Best Buy's Guidance Tells You All You Need To Know

I feel like I’m the only person in the world that's bearish on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). I have been for many months now as the stock continues to rally but BBY’s fundamentals remain relatively weak. The eye-popping comp sales number BBY produced in the fourth quarter has the bulls buzzing for more upside but I just don’t see it. What I see is a quarter that had a huge tailwind from an extra week and a small comp gain at the expense of margins. That said, the stock has been in the midst of a powerful rally and that must be respected as well. But on balance, BBY still looks very pricey to me here.

Respect the 200 DMA

I mentioned the rally and you can see it in all its glory above. The thing I’ll point out is that the 200 DMA has been a tried and true source of support for this rally for nearly two years, so until that changes the trend is higher. We can see a couple of consolidations that have occurred but that's about it. And until that changes, those of us who aren’t bullish will have a hard time pushing the stock lower.

Q4's surprising result

I’ll be totally honest and say that I certainly didn’t expect BBY to post a 9% comp in Q4. That’s an otherworldly gain to say the least. And it came in the form of not only a hot online comp, but the stores are working as well. That’s an important distinction that a lot of retailers cannot make as stores have become a bit passé in some sectors, but that's not the case with BBY. Total domestic revenue was up 13% as comps powered the result higher. But BBY also saw the positive impact of an extra week on the calendar, something which is very common this earnings season. Overall, however, it is all about the massive comp BBY delivered in Q4 and it was a whopper to be sure.

Margins are still very weak

The problem I’ve had all along with BBY is that even if its comps are flying – as they were in Q4 and indeed, the whole of 2017 – its margins just plain stink. Gross margin came in flat at 22.3% as better pricing integrity was offset by mix and lower margin mobile phones. Keep in mind that Q4 not only included a 9% comp but an extra week as well, giving BBY every advantage in terms of being able to grow gross margins. And yet, it wasn’t able to. Given these extraordinary factors one could certainly surmise that without the extra week – which provides leverage on things like rent and store operating expenses – and the hot comp number, gross margins would have suffered yet again. The complete, 100%, unequivocal inability for BBY to ever grow its margins is absolutely astounding but investors just keep buying the stock anyway. Put another way, if this Goldilocks set of conditions didn't produce margin growth, what will?

BBY’s Q4 SG&A number included some non-operating items so we’ll ignore those. But even so, SG&A was up 10bps YoY during the quarter. Keep in mind I just reiterated a 9% comp for Q4 and if that isn’t a catalyst for lower SG&A, I’m not sure what is. Granted the increase of 10bps isn’t crushing by any means. But is there literally nothing that can get this company’s margins to move higher? It would appear that's the case because as I said Q4, of all quarters, had the ingredients for higher operating margins, and yet they were slightly lower.

The buyback and tax reform are key

I’m not trying to sound overly bearish but I'm trying to make people understand that just looking at a headline comp number and then running out to buy a stock is often imprudent. BBY is finally closing its mobile stores, which were a distraction, and it gave its dividend an enormous boost. It is also going to buy back at least $1.5B worth of stock this year, good for ~7% of the float at today’s prices. That’s nothing to sneeze at. And indeed, if guidance is to be believed, the buyback is going to be the principal source of EPS growth this year.

Management guided for basically flat sales this year on comps that are flat to 2%. In addition, operating margins are expected to be flat as it does in fact seem that there are no circumstances under which BBY could actually see some margin expansion. Given that those two factors are two thirds of the EPS growth situation under normal conditions – the buyback being the third – that makes it pretty easy to know where the growth is coming from. This year is a bit different because of tax reform and thus, BBY’s 12% EPS growth for this year looks better than it really is. Going forward, you really can only expect to see EPS growth roughly in line with however many shares it buys back. Call me crazy but that doesn’t exactly make me gung-ho bullish on a stock.

Fully valued here

The stock is going for about 15 times guidance for this year so it isn’t egregiously priced. But keep in mind that BBY itself said there’s going to be no revenue growth and no margin growth - this business is average at best. I also think it is telling that a 9% surprise comp wasn’t enough to send the stock at least back to its highs. That would indicate that maybe the bulls are tired. But as I said, until the 200 DMA is breached, the trend is up. If the stock does continue to rise it will do so without me because there's really nothing to like here operationally. The buyback and tax reform are powering EPS growth this year, and with so many better retailers out there, I’ll pass.