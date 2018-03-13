AMD Bonds Are Fine

The fact that AMD stock has been undervalued based on the same fundamentals suggests that stock prices may have been affected by non-fundamental factors.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been considered so undervalued that the rumor of AMD being a takeover candidate will resurface on a regular basis. However, the prolonged inconsistency between the stock price and the underlying fundamentals has not yet spilled over to AMD bonds. As most bonds are held by long-term investors, they are less traded and less likely to be manipulated. AMD bond market prices should reflect a more accurate reading of the company’s fundamentals.

Are AMD Bonds Fairly Valued?

Obviously, before assessing information from bond pricing, AMD's bond should be first properly valued. Typically, the cost of debt financing includes both the coupon interest expense and the opportunity in the form of issuing a bond price discount from par value. The sum of both costs is the yield to maturity of the bond. The bond yield can be estimated by the “sum of the risk parts” method. A risky bond should yield at a higher level than a riskless bond. The difference in yields (yield spread) should be commensurate with its risk level. Bonds as long-term loan contracts are precisely priced based on contractual terms. Accordingly, the bond should be yielding based on the following risk structure:

Yield = 10-Y T-Bond Yield + Sector Risk + Credit Risk + Mispricing

The intuition behind this is that the AMD bond issue, AMD 7% 07/01/24, with a credit rating of B-, should have a yield high enough to compensate for the two additional risks compared to a conventional investment grade, say an A-rated corporate bond. Once the above structure is established, the rest of the task is simply to estimate each component. The logic of the estimation process is intuitive. While holding other factors constant, the yield difference must be a result of the difference in one factor. For example, the difference in “B-“ rated 7-year technology bond yield and A-rated 7-year technology bond yield, with other factors being identical, must be a result of the 7-year credit risk premium. The following illustrates the process we used to estimate each component in the above yield model.

Sector Risk Premium (+0.38%)

Given a current 10-year Treasury traded around 2.85%, in Table 2, I further identify five B-rated bonds in the technology sector. (All bonds used in the comparisons are available upon request.) The average bond yield is 6.4%. I also identify B-rated bonds from all other sectors with an average 6.02% yield. Both bond yield curves are compared in Figure 1. The yield spread between the technology bond yields and all bond yields around 7 years' maturity, 0.38%, should measure the technology sector risk premium similar to the AMD bond.

Credit Risk Premium (+3.3%)

I also identified five B- rated semiconductors bonds alone with 126 A-rated technology bonds which are presented in Figure 2. The average yield is 3.1%, which is 3.3% lower than the average yield of B-rated semiconductor bonds. The 3.30% yield spread around 7 years' maturity represents the credit risk of AMD B- rated junk bonds.

AMD Fair Bond Yield (6.51%)

Summing up all components as in (1):

AMD Fair Yield = 2.83 % + 0.38 % + 3.30 % = 6.51%

Is AMD Bond Overvalued?

In 3/8/2017, the AMD bond was priced at 5.45%, which is approximately 1% lower than the fair yield 6.51%. With a bond duration around 4.5 years, the 1% lower yield translates into 4.5% overvalued in bond prices. To a typical stock investor, a 10% overvaluation may be borderline significant. But I want to stress that merely 25 basis points in annual bond return would have moved a professional bond manager from one performance quartile to the next, as a typical corporate bond is nearly priced to perfection. Obviously, the real question is to explain this strikingly large discrepancy.

An Implicit Credit Rating of BB

OK, look like that AMD bond is overvalued. However, this is surprising, because AMD stock has been widely considered undervalued based on Street analysts’ mean price targets. It is hard to reconcile that two stakeholders of the same company would have a drastically different view of its valuation using the same company fundamentally.

A more likely explanation for the seemingly bond price premium is that the bond market actually has priced the bond at an ”implicit” better than S&P’s B- credit risk. In other words, a de facto higher BB rating will suggest a 200 basis point for the credit risk, instead of the 300 basis points for B-. The difference could easily explain the 100 basis points of the yield discount. Of course, the economics behind this conjecture is that the company has improved its fundamentals significantly in 2017 with mostly positive quarterly earnings reports, also confirmed by stock analysts raising the price target from $11 to $14. To examine this possibility, we gathered 17 BB-rated semiconductor bonds with similar characteristics and present the yield curve in Figure 3. As expected, AMD B- bond is literally sitting right on the BB curve around 7-year maturity. This is consistent with our conjecture that the market has priced AMD bond implicitly at BB rating.

Now, it is common to see a seasoned bond’s implicit rating being priced in differently from the actual rating at the time. This is due to the practice that rating agencies’ actions often lag changes in the company’s financials. Moreover, in the post-2008 era, it is not in the rating agency’s legal interest to inflate a company’s financials in order to assign a higher rating that it deserves. Actually, if there were a bias on the rating agency’s part, it is more likely an overly conservative one. S&P may have rated AMD’s bond too low at B-, while it should have been rated at BB. Therefore, AMD bonds are fairly valued by the bondholders.

AMD Bond Prices Predict AMD Stock Prices

Since a typical B-rated junk bond behaves more like a stock, it is not surprising to see the resemblance between AMD stock price moves and its bond price moves over time (Figure 4). What is surprising is that AMD stock has been widely considered undervalued, yet AMD bond is borderline overvalued.

One explanation for the difference could be that bond prices are less affected by “non-fundamental” factors, so they are allowed to reflect true information of the company. If that is the case, AMD stockholders may extract that information from the company's bondholders in the form of bond price movements. To see this argument, we used past bond (stock) returns to predict future stock (bond) returns. As expected, the statistically significant results suggest that the information loops from bond prices to stock prices.

Specifically, every 1% increase in bond prices will lead to a 1.2% increase in stock prices, but not the other way around. Therefore, AMD bond prices predict its stock prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should be in the area of bond?