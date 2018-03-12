Apple's U.S. Dollar Issues

Other tech giants like IBM have seen outsized, positive impact from the weaker USD and expect it to continue.

The weakening USD has the potential to goose revenue numbers for international corporations like Apple much higher.

Apple (AAPL), a multinational corporation known for its popular iPhone handset, is no stranger to foreign currency issues. We last described Apple's currency headwinds nearly a year ago:

"For US multinationals that sell products overseas, however, the strong US dollar makes these products more expensive and less competitive in the foreign marketplaces. Especially for Apple, which sells products that are already notoriously expensive, the potential impact of a strong dollar compared to international currencies smacks the bottom line."

Dollar Expectations

Today, as we look to the recent past and the remainder of Apple's Q2, it appears that the opposite effect is now in place. For the last three months, the USD index has fallen from roughly 4%, from $94.10 to around $90 today, going as low as $88.50 a few weeks ago.

The trend down from the mid-$90s to the $89-90 range has been realized in many US multinationals already. Alejo Czerwonko of UBS (NYSE:UBS) recently commented on dollar expectations, claiming a return to strength of the US dollar against global commodities is unlikely in 2018. The improving emerging economies have strengthened those currencies against the dollar, and they remain poised to continue the strength:

"EM is better positioned now that it has been in the past. The fundamentals [in EM economies] are stronger, the macro picture is better and the aggregate current account deficits have improved."

This indicates that the EM currencies may continue their strength against the USD. Additionally, the European Central Bank appears satisfied with the strengthening euro - currently unconcerned of any negative implications associated with such. Also, recent "mixed messages" about wage growth in the most recent February US jobs report has left the USD middling, including among the reasons the "uncertainty" around US trade protectionism amid President Trump's new tariff proposals. Shaun Osbourne of Scotiabank includes the tariff issues as another red flag for the USD:

We remain cautious on the outlook for the U.S. dollar and reiterate that tariff action - even on a limited scale - has not reflected positively on the dollar overall in the past...Generally speaking, we think that protectionist regimes do not necessarily support a strong domestic currency either."

What could the weakness of the USD mean for Apple's numbers?

How Does a Weak US Dollar Effect Multinationals?

In general, a weaker USD indicates that sales conducted overseas in foreign currencies become more valuable when converted back to USD. Indeed, in January just six weeks ago, the USD fell to a three-year low, "boosting optimism" for earnings going forward. As the chart below illustrates, Apple's overseas sales are a large part of its total revenues. Last quarter, Q4 2017, for instance, over 60% of its revenues were generated overseas:

To update with the latest quarter (Q4), Apple received upwards of 62% of its Q4 revenue from abroad.

Indeed, Apple is receiving a growing share of revenues from overseas. Revenue from Japan (26%), Asia Pacific (26%), Greater China (11%), and Europe (14%) grew at a faster pace than revenue from the Americas (10%) on a year-over-year basis. The outsized impact of international revenues on Apple's numbers indicates the currency markets may certainly continue to impact Apple's reports.

Apple's Comments On Currency

In last quarter's earnings call, management highlighted accelerating revenue growth abroad, especially Greater China, where Apple reported "double digit revenue growth for the second quarter in a row." Additionally, in "emerging markets outside China, [Apple] saw 25% year-over-year growth."

Importantly, Apple's revenue growth in many markets set all-time quarterly records, including "Western Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Korea, as well as Mainland China, Latin America, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe and India." Should Apple's revenue strength in these markets abroad continue in the second quarter of 2018, the weaker US dollar may continue to have an outsize impact on Apple's numbers.

Now, Katy Huberty, an analyst picked to ask a question on Apple's most recent call, was spot on in her questioning in regards to the weaker USD. Ms. Huberty asked,

"Guidance on gross margin in March is pretty seasonal, but you do have the tailwind of currency. And so if you can just comment on how you think that flows into the model over the next couple of quarters, the weaker dollar." (emphasis added)

CFO Luca Maestri responded,

"[Foreign exchange] on a sequential basis is fairly muted, because as you know, we've got a hedging program that protects us from the volatility of currencies in the short term. Certainly, weaker dollar in the long term, if it holds, will be a positive[.]

However, Maestri seemed to try to tamper down any expectations that currency tailwinds would help gross margins, adding that "it's not something that you're going to be seeing translating to gross margins quickly."

Indeed, just a few months of a weaker dollar, according to Maestri, would only have a nominal impact on Apple's margins and sales numbers. However, it is clear that the USD has been weaker for nearly three months now, showing no signs of abating as central banks appear poised to reverse months of low or even negative interest rates. What can keep the dollar lower for a longer period of time?

At the outset, it seems like the current administration is in favor of a weaker dollar. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented in January that a weaker dollar would alleviate some of the trade imbalances, a statement met with some surprise. Should the new Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, or the administration more generally, push for policy that could strengthen the USD, these tailwinds could turn into headwinds once more. Central banks across the world could also pose a threat to the weak USD, as changes (or the lack thereof) in their policy might seek to position their respective currencies differently vis-à-vis the USD. Finally, Apple's hedging program could mitigate the impact of the weaker USD as well - for a preview of how this might look, let's take IBM for a recent example.

What to Learn From Others: IBM

We have already seen other tech companies like IBM (IBM) comment positively on currency in the most recent earnings season.

"Currency is finally a tailwind to the IBM company of 2.7 points here in the fourth quarter, which was about a $600 million help on the top line."

We can see the weaker USD was certainly beneficial to IBM's numbers. Importantly, IBM also engages in hedging, but it seems as though management is relieved to finally be receiving a tailwind rather than a headwind from the USD. This flowed down to its individual segments, with strategic imperatives revenue boosted 3%, Global Business Services boosted 2.5%, Technical Support Services boosted 3%, and more.

IBM also shined some light that will help investors understand how hedging programs may mitigate the impact of some of this boost:

"Now keep in mind, when currency helps the top line, it also hurts the expense line, not just because of translation but because that's where the majority of the hedges are reported… currency, between translation and the year-to-year impact from hedges, drove 4 of the 6 points of expense growth... we'll continue to see an expense headwind due to currency hedges." (emphasis added).

Thus while framed as a negative for expenses, what IBM seems to be indicating is that currency tailwinds, i.e. the weaker dollar, is here for the foreseeable future since it expects the hedging to continue to impact expenses.

Consequently, Apple could see some expense growth under its hedging program as well, as the USD continues its lower trajectory. While top-line revenues, and even gross margins, can be positively impacted, investors should be aware that expenses from Apple's hedging program may grow in turn.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we urge investors to keep a watchful eye on the USD as it continues its downward trend against foreign currencies. Its weakness could provide a welcome boost to revenues to international companies like Apple. While hedging and expense costs may also rise, the currency tailwinds seem to be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please click "Follow" for more updates from Feria Investor - our followers mean the world to us! This article is for informational purposes only. Please consult your investment advisor before any investment decisions.