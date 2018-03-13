Fixed-Income Strategy - Part 1: To Buy Or Not To Buy?

A full allocation to fixed income has much to recommend. However, if you expect sharp price drawdowns in excess of distribution rates, it may pay to wait before investing.

A Market Meander

In the 80s, William Goldman, a Hollywood screenwriter, published a book in which he wrote "Nobody knows anything," a comment that explained that no one in the industry knew what movie would succeed or fail. Something along those lines was seen in February's market price action.

The accepted market narrative ran as follows. The equity correction and associated bond weakness that began in February were largely a result of higher-than-expected wage figures which pushed up the number of expected Fed hikes and put pressure on corporate margins. The February monthly CPI print was one of the most anticipated recent economic releases. A higher-than-expected figure (above 0.3% MoM) was expected to solidify the inflationary narrative and lead to lower bond and equity prices.

So, what happened? Well, the number came in at 0.5% - above even the high scenario of most forecasters. Bonds duly sold off with 10-y Treasury yields rising 7bps. Equities, however, opened weaker but then rallied hard into the close with the S&P 500 finishing up 1.3%. Two days later yields rallied back 3bps. Once again the market behaved contrary to consensus expectations.

There are lots of theories why something that was as plain as day to everyone actually turned out very differently. First, retail sales were relatively weak and poor data was actually bullish for the market as it may restrain the Fed from hiking further. Secondly, part of the inflation rise was due to a potential fluke - the largest increase in apparel prices since 1990. Thirdly, weaker dollar and higher commodity prices, which may underlie the recent recovery in inflation, are actually market and macro positive. Fourthly, in key moments, the market makes its own path and goes in the direction of maximum pain.

Decision Time

The unexpected market performance this week is just an example of the confusing allocation terrain facing income investors. Higher interest rates over the medium term is the consensus view. However, the link between higher interest rates and allocation to fixed-income is much less clear-cut. The key question for the income investor in the current market is do I wait on the sidelines and forego income to "ride out the storm" or do I remain invested and clip coupons but expose my portfolio to price volatility and potential drawdowns?

In this article, we explore allocations to Fixed-Income closed-end funds in a period of stable or rising rates. We have previously broken down various sectors such as Mortgage REITs, Munis and Preferreds and their historic performance in various market regimes, so in this article we take a more systematic tack - we try to gauge if there is a particular way to allocate funds to a weak sector so as to maximize gross returns.

Fixed-Income Pro and Con

Before digging into the analysis, we present the Stable and Bear Case for Fixed-Income.

Stable Case for Fixed-Income:

Inflation is already around 2% and the Fed inflation target is asymmetric, that is skewed to well below 2%.

Markets are a big driver of Fed behavior, so spiking inflation will drive equity prices lower which will unleash the Powell Put.

Fixed-Income CEF sector durations are relatively low (partially due to swap hedges), so rising interest rates should not put a big dent in prices.

Bear Case for Fixed-Income:

Technicals are bad - both nominal and real rates are rising above their historic channels.

Treasury term premium is still historically low and below zero.

Fed is hawkish and ignoring strong disinflationary factors.

Flow indicators are bearish: the market expects hundreds of billions of both corporate tax-motivated selling as well as Fed portfolio roll-off.

Fixed-Income sector CEF durations can extend if rates rise further.

Fiscal spending during a late-cycle economy that is already running hot is a bearish game-changer for debt.

The Fixed-Income allocation case is clear-cut for relatively extreme views. In other words, if your view is that interest rates will rise another 100bps this year or if you think interest rates will remain stable, the allocation decision is fairly clear. An underweight position in the former case and an equal- or overweight position in the latter case. However, if you think that interest rates will probably continue rising at a moderate pace, then your allocation decision to Fixed-Income is not as clear. We try to address this very scenario in the section below.

Bear Market Fixed-Income Allocation Analysis

Our Fixed-Income allocation analysis has two dimensions: Asset Scenarios and Allocation Strategies.

The asset in question is meant to stand in for a high-yield Muni closed-end fund which, at the higher end, has a distribution rate of about 6% with 10% price volatility.

Three asset scenarios cover neutral, mildly bearish and very bearish outcomes and each of the three scenarios is then matched with five different allocation strategies.

The base case scenario corresponds to the outcome of broadly unchanged interest rates and price volatility. The other two scenarios are on the bearish side of the base case scenario with lower price performance and higher volatility.

For each market scenario, we run hundreds of monthly asset price simulations over 5 years to which we apply each of the 5 strategies. Any dividends received are reinvested monthly.

We have to caution that our scenarios and strategies are highly simplified and are only intended to gain some intuition about more complex real-world dynamics and allocation decisions.

Asset Scenarios

Base Case: zero annual price return, 10% volatility.

Little Bear Case: -2.5% annual price return, 15% volatility

Big Bear Case: -7.0% annual price return, 20% volatility

Allocation Strategies

All-In: 100% of capital is invested on day-1.

Clairvoyant: 100% of capital is invested at lowest price over the entire 5-y period. This is clearly not a realistic trading strategy - however, it is useful to compare against.

Slow Drip: Capital is added linearly on a monthly basis.

Wait for -5%: 100% of capital is invested as soon as price drops 5% below initial price

Wait for -10%: 100% of capital is invested as soon as price drops 10% below initial price

Results

The table below shows average annualized price returns over the 5-year period for three market scenarios across give allocation strategies.

What Conclusions Can We Draw?

It's clear from the results that remaining invested adds a boost to the portfolio that is difficult to beat (at least for our asset scenarios) not only in the distributions received but in the compounding of those distributions through time. Remaining uninvested, all else equal, is an obvious drag on the returns.

The All-In strategy performs reasonably well - average returns are above zero for all 3 market scenarios.

Interestingly, the Clairvoyant strategy in the Base Case, which buys the asset at the lowest price across the entire 5-y investment horizon, has the same returns as the All-In Strategy. This suggests to us that, at least in our simple analysis, a neutral view on the asset suggests the All-In allocation.

The Clairvoyant strategy hugely outperforms in the Big Bear Case - which corresponds to the intuition of waiting for the dust to clear before investing if you expect high volatility and a downtrend in price action.

Waiting for a sell-off (Wait for -5% and Wait for -10% Strategies) outperforms the All-In Strategy only in the Big Bear Scenario and then only marginally.

The only good thing going for the Slow Drip strategy is the much smaller standard deviation than any of the other strategies. This has to do with the fact that the strategy is usually underinvested compared to the other strategies.

Let us know how do you think about allocating to Fixed-Income in the current market?

