential Multibaggers pt. 1): +78% since May 2017

Baozun (BZUN): (Potential Multibaggers pt. 2): +175% since May 2017

(The other articles in the series, one about Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) and one about JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) are too recent for real performance numbers, since these are no trades, but long-term holding, a few months don't count; you could even argue that about Shopify, Momo, and Baozun too.)

But I stand my ground: I think Momo is a great long-term holding. Sure, like every investor that has put his money in a stock I have had my doubts. Anxiety is a constant companion if a holding goes down considerably. But therefore I have installed this rule for myself: unless something dramatically changes in the company or its results, I will hold for at least three years. If the stock is still an underperformer then, I should be humble enough to reassess the company thoroughly. I should be open to the fact that I may have been wrong. But until now, I have never done that, and I can still say: I never sell, as I explained in my article 10 investing lessons for long-term investor.

Great improvement #1: Q4 and FY 2017 results

After the release of the Q4 and FY2017 earnings, the tables seem to have turned for Momo. The stock went up by about 8% and then gave back some 3% the next day, but I suspect that the move over the next weeks will be generally up (unless the whole market comes down). I think it is a great time to start a position in Momo or to add to it if you more shares for the long term. I'll try to explain why.

If you look at the numbers, they are very impressive for a stock with a ttm P/E ratio of just 24 and a forward P/E of 16. The revenue went up by 57% in the fourth quarter YoY to $386.4M and GAAP net income by 16% to $97.5M. Non-GAAP net income, which I think tells more in this case, went up by 20%. The reason the difference between those two is so big is mostly Momo has started to spend big money on a marketing campaign to boost its brand. Some pundits don't like this. They like companies to be fist tight, but I actually applaud for Momo. This is a great investment in the future of the company. Without this marketing campaign, Momo wouldn't be able to compete with YY (YY), Weibo (WB), or Tencent's WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Year over year, the results look even more impressive: total revenues went up to $1.318 billion, up a 138% compared to 2016. Normally, I look at YoY revenues, but Momo is still small and transitioning at a very high pace, so I think the QoQ revenue growth may be more representative.

Total MAUs (Monthly Average Users) went up, too, finally, I would almost say. MAUs came in at 99.1 million for the quarter, up 22% YoY, but again, the QoQ numbers are more important here. Compared to Q3, 4.7 million MAUs were added, a rise by 5% QoQ and a very important metric. Because the MAUs didn't go up over the last quarters, the stock plummeted. The fact that Momo was able to monetize those users better and better was not appreciated enough by the market, in my opinion, but you know that they say the market is always right. I don't really think that is true, but the fact is that the valuation expresses the market's feelings. Momo knew, however, what it was doing and its marketing spending bears fruit now.

But that is not the only reason why users went up again. CEO and founder Tang Yan on the conference call:

At last earnings call, I mentioned that we had a new user growth team in place and they have been reshuffling our channel marketing strategy and putting in place a new system to drive more efficient top of the funnel efforts. In mid-November, we put a system into testing and have proven to be effective. We have seen gradual ramp up in new registration, reactivation as well as steady improvement in user retention ratio.

I like this: there is a problem, we take it on with a new initiative, and just a few months later, it already shows in the results. Staying on top of the problems is what a great management differentiates from an average one.

The approach was even more multi-pronged, since there was also a new algorithm which was rolled out. Here is what Tang Yan said about that algorithm:

On top of the original location and recent fee dimensions, the new algorithm also considers the interactive quality score of the content and different preferences of the users. The new algorithm is based on machine learning that helps us to understand the interactive behavior of different users and how likely they are to interact with certain piece of content so that we are able to deliver a more personalized content experience to the users with a goal of encouraging more interactions around the fees that we push.

And the results of that algorithm are impressive:

As a result of that change, around the nearby post function, the average number of interactions including light, comment and number of greetings increased more than 20% in December from September.

