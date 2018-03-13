Tariffs Are Here, What Next? - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch

My problem with Lore is the misstep Walmart took last quarter with the slowing of on line sales as a company. This is exactly what overpaid Lore was to fix and push WMT ahead of Amazon while Amazon just keeps moving along. I will give Lore another quarter or so before my patience wears thin with this "on line genius" approach to making WMT the retailer of the future. The website has been tweaked but not radically changed as I thought would happen. Purchasing is still cumbersome and needs fixing. A new and fresh approach to on line shopping has not happened yet under Lore. He needs to start thinking outside of the box as how on line shopping will be approached moving forward and not how it’s done today. Walmart should demand more for what it paid for his services/company. As stated, he gets a couple more quarters before I start looking elsewhere. IMHO Target is the wild card here. With better execution, hard work and luck TGT could find its way to becoming the new face of retail for the 21st century, and the 4% dividend is outstanding while you wait. IMHO.