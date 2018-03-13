Kroger, In A Bind On Margins, Is An Attractive But Risky Buy

At the current valuation Kroger is the cheapest of the large retailers, but as it stands it represents a high-risk, high-return investment.

The company has launched several initiatives and has a plan to address the margin issue, but it's still too early to see the results of many of those efforts.

Kroger's guidance for 2018 has disappointed investors, and the stock is now trading at lows not seen since November 2017.

Kroger (KR) is in a precarious position right now. The stock is trading near November 2017 levels, most of its initiatives targeting growth and margins are yet to kick in and the retail environment is going to remain tight for the foreseeable future. Against this backdrop, investing in Kroger now would be a high-risk, high-return proposition, and not one that many investors might be willing to buy into.

Kroger’s not-too-good-but-not-too-bad fourth quarter results apparently didn’t do much for its investors, who fled the stock after the company issued a disappointing guidance for fiscal 2018. In a way, it seems to have played into the fear factor that is already gripping the retail segment in the United States.

Kroger did report strong fourth quarter 2017 numbers as the company posted revenues of $31.031 billion compared to $27.611 billion in the year-ago period, a growth rate of 12.4%. But sales growth was down to 2.7% when excluding fuel and the impact of week 53. Identical same store sales growth excluding fuel for the fourth quarter were 1.5% and for fiscal 2017 it was 0.7%.

Low single-digit growth is certainly not something to worry about considering the competitive nature of the market, but Kroger signaled that the road to recovery is paved with more difficulties; the company said it will be targeting comparable store sales growth of just 1.5% to 2% (excluding fuel) for fiscal 2018.

Source: Kroger Stories

Kroger has made several moves in the last year to keep customers walking in through its doors. The company has been pushing hard into the growing organics market, opened 1,000 ClickList stores for online grocery ordering, opened its first ever standalone sit-down restaurant concept called Kitchen 1883, and announced plans to bolster in-house private label brands.

But despite all of those moves it looks like getting more customers to shop Kroger is not going to be an easy job. Moreover, a less than 2% comparable store sales growth figure also increases the odds of flat or even negative overall sales growth, which is definitely a possibility because no one really knows the direction in which fuel prices will swing things. But more than anything else, the 135-year-old company is making it clear that 2018 is certainly going to be a difficult year.

The other important metric to keep an eye on - for all the retailers, in fact - is margins, and Kroger’s weakness here persisted during the fourth quarter as well. The company reported a gross margin of 21.9%. Excluding fuel, the 53rd week and the LIFO credit and charge, gross margin decreased 31 basis points from the same period last year. Operating, General & Administrative costs as a percentage of sales, excluding those above said line items, increased by 22 basis points.

The margin decline and increase in the cost of doing business is the direct result of current market conditions, as most retailers have increased their investments as they continue to fight for consumers’ time and money. But for Kroger, the net result of all that effort was just 1.5% growth in identical supermarket sales. That itself is not surprising because many of these initiatives take time to bear fruit, but what I’m getting at is the fact that the 1.5% to 2% guidance for identical supermarket sales is a dead giveaway that margins will continue to decline through 2018.

Looking at the broader market the U.S. grocery industry is under pressure from all sides, forcing Kroger and other retail giants into combat mode. Walmart (WMT) and Whole Foods owner Amazon (AMZN) are taking advantage of their size and scale, with deep investments in technology, while European discount chains Aldi and Lidl continue to expand in the U.S. and, in some cases, force their peers to lower prices. Then there's competition from up-start online players such as Fresh Direct, which are reimagining the way groceries are delivered.

As it stands no retailer will dare to test price increases in 2018, simply because it’s going to be extremely difficult to regain any customer that’s lost to the competition. The longer this price war is waged the harder it will be for any meaningful margin recovery, and I believe that status quo isn’t about to change for the next several years.

During the fourth quarter 2017 earnings call Kroger CFO Mike Schlotman put it as optimistically as he could:

“We plan to generate $400 million of incremental operating margin from 2018 to 2020. We intend to continue investing in price to drive unit in ID sales growth while delivering on the bottom line for shareholders.



This is the strategy we've been following for years, and it has served us well over time. It's a cornerstone of our Restock Kroger plan to invest more in redefining the shopping experience, partnering for customer value and developing talent that will be paid for by costs of good savings, strong IDs and productivity gains. This is where the incremental operating profit margin will come from over the next three years.”

Kroger outlined its plan during the 2017 Investor Conference. You can read their presentation here.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation

Indeed it’s a good thing that management is looking at ways to shore up its operating margins, because margins across the industry are going to remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.

The other chart that caught my eye was the one below, which makes it abundantly clear that Kroger has big plans to give into the foodservice/restaurant industry. The company is already testing the waters with the Kitchen 1883 concept and, depending on how it performs, Kroger should keep increasing the number of restaurants over the next few years.

As one of the largest grocers in the country with a 6% market share of edibles, Kroger will certainly have a price advantage in the foodservice/restaurant business. It’s a step in the right direction, but still a risky move that may or may not turn out to be a winning idea.

At 13 times earnings and 12 times forward earnings Kroger is valued the cheapest among large retailers. The valuation is certainly tempting, making the company a high-risk, high-return stock - an unusual position for a retailer with such massive reach, but that’s what happens when you operate in a segment that is being disrupted in a big way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.