And even more new strategies were rolled out: new video and audio products, video and audio chatrooms, new social games and more focus on Momo Radio. This shows that Momo is still diversifying to get less dependence on its live video streaming, which contributes 85% to the revenue of Momo. But Momo doesn't slaughter the goose with the golden eggs: the new initiatives are built around live video streaming. The broadcasting will continue and with more focus on professional content, but it will be more than just that. There will be more possibilities for competition between users (call it gamification) and more social interaction.

All in all, the general picture looks great, I think. The company can monetize several trends that will only grow over the next several years in China: social media interaction, diversified broadcasting, individualized competition, gamefication etc. And Momo does this in an atmosphere of constant innovation. All's well, I think. But there is even more good news.

Great improvement #2: The acquisition of Tantan

(logo of Tantan, Google Play store)

Although the comments have died a little, Momo got a lot of negative feedback from commenters that it was a 'sex app' that the Chinese government would shut down. But it was less of a sex app then Tinder (MTCH) for example: it was meant for people to meet with others in their environment with the same interests. But Chinese youngsters started using it for sex dates too. Well, that's just what youngsters will do, I guess. They use every medium there is to get dates (with or often without sex), because it is so important to them. Momo has certainly diversified itself away from this false representation and relies heavily on video streaming now.

But still, it has the name of a date app and that will certainly not change anytime soon. Rather then shying away from its reputation, Momo chose to leverage its fame and bought the Chinese Tinder equivalent Tantan for $760M, consisting of $600M in cash and 5.3 million shares of Momo. YY, Momo's direct competitor, tried to acquire Tantan last year, but failed. The fact that Momo succeeds is in my opinion a great boost for Momo's future. The acquisition is expected to have impact starting from Q2 2018. If this plays out as I think it will, Q1 and Q2 may be the last quarters Momo is on sale. Tantan is a great acquisition. It diversifies Momo's stream of income, it has a secular trend behind it (online dating), it fits perfectly into Momo's product spectrum and it enhances a reputation that Momo already had anyway.

But the real big advantage of this deal is that Momo now will actually become the only real big dating player now. That can generate a lot of traffic and probably advertisements. Tinder has about 30M MAUs, which is about 30% of Momo's, but Momo is in a much bigger market, has much more leverage from the other divisions of the app to funnel users into a Tantan account and generate revenue. The sub-brands that Momo has developed are great and can leverage each other.

Tantan was launched in 2014. In the last financing round in June 2017, it had over 13 million registered users and 2.5 million DAUs (Daily Average Users), so this is a great addition for Momo. It fits perfectly into Momo's portfolio in that sense that it also uses gamification as a way for interaction. Just as in Tinder you have to swipe to like someone (or not), but there is also a question game to help to get to know each other somewhat in a pleasant and non-committing way, which actually resembles Momo's strategy with its social apps. I think Momo and Tantan can exchange their best ideas to both become better.

Momo is building on a diversified platform. Yes, there is still some risk in that sense that a lot of the revenue comes from live video, but hey, didn't the bulk of the revenue of the Coca-Cola company (KO) come from coke in the beginning? And the main revenue driver of Starbucks (SBUX) was coffee, right? Maybe even a better comparison: the revenue of Facebook (FB) still mainly comes from advertisements on Facebook. The fact is that as a company, you have to start with one product and then diversify along the way. Don't forget that live video streaming only started in 2015, so it already was a diversification on its own. Especially with Tantan, I'm pretty sure Momo's revenue will be much more diversified in the future, especially if you look at the long term, as I always try to do.

Conclusion

Momo is making all the right moves that it has to and then some. The acquisition of Tantan is a golden idea in my opinion. Tantan will again become a sub-brand that will leverage the app and the other sub-brands of it. Because the MAUs had stalled for two quarters, the investors had punished Momo severely and it dropped about 50%. But Momo took on the problem, did a killer acquisition and should be rewarded.

The stock is up again but over the long run it is still a bargain, in my opinion. Very few companies grow their revenue and the awareness of their brand name so much and are valued so low, at a 16 times forward P/E. The market gives and takes, but this certainly is a gift. I have accepted it with both hands.

If you liked this article and you want to follow my updates on Momo, please hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime: keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO, BZUN, SHOP, JD, CTRP, FB, SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.