Blame It On The Fed: Could We See A Rate Cut Before Year-End?

All the volatility we saw in the markets so far in 2018? Blame it on the Fed.

Eric Basmajian, author of EPB Macro Research on Marketplace, shares his view. Our economic future may not be as rosy as today's headlines.

According to this recent article from The New York Times, we are nine years into an economic expansion that may have still more room to run. The February jobs report was phenomenal - 313,000 jobs added - and the jobless rate continues to hold steady at 4.1%. There are two sides to this seemingly optimistic coin, however. On one hand, wage growth is slow, and there are concerns that inflation will rise if the economy continues apace. However, those on the "let it run" side of the debate believe if we're all patient (ahem, including the Fed) and let the economy keep on doing its groove thang, there's a lot of good still to come. In general, reading the headlines today (Monday, March 12), there seems to be a general feeling of optimism about the state of the U.S. economy.

That said, what goes up must come down… eventually, right? A lot curious, and a bit skeptical, we reached out to Eric Basmajian, who follows macro trends and authors EPB Macro Research on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, for his take on the big economic picture. Eric's focus is using macroeconomic analysis to pinpoint trends and share with his subscribers a portfolio built based on the asset classes he believes are going to perform the best over the next 12-18 months. As you'll see, Eric sees things a bit more, realistically, shall we say? He joined the Roundtable to offer his views on our economy's recession potential (how soon?), how he's managing economic and valuation risk, and what's up with the housing market.

Seeking Alpha: Let's start with a potentially tough question, but one that's on a lot of readers' minds: Do you think there's a recession on the horizon?

Eric Basmajian: As many of my long-term followers know, I have been forecasting growth slowing for several months now. Growth is certainly starting to slow in 2018, which is giving rise to the fears you alluded to in your question. While I do expect growth to continue to slow, I am not ready to put a date on a recession call quite yet; I think it still may be premature to do so.

We just had a cyclical peak in growth in Q4 of 2017, and while Q1 of 2018 is likely to come in slightly lower, it will take several quarters of decelerating growth before a recession occurs. It would be unlikely to have a recession in the quarters following the cycle high in growth.

Real GDP Growth Year over Year:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

GDP growth has accelerated for six consecutive quarters to a year-over-year rate of 2.49%. Growth is likely to decelerate from 2.49% until the eventual recession if the economic data continues at this pace, and the Federal Reserve continues this pace of monetary tightening.

Given these conditions, it would seem that the earliest possible recession could occur in Q1 of 2019. I am not ready to make that call definitively, but the probability of a recession towards end of 2018 or beginning of 2019 is rising materially, given the weakening of the economic data.

SA: It goes without saying, 2018 has seen some crazy market volatility. In your opinion, what's causing that from a macro perspective, and do you believe the bumpy ride will continue for the remainder of the year?

EB: I believe that the choppiness in the market is due to the tightening of monetary conditions from the Federal Reserve. I actually forecasted choppy markets for 2018 back on November 1st, in an article entitled, "The Federal Reserve Has Never Printed Money: The End Game". In that article I wrote, "my current forecast is that the Federal Reserve is going to reverse the course of monetary policy before the end of 2018 due to severe disinflation and anemic or even recessionary levels of growth brought on by excessive debt and monetary tightening; the equity market (SPY) will experience a much choppier ride in 2018 due to these factors. The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by the end of 2018 due to falling long-term rates (TLT) that will cause a very flat or inverted yield curve (IEF), hurting the banking sector (XLF) and changing investor sentiment to one of more caution and fear of a pending economic slowdown.

The reasons for my forecast of choppy market conditions and slowing economic growth; high levels of debt, rising short-term interest rates, which raises debt service payments, and aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve in the form of interest rate hikes and balance sheet reduction, are all still present, so I would expect conditions to continue or get even more volatile.

I do not think the market fully appreciates how quickly the monetary tightening is rippling through the economy.

The growth rate in the money supply (M2) has been under severe pressure since the Federal Reserve has started tightening monetary policy in 2015.

If the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy at the pace that it has laid out, the money supply growth will contract to nearly 0% by the end of 2018.

Money Supply Growth With Estimated Federal Reserve Tightening:

Source: Federal Reserve

Given that M2 Growth + Money Velocity Growth= Nominal GDP Growth, shrinking M2 will cause nominal GDP growth to fall without an offsetting rise in money velocity.

M2 Growth + Velocity Growth = Nominal GDP Growth:

Source: BEA, Federal Reserve

M2 growth has fallen to 4.0%. Given that year-over-year GDP growth is equal to M2 growth + Velocity growth, the contraction in M2 growth by default gives you a weaker starting point for nominal GDP.

M2 Year-Over-Year Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Money supply growth (M2) continues to plunge at an even faster pace than I had forecast. This rapid decline in the money supply, removal of liquidity, is showing up in the slowing economic data and market volatility. As the Federal Reserve continues to tighten monetary policy, M2 growth will continue to contract and cause more market disturbances.

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

What I find troubling is how severely liquidity has been impacted and economic growth has slowed from such a small reduction in the balance sheet from the Federal Reserve. The balance sheet has shrunk around $100 billion, and there are noticeable impacts. My forecast remains that it cannot unwind the $2.5 trillion that it has laid out and will reverse this policy.

SA: How are you and EPB Macro Research members mitigating risk in light of the trends you're observing?

EB: At EPB Macro Research, we monitor two main risks on a continual basis; economic risk and valuation risk. Economic risk is picking up as the economic data deteriorates in January and February of 2018. Valuation risk is extremely high with the market cap to GDP ratio reaching a record.

Market Cap to GDP Ratio:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Some investors do not like this ratio as many company sales are international. Looking at the Shiller PE ratio, or price divided by the average of the past 10 years earnings shows a similar picture in regards to valuation risk.

Shiller PE Ratio:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The chart on the Shiller PE ratio goes back until 1900 and shows today as one of the most expensive periods of time in terms of valuation for the S&P 500.

In order to navigate both the economic and valuation risk in the market today, at EPB Macro Research, the model portfolio we are using has a portfolio beta of -0.05 for the month of March. This beta is almost exact market neutral and contains stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), as well as defensive assets such as a blend of treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:IEF) (NYSEARCA:TLT) as well as three short positions. The portfolio also has a small position in Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) to increase diversification and to reduce to correlation to the S&P 500 (SPY). In the portfolio, there are assets that perform well in all environments and blended together, create an uncorrelated and diversified portfolio that has roughly a market neutral exposure. The portfolio should perform roughly the same whether the market is up or down.

Lastly, we monitor over 40+ monthly data points on the US economy. Nearly every day, an economic data point comes out that provides us with information regarding our thesis and portfolio position. We can assess quantitatively whether the most recent economic data is supportive of our view, or counter our view, and we can adjust accordingly.

SA: You build the model asset allocation for the EPB Macro Research portfolio based on the asset classes you believe are likely to outperform in the next 12-18 months. How do you make that determination, and do you leave yourself "wiggle room" to adjust along the way if your projections don't pan out?

EB: The portfolio is re-balanced on a monthly basis, but we monitor the economic data that comes out on a daily basis. With over 40+ economic data points, nearly each day, we have the opportunity to see if the economic data is moving in favor of the current thesis or moving away from the current thesis.

Also, we monitor each data point in year-over-year growth rate terms. For example, the latest report on factory orders showed that core factory orders were up 6.11% year over year.

Core Factor Orders Year over Year:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

I can take all the data points that we track at EPB Macro Research and make an average of the year-over-year growth rates of all 40+ economic data points.

The weighted average of the 40+ economic data points, proprietary to EPB Macro Research, provides a clear reading on the economy, which can be seen in the chart below.

EPB Macro Research Weighted Economic Data Average Growth Rate:

Source: EPB Macro Research

With this chart, I can see, quantitatively, whether the economic growth rate is increasing or decreasing, and I can compare this every day with our running thesis.

If the economic data starts to move away from our thesis, we will see that occurring in real time and have the ability to adjust accordingly.

If the holding period for a position is 12-18 months, but the data has moved in the opposite direction for six months, we will exit the position. If the data continues to support the thesis, but the price has not moved in our direction, we will keep the position or add to the position. It is the economic data the drives the investment process, not the price action or whether a position is moving in our favor.

SA: Let's talk about the return environment for the next few decades or so. Do you believe the U.S. could have a "Japanomonics" situation, where returns pull back to between 3% and 5% vs. the 8% and 10% most investors have come to expect? How does that impact investors, especially retirees, for example?

EB: Yes, I think that the potential for lower returns is becoming increasingly likely. Most investors today are not prepared for a world, over the next 20-30 years, that provides 3-5% in the equity market rather than 8-10%.

This has happened in Japan as you mentioned in the question, and given that we are on the same path as Japan in terms of fiscal health, the same results are very possible.

In Japan, the Nikkei peaked in 1989 and still has not recovered that peak.

Nikkei 225 Index:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The Nikkei is at the same level today as it was in 1984. That would be the equivalent of the S&P 500 being lower in 2040 than it is today. With an increasingly aging population, who are likely reliant on asset appreciation, a situation like this can be very dire for the retirement community of the country.

Japan ended up with a situation like this due to increasing debt and horrible demographics.

Here, in the United States, we are on a similar path so we can likely expect a similar result.

The United States stands at debt 370% of GDP, China at nearly 400%, Europe around 475%, and Japan at almost 600%.

Country Debt To GDP Level:

Source: Hoisington, Bank of Japan, Cabinet Office, Statistics Canada, Federal Reserve, BEA, Statistical Office of the European Communities, Bank of Australia, Haver Analytics

Higher levels of debt cause the velocity of money to decline, which is why the countries that I mentioned whom have higher levels of debt also have lower levels of velocity, which causes lower long-term interest rates.

Velocity of Money Across Countries:

Source: Hoisington, Bank of Japan, Cabinet Office, Statistics Canada, Federal Reserve, BEA, Statistical Office of the European Communities, Bank of Australia, Haver Analytics

While the conditions of total debt and money velocity are not quite at the level of Japan, in fact, the United States is better off than Europe, nevertheless, the United States is trending in the same direction as Japan only 20-30 years behind. It is therefore possible, given the lag in our economies, that this stock market we see in 2018 could be a long-term peak, similar to the Nikkei in 1989. There will be bull markets and bear markets that come along the way, but long-term wealth creation in the stock market is likely to be significantly lower than in years past.

The main catalysts for a major stock market rally over the past 40-50 years, including a once-in-a-lifetime rally in interest rates from 15% down to zero, will not happen again. The future returns in the stock market will be lower than in decades in the past.

Many pension funds and similar programs are still using future return assumptions as high as 8%. With long-term interest rates at 3%, that doesn't seem possible. If they have a portion of their money in bonds, which they all do, earning 3%, the equity portion of the portfolio needs to average returns well above 8% in order to have a blended return of 8%. Expecting the equity market to post gains north of 8% for decades to come is a bad bet, in my opinion. The picture below is taken from General Electric's (NYSE:GE) annual report, which shows its future return assumptions for their pension funds.

Pension Return Assumption:

Source: Company Filings

Unfunded liabilities will become more underfunded as return targets are not met. This is a problem for the retiring population and an issue Japan is facing today. This also will become a problem for the government as social security is in a similar situation as the private pension plans. The result will be slower economic growth as total incomes decline when the obligations citizens were promised are not met. Consumption will fall and growth will slow as the population gets older and more heavily reliant on obligations that are not funded and/or based on unrealistic future return assumptions.

SA: Some believe macro trends don't matter when it comes to formulating and following through on an investment thesis. You would obviously disagree. Why is it so important to pay attention to macro factors? Is it dangerous for investors to ignore them?

EB: When I get asked this question, I always use the example of Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). If you avoided all macro factors and simply did an analysis on Pepsi in 2007, you would likely not have found anything wrong with the company or anything to give you concern or reason to protect your portfolio. While individual stock analysis and technical analysis is fine and has its merits, a macro view is critical in managing the idiosyncratic risk in global markets.

A macro edge would have allowed you to see home price growth falling from 2006 to 2008, giving you two years to understand, and recognize the housing slow-down, giving you able time to de-risk your total portfolio, an edge that a bottoms-up analysis wouldn't have helped you obtain.

Home Prices Growth Falling For 2 Years Before The Crisis:

Source: Dow Jones, S&P, EPB Macro Research

A macro edge is critical to understanding all the risks that global markets can throw at you. Right now, global risks are rising as economic data is rolling over from the peak in global synchronized growth in Q4 of 2017. For the remainder of 2018, economic growth across the globe will slow and the conversations of a global slowdown will re-emerge.

SA: You've written a few recent articles on housing, here and here. You're quite bearish on housing right now, calling it a "sector to avoid." Are you starting to see similar patterns to those we saw in 2007 and 2008, and could we be looking at another "bubble bust"? Like last time, could this be a catalyst for another economic downturn?

EB: I am bearish on housing and housing-related sectors, but I find the situation different than 2007 and 2008. The housing slowdown I see today is a result of the slowdown in the overall economic cycle. Incomes have not risen as fast as home prices, and as the business cycle rolls over, home prices will naturally follow. In 2007 and 2008, the housing sector started the global slowdown whereas this time, I believe that the slowdown in housing is simply an unavoidable effect of a late stage business cycle slow down. Both new home sales and existing home sales volume growth is negative on a year-over-year basis.

New Home Sales Growth:

Source: Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

Existing Home Sales Growth:

Source: NAR, EPB Macro Research

The data of a housing slowdown is undeniable. I do not think it is the same situation as 2007-2008, however.

SA: What's one investment idea that's especially compelling to you right now, and why is it so appealing?

EB: A new position that I really like is short Italy. In fact, we just added Italy (EWI) to the short side of the EPB Macro Research 'Tactical Portfolio' this month. I updated subscribers on why I like Italy on the short side. The general thesis is that Italy is in a box. Italy has a debt problem and needs to cut spending, but government spending also represents 50% of the economy, so what they need to do to solve the debt problem, cutting spending, will also crush GDP, a difficult problem.

Here is what I wrote to subscribers:

As a strong believer in the theory of debt deflation and the tremendous negative consequences that arise from excessive debt, high debt sectors and countries tend to make the top of my short list.

I have written at length on the theory of debt deflation and why an economy based on debt has slower growth, low inflation and lower long-term interest rates, a dynamic that is bad for overall prosperity and enables greater wealth dispersion.

When looking at the major developed countries of the world, Italy ranks near the top in terms of government indebtedness. Italy's debt currently sits at 132% of Gross Domestic Product, or total output for the country.

Government Debt to GDP:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

Italy clearly has a debt problem, and the ideal solution would be to reduce spending and lower the county's indebtedness, allowing for more economic prosperity. The problem Italy finds itself in is the heavy reliance on government spending to fuel the economy. Italy ranks second among developed countries for government spending as a % of GDP.

Government Spending as a % of GDP:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

Italy has a debt problem and needs to reduce spending. The government spending is currently 50% of GDP and a reduction in expenditures would massive slow GDP growth in Italy. The country is very reliant on government spending and needs to reduce expenditures.

Italy has two choices. It can continue to increase government expenditures and increase its indebtedness, risking default or a banking crisis, or it can reduce government spending which would massively hurt GDP growth in the short run, given the % of the economy tied to the government.

Either path has massive drawbacks and the rise of political instability in Italy is not a surprise, given the two very distinct options the country faces.

The recent election is only the beginning of the instability that will come from a major choice in the country's history as to what to do in regards to its debts. The banking sector in Italy, which makes up 35% of its stock market, another great reason to have Italy on the short side, has a massive non-performing loan issue. The Italian banks are fragile at best and insolvent at worst. They cannot handle another economic downturn at the level of current indebtedness.

The problem is that just what Italy cannot handle, an economic slowdown, is exactly what is occurring. Again, not a surprise that the elections have had some surprising results.

Below is a chart of the quarterly GDP growth rate in Italy. As the chart shows, there was a very clear and meaningful acceleration in growth for most of 2017. Italian equities increased dramatically on the back of this acceleration in growth. The growth, however, has now rolled over and is decelerating back down the level of growth seen in 1Q2016.

Italy Quarterly GDP Growth:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

The trend in retail sales growth in Italy also confirms the rise in growth for 2017 and the subsequent decline heading into 2018.

Italy Retail Sales Year over Year:

Source: Trading Economics, EPB Macro Research

While the story of Europe accelerating was the call for 2017 and many pundits advocated allocating capital to Europe over the United States, I believe that 'Europe slowing' will end up being the consensus call for 2018.

Italy has one of the worst demographic situations in Europe (and the world), as well as massive debts, and extremely heavy reliance on government spending. The current slowdown that we are just starting to see in Europe will impact Italy, likely the worst due to the present conditions.

The slowdown in Italy has the potential to shake the political situation, which we seem to be already witnessing, test the solvency of the banking sector, and challenge the ability of the country to repay its debt or remain in the European Union.

There is a growing push for Italy to exit the European Union, which would be entirely consistent with rising social unrest due to the current path of the country, which had led to major fiscal issues.

Over the next 1-2 years, the expected holding period for this short, Italy could fall over 30%, depending on the impact to the banking sector. The Italian banks can already be deemed insolvent, and if a slowdown makes that situation worse, there could be massive declines in the Italian stock market, which is heavily leveraged to banks, making up 35% of the total market.

***

Thanks to Eric for joining the Roundtable. You can read more of his macro insights on his author page. Click here to learn more about EPB Macro Research, get access to the portfolio and join a part of a community of investors keeping their fingers on the pulse of the latest macro trends each and every day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Eric Basmajian is long: TLT, IEF, SHV, SPY, GLD, and short EWI, XLV, JNK